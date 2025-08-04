There are two fundamentally different ways to approach the junta’s planned fake elections.

One way is to let the junta take the initiative. In this scenario, the military regime announces elections or other political theatrics, and the revolutionary forces scramble to respond—through condemnation, disruption, or delegitimization.

But this reactive mindset is a trap. It ensures we are always a step behind—responding too late, too weakly, and always on the junta’s terms. In doing so, we allow their agenda to dominate the public and international narrative.

The other path is to reclaim the initiative: to set the political and strategic playing field ourselves, forcing the junta to respond to a reality we are shaping. This approach flips the power dynamic and gives us the advantage.

When we only react, the set of tools at our disposal is limited—and none are likely to succeed on their own. We can run delegitimization campaigns, urging the international community not to recognize the election results. We can call for domestic boycotts. We can attempt to disrupt the elections, through threats or even physical resistance. Some candidates and polling stations may be targeted.

But none of these measures will prevent the junta from holding elections in areas under its control. Voter turnout will be irrelevant—the junta will manufacture results anyway. Worse, any violent disruption will be used to brand the revolution as terrorism.

Meanwhile, Myanmar’s neighbors—China, India, Thailand, as well as Russia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos—will recognize the election regardless of its legitimacy. Other ASEAN members will quickly fall in line. Japan, South Korea, and Australia won’t want to be left behind. Even if the US, UK, and EU withhold formal recognition, they will begin dealing with the new “civilian” government in Naypyitaw once it is installed.

All of these actors will know the election is a farce. But they won’t care. They want a result, any result. The junta will provide voter numbers and manufactured victory margins, and the international community will declare: “Something is better than nothing.” That will open the door for diplomatic recognition—and legitimization.

This is the outcome we must avoid. And we won’t avoid it by merely reacting.

The Alternative – Building a Parallel Process of Legitimacy and Power

Instead of wasting time and energy on countering the junta’s fake elections, the revolutionary movement must launch two bold and parallel efforts. Both are essential.

First, we must carry out coordinated military offensives across multiple frontlines. Tactical success will again deliver demoralizing blows to junta forces and send a clear signal that they are not in control.

Second, and equally crucial, we must initiate a joint political process to renew the legitimacy of revolutionary leadership. We cannot continue to rely on the mandate from the 2020 elections alone. It is a mistake to claim that those results remain valid while the junta’s are not. That argument has lost its force.

We need a new, visible, and credible political process—not fragmented, not limited to liberated territories, and not confined to ethnic states. This must be a national-level effort that occupies the public space, the imagination of the whole country, and the attention of international observers.

This means taking proactive steps to establish State Consultative Councils across the country. In many places, this process is already underway. Some councils are in place, others are nearing completion, and in several areas the local leadership already has clear legitimacy. Where needed, councils can be quickly formed—if only to project the image of a nationwide, synchronized political shift.

All of this can—and must—be completed within two to three months.

Even if viewed as temporary or transitional, this network of consultative bodies can collectively serve a powerful tactical function: to pull the political rug out from under the junta’s fake electoral performance.

But we must do more than just establish councils. These bodies should delegate representatives to a national assembly, which would then form a legitimate, empowered interim transitional government.

While not every group or region may join immediately, the process must not be delayed by reluctance or hesitation. We cannot afford paralysis. Instead, the effort should be like a train leaving the station—bringing along all willing political actors ready to move forward and leaving doors open for others to join later.

If this process is launched before the junta’s elections and accompanied by a strong wave of public support and military success, the result will be powerful. It will become extremely difficult for the junta to claim legitimacy—because an alternative political structure with real credibility will already exist.

Creating a New Political Reality

The key insight is this: reacting to the junta’s fake elections is not enough.

Disrupting or discrediting them will not stop the elections from dominating the public, media, and diplomatic space. If we allow that to happen, then—regardless of how fake or absurd—the junta’s elections become the only visible political process in Myanmar.

We must not let that happen.

Instead, we must create an entirely different reality—one that renders the junta’s elections irrelevant. That alternative reality must be built through both battlefield success and a renewed political process that offers hope, legitimacy, and direction.

Only then can we confidently say: “These elections don’t matter. They are fiction. Here is the real center of power in Myanmar.”

The opportunity is still within reach—but time is running short.