Inaugurating the first phase of the Yarlung Tsangpo hydropower project on July 19, Li Qiang, a member of the all-powerful Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and premier of the State Council, said it was to be “large in size, long in cycle, and far-reaching in impact.” He added it might rightly be called the “project of the century.”

From Tibet, the Yarlung Tsangpo flows to India, where it becomes the Brahmaputra—and unfortunately the mega dam may not become the “project of the century” for the electricity it could generate but for the environmental devastation it will wreak.

The opening ceremony was held in Nyingchi City’s Milin County in the Tibet Autonomous Region, attended by representatives from the National Development and Reform Commission and the China Yajiang Group (which will manage the project) as well as scientists and regional government officials.

The Xinhua report said Li Qiang inspected the construction site and equipment, and “listened to the report on the development of hydropower projects as well as the scientific and technological research undertaken.”

The China Yajiang Group, a new industrial conglomerate, was created in Beijing only a few days earlier for the purpose of building the five dams that the project encompasses. Zhang Guoqing, another Politburo member and vice-premier of the State Council, unveiled the company’s by-laws. “From a strategic and overall perspective, it is an important measure to thoroughly implement the overall national security concept, the new energy security strategy, and the Party’s Tibet governance strategy in the new era,” he said.

In December 2020, Beijing had announced that a survey would be conducted to select the route and characteristics of the hydropower plants along the river, with a diversion starting a few km south of Pai. It was then to consist of one tunnel of about 30 km and nine power plants. But according to the latest Xinhua release, the project in this extremely geologically fragile area will now consist of a cascade of five power plants, with water being mostly diverted via tunnels. It is clear that the design has been simplified.

The total investment is estimated at about US$167.8 billion. The main characteristic of the area known as Pemakoe, or the Great Bend of the Yarlung Tsangpo, is the difference of altitude between the entry at Pai, located at 2,900 m above sea level, and an altitude of 600 m at the end, 60 km away as the crow flies, where the river enters India and becomes the Siang. This creates a hydro-potential of 60,000 megawatts, which China has decided to utilize despite the seemingly insurmountable technological, environmental, and political difficulties.

After Li Qiang, the secretary-general of the State Council, Wu Zhenglong, took the stage. He explained that the project will primarily deliver electricity for external consumption but also take into account Tibet’s local needs.

Transportation of the power produced will certainly remain a major technical issue, though China has made a great deal of progress in this domain. According to previous plans, the project ended up near Baibeng (also known as Drepung), a few km north of the Indian border, which is hotly disputed by China in several places.

For downstream neighbours India and Bangladesh, the environment and the high seismicity of the area are major worries. The construction of the dams could bring devastation not only to Tibet but also to Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Bangladesh downstream.

Li Qiang casually mentioned the resettlement of the local population. “We must do a good job in the resettlement of immigrants (the name he used for the local tribes) and better combine the promotion of project construction with the promotion of employment and income growth for local people. With a high sense of mission and a spirit of responsibility to history and the people, we must build the Hydropower Project into a major landmark project in the new era.”

The sudden announcement of the project, which had remained for years in the drawers of the Communist government in Beijing, was probably timed as a warning to India, which recently suspended the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan following terrorist attacks in Kashmir. As the upper riparian state, China wants to show India who is the most powerful Asian country.

It is ironic that at a time when much of the world talks of de-commissioning dams, a process involving partial or complete removal of a dam or its components (like the turbines), China has started a project three times the size of the Three Gorges Dam.

Another factor that the planners did not take into consideration is that Pemakoe is one of the most sacred places in Tibet, the abode of the great goddess Dorjee Phagmo. China pretends to be an expert in the recognition of reincarnation and the sole power entitled to find the next Dalai Lama, but it seems not to have consulted the goddess and sought her permission for the “project of the century.” She would certainly have refused.

Claude Arpi is an author, journalist, historian, and Tibetologist. He is the author of The Fate of Tibet: When Big Insects Eat Small Insects and many articles on Tibet, China, India, and Indo-French relations.