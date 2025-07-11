Brave young women from Myanmar’s civil society and activist communities have started to speak out in recent months about sexual exploitation and harassment, much of it at the hands of reputable human rights defenders, revolutionary actors, experts and scholars from educational institutions, and non-governmental organizations.

These testimonies, which have been made public in the lack of formal, secure procedures, are more than just personal complaints; they are a collective call for justice in a system that has let people down. And for the survivors, speaking out about the abuse they have suffered is not easy.

In Myanmar, where the judicial system has collapsed, “social punishment” is seen as a way to expose abusive behavior and warn others away from offenders, especially in cases where the offender leads an organization or has a public image as a “good person”.

At a time when there are few standing with the victims, there is no shortage of those siding with the perpetrators. Many of them are educated individuals from influential or well-known social circles. Some who call themselves intellectuals even use their public media platforms to defend these perpetrators. In early July, researcher Dr. Sai Latt wrote an article for the Institute for Strategy and Policy (ISP) discussing societal punishment, social justice and the phenomenon of mob culture and mob trials. He argued that without giving offenders the opportunity to explain or be rehabilitated, an angry crowd could quickly become a mob that poisons the entire justice process and turns against the concept of justice itself. He also warned that group-based accusations that damage an individual’s dignity—and the unbounded, indiscriminate forms of social justice pursuit—can harm the integrity of justice itself.

However, on closely reading such writings, which appear logically sound but are misleading, one can see that they subtly diminish the importance of justice and discourage victims from speaking out, while implicitly shielding powerful and influential figures.

Not a witch hunt

It is historically and politically misleading to refer to public reports of sexual abuse as seeking justice through “mob” culture, as using social media to impose “social punishment”, or to suggest that such reports are “witch hunts”.

As relics of a misogynistic past in which women’s voices were institutionally delegitimized, the metaphor suggests irrationality, hysteria, and unfair targeting. Actually, these survivors are looking for accountability in a system where power protects offenders while silence is the norm, not retribution.

It’s neither pleasant nor something to take pride in when victims feel compelled to speak out on social media, saying, “Iwas assaulted” or “I was abused.” They do so not for attention, but because formal reporting channels have failed them, because no one is taking action, and because there are no systems willing to protect them from retaliation.

When institutions protect abusers instead of holding them accountable, survivors are forced to rely on public exposure and social consequences. There are countless international examples where this has been the only available path toward justice.

Putting survivors first

Providing no meaningful protection, care or comfort to survivors—while quietly telling perpetrators to “Reflect on your actions, learn from your mistakes, and don’t do it again”—is not restorative justice. It is merely a dismissal of the victim’s dignity.

Justice is not silent endurance; it is not about staying quiet. It requires transparent communication, accountability, and sincere admission of wrongdoing. Without mutual trust or a balance of power, justice cannot be achieved.

This is not a new phenomenon. In the 2011 Oxfam sexual abuse case in Haiti, senior staff were quietly relocated rather than held accountable, and complainants were silenced. Similarly, in Democratic Republic of Congo, when UN peacekeepers committed sexual misconduct, the institution prioritized protecting its own reputation.

In Myanmar, some organizations, too, have focused more on salvaging their image than supporting survivors—leading to the re-traumatization and shaming of those who suffered. As a result, survivors have turned to social media to expose the truth and seek justice—because they’ve been failed by formal systems. The last recourse has become the court of public opinion, a consequence of weak institutional and legal accountability.

That’s why it is so startling to see so-called intellectuals labeling this public reckoning a “witch hunt.” It only adds insult to injury.

Public image vs. personal injury

Ignoring the emotional and physical harm experienced by survivors while claiming that the perpetrator’s reputation is being unfairly damaged is an ethical issue in itself. The popular argument is that while informing those who need to know, it is also important to protect the offender’s privacy.

Sexual abuse is a violation, not a mistake in one’s career. Reputation can be restored, but the emotional damage done to survivors cannot easily be healed. They cannot easily regain their dignity, and the social harm they have experience cannot easily be undone.

By emphasizing the emotional needs of abusers over the lived experiences of victims, the academic’s framing obscures power dynamics. The betrayal is more profound when human rights advocates abuse their moral authority to take advantage of others. They insult the principles they claim to support, not just violate the law.

Social media’s impact on mob culture

Social media does have flaws. It can quickly get out of hand, misidentify people, and occasionally make it difficult to distinguish between right and wrong, and between accountability and revenge.

However, it has evolved into a community tool for risk awareness, harm reduction and protective action in the absence of reliable institutions. Indeed, it has, at least in Myanmar, become a platform the general public relies on to deliver the justice that institutions fail to provide.

It needs to be used sensibly, but to completely disregard it is to overlook its function as a grassroots platform for justice.

“Mob justice without limits, trials by viral post,” is what we must avoid.

But it is the only platform available for exposing the wrongdoings of high status offenders.

Easier said than done

Before rushing to blame someone for speaking out against injustice on social media, we should first ask ourselves these questions:

Do the organizations involved have clear, accessible, and safe reporting mechanisms that allow people to file complaints freely and confidentially?

Are there transparent and accountable procedures in place to respond effectively to victims’ grievances and resolve cases fairly?

Are there systems that protect the personal information, safety and dignity of all individuals involved while addressing the incidents?

When people demand justice or speak out about what happened to them, are they still being blamed—accused of seeking revenge or damaging the reputations of the offenders?

Are survivors still being told to stay silent—that speaking up will “harm the revolution” or “smear people involved in it” and delay its progress?

The rights of survivors to information, participation in justice seeking, protection, and redress are emphasized by international human rights principles, such as those found in the UN Declaration of Basic Principles of Justice for Victims of Crime and Abuse of Power. Discomfort does not negate these rights. They serve as the cornerstone of any process involving ethical justice.

This isn’t a witch hunt. It is the sound of women taking back control of their lives, speaking out against silence, and calling for a time when human rights are more than just catchphrases; they are lived realities. We are betraying not only survivors but also justice itself if we ignore their voices as “mobs”.

Zar Chi Nyeinn is a researcher and education practitioner specializing in civic education, gender justice, and peacebuilding in conflict-affected contexts.