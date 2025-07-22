As Myanmar’s revolution against the military dictatorship reaches a decisive turning point, people are increasingly questioning the capacity of the National Unity Government (NUG), which has so far enjoyed the support of most people in the country and the ambitions of many anti-regime groups.

Millions have joined this difficult journey toward democracy, driven by hope and a shared belief in a federal democratic Union in which all ethnicities and religions can live together in harmony.

But as time passes, some groups have prioritized their own ambitions, undermining the revolution’s core purpose and betraying the people’s expectations.

Thousands of revolutionary fighters have died or lost limbs. Millions of families have been torn apart. They have endured the grief and hardship of losing relatives and property, all in pursuit of ending the military dictatorship.

Bury the hatchet now

I understand that every ethnic group dreams of self-determination over their ancestral lands, and they have deep emotional scars left by historical wrongs. But today, we must work together.

It is heartbreaking for people to witness certain groups prioritizing their own ethnic agendas above the national cause, ignoring people who are fighting for the liberation of the entire country.

Real liberation from military rule can only be achieved through unity. But to forge genuine unity, there must be honest political dialogue over power and resource sharing.

To refer to “federal democracy” should imply a profound and sincere belief in its principles, rather than merely employing it as a rhetorical device to garner public support.

Ethnic chauvinism, manifesting in forms such as Burman supremacy or any emerging nationalist ideology, must be effectively dismantled. It is imperative to develop and implement a policy that ensures equal rights for all citizens, irrespective of ethnic background or religious affiliation.

Some leaders are pursuing their own ethnic agendas while claiming to act in the interest of the entire population. They are turning their backs on the people. And the people know it.

In judging Myanmar’s situation, it is critically important not to mistake the voices of so-called Myanmar experts living abroad for the voice of the people.

Strong leadership needed

Established by representatives elected by the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), a parliamentary body formed by the elected lawmakers who won seats in the 2020 general election, the NUG is the only legitimate government of Myanmar. It has also been at the forefront of Myanmar’s popular revolt. People in certain places where elections could not be held may argue that they did not elect the NUG, but lawmakers representing nearly 90 percent of the voters did. This overwhelming mandate affirms the NUG’s legitimacy and cannot be dismissed.

Today, certain critics, particularly those who oppose Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and the NLD, seek to discredit the NUG by associating it with past political grievances. They claim to speak for “the people,” yet often co-opt that phrase for political gain.

The NUG is the people’s only democratically mandated government. Supporting it is not an act of blind loyalty, but rather a recognition of its democratic origins and popular legitimacy. That said, honest reflection is necessary: the NUG suffers from a lack of strong, decisive leadership. Although it describes itself as a collective leadership body, its inability to act boldly or take full responsibility has led to repeated setbacks.

Amid this leadership vacuum, many people continue to look to Daw Aung San Suu Kyi for inspiration and hope. The NUG has been subjected to criticism and political pressure from all sides—challenges that are compounded by its indecisiveness and fragmented leadership. Public admiration for Daw Aung San Suu Kyi endures because of her clarity of vision, moral courage, personal sacrifice and integrity. Her influence on the people remains so strong that not only her opponents, but also some resistance leaders have grown concerned about her possible release, given her potential to change the course of events.

Of course, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is not without controversy. She has made difficult and divisive decisions. But in the last five years, few leaders have demonstrated the kind of long-term visionary leadership, inclusiveness and accountability that she has shown over decades.

As political self-interest and infighting continue to dominate Myanmar’s post-coup landscape, the public’s longing for principled, unifying leadership only grows stronger. What the people expect from the NUG is not perfection, but boldness, responsibility and a clear vision—the very qualities they have long associated with Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.

Reforms are necessary

It may have been necessary for the NUG to make certain concessions for the sake of national reconciliation, but it must remember its responsibility to the majority. It must reform, prioritizing areas of transparency, chain of command, civilian-military relations and the adoption of a federal democratic charter, while drumming up international support.

As for transparency, the public should be notified of deals made with different groups and organizations as much as possible. People are suspicious that some deals appear to pull the revolution backward, and prolong suffering. In major battles, while the People’s Defense Force (PDF) groups were fighting on the frontlines, people only saw the ethnic flags flying, not the PDF’s. When these zones are declared “liberated” but remain outside NUG governance, people are left disheartened. People are also questioning why ethnic armies have taken all the weapons seized from junta positions, requiring PDFs to buy them back at high market prices. When the PDFs joined the defensive war, the people rallied behind them, contributing whatever they can, driven by the hope of freedom from dictatorship. They deserve to know what is happening.

Civil-military coordination must be improved. There must be a clear chain of command for all the resistance forces and administrative units operating under the NUG. Defense forces must operate with discipline, obedience, compassion, and under clear political direction. “Liberated zones” should serve as political leverage, not simply turf wars.

The NUG must work to draft a federal democratic charter based on geographical regions, ensuring broad public participation. Without a clear political roadmap, the revolution risks splintering into warlordism. Using “federalism” as a cover without democratic foundations could lead to authoritarian enclaves. And we must not forget: many ethnic people, fleeing the junta’s conscription laws, returned to their areas only to be conscripted again by local ethnic armed groups.

The NUG must work to win the support of global democracies. There is a growing perception within the international community that Myanmar’s revolution is leaderless and risks the break-up of the country. This perception stems from the absence of strong, centralized representation from the NUG, and the rise of factions seeking international recognition independently. The more fragmented the revolution becomes, the more distant international support will grow.

Time to rally behind the NUG

Inside the country and in the diaspora, the people continue to support the NUG, donating cash and expressing support for whatever operations the NUG names. But in some cases, people make direct donations to local groups whether out of frustration with the NUG, or simply because they live in the same region. As such groups grow stronger, they tend to reject integration under the NUG’s Ministry of Defense.

NUG envoys abroad are constantly asked: “Are there numerous armed groups in Myanmar? Aren’t most armed groups outside your control?” This is not new in Myanmar’s politics. Even during General Aung San’s negotiations with Britain for independence, rival factions sent telegrams saying, “He doesn’t represent us.”

But let us be clear: the NUG, formed by elected representatives and officially backed by the CRPH, is the only legitimate government of Myanmar’s people. PDFs have fought shoulder to shoulder with ethnic armed groups. The public has provided millions of dollars for weapons and supplies. Yet when victories are won, the NUG and PDFs are often left in the shadows, good enough to fight alongside, but not to be acknowledged in victory.

Here I would like to ask some questions that I have, until now, swallowed for the sake of national reconciliation.

Is our legitimate government being treated like an ATM? Are NUG leaders ignoring the people’s voices and aspirations, refusing to show bold, principled leadership? Are they silently allowing the rise of local warlords while neglecting the broader goal of national liberation?

This is not a road paved with roses. It is a path built on the blood, sweat and tears of ordinary citizens. Some ethnic groups say one thing and do another, leaving people confused. But Myanmar’s revolution is a generational struggle.

If leaders of those groups now feel their group’s interests, territory and resources are secure, and are tempted to issue quiet statements of “concern” behind closed doors, remember the millions who filled the streets in 1988, 1996, 2007 and 2021. People revolt not for a particular ethnicity, religion or political party. They revolt for freedom from dictatorship, for democracy, human rights, and dignity for the whole country.

Don’t turn your back. Don’t compromise away the people’s sacrifices. Look into the eyes of those who still believe. They deserve a government that can lead them to the finish line—not just in battle, but in vision.

People are waiting for the NUG to rise and evolve into a real government providing political leadership for the people fighting for the liberation of the entire country.

Nyein is a political activist advocating for social justice.