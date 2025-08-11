In a cynical attempt to whitewash its image and secure international legitimacy, Myanmar’s military junta has hired the Washington-based lobbying firm DCI Group, paying an annual fee of US$3 million. The goal: to influence US policy on trade, humanitarian aid and natural resources, while attempting to manipulate global perception.

Meanwhile, China has again donated over US$3 million to the regime for a Mekong development project, clearly signaling how the junta is playing one superpower against the other—all while continuing to commit daily atrocities against its own people.

This lobbying campaign is not only immoral—it openly challenges the Trump administration’s record of confronting trade abuses, defending US national interests, and resisting the appeasement of authoritarian regimes that threaten democracy.

Playing Washington against Beijing

The junta is attempting to maneuver between Washington and Beijing, trying to position itself as a useful buffer to balance China’s influence. But this is no pivot toward democracy. It is a desperate power play by a regime that remains firmly reliant on China for weapons, political protection and economic leverage.

The junta’s opportunism is neither new nor credible—it is a familiar pattern of dictators clinging to power by manipulating global rivalries.

Track record of condemnation

The Trump administration saw through tactics like these. It increased tariffs and imposed sanctions on regimes that used deceptive trade practices and committed human rights violations. The Myanmar junta’s efforts to gain favor through paid lobbyists will not erase its reputation as a terrorist regime, responsible for widespread violence, war crimes, and the destruction of democratic institutions.

Nothing spared

No lobbying firm can hide the reality on the ground: the regime has bombed and burned entire villages, targeted churches, schools, and hospitals, and killed thousands of innocent civilians, including women and children.

Min Aung Hlaing and his generals are not misunderstood leaders—they are war criminals whose actions have been condemned by international institutions and faith-based organizations alike.

Aid militarized, misused

It is grotesque that the junta is lobbying for access to US humanitarian assistance, when it has a well-documented record of stealing aid, blocking food and medical relief, and using humanitarian corridors for military advantage.

Any aid passed through junta-controlled channels would be used to strengthen its war machine, not to help Myanmar’s suffering population.

Who controls the land?

Myanmar’s natural wealth has long been exploited by foreign investors and military cronies. Today, China dominates the country’s resource sectors, often through deals struck with junta allies.

If the junta seeks US investment in natural resource extraction, Washington must first engage with ethnic resistance organizations and local leaders, who have both the legitimacy and the actual control in many of these regions.

This is critical not only for justice—but also for long-term stability and accountability.

Legitimacy cannot be bought

No amount of lobbying can erase the truth: the Myanmar regime is an illegitimate military dictatorship that seized power by force and maintains it through brutality.

Attempts to grant it credibility through lobbying are a betrayal of the millions of people—civilians, civil servants, ethnic group leaders and democratic actors—who are risking their lives for a better future.

The United States must not fall for this PR stunt. The Trump administration’s emphasis on national sovereignty and strength must be reflected in a policy that rejects regimes like the State Administration Council, not rewards them.

Washington should instead strengthen ties with the National Unity Government (NUG), civil society groups, and ethnic resistance forces—those who represent the will of the people.

The world should not be misled: Legitimacy is earned through justice, not bought through lobbyists.

Scarlett is an exiled Myanmar citizen who was a student during the 1988 pro-democracy uprising.