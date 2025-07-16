As Myanmar’s military regime prepares to stage controversial elections later this year, China has quietly stepped up its behind-the-scenes diplomacy, strengthening ties with regime-aligned political parties and institutions.

Since the 2021 military coup, more than 10 Myanmar political parties—mainly those registered with the junta’s election commission—have been invited to China by the Communist Party of China (CPC), with nearly half a dozen visits occurring in 2025 alone. The invitations only began after the junta introduced a new party registration law in 2023, with the military’s proxy Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) and People’s Pioneer Party (PPP) receiving the most frequent invitations.

One of the most revealing signals came last month from USDP chairman U Khin Yi, a retired brigadier general, who casually disclosed that he was leaving for China in a staged video interview at the airport just before departing. According to U Khin Yi, the visit was organized by the CPC’s International Liaison Department (IDCPC). Delegates were exposed to party-building strategies, centralized grassroots governance, and political indoctrination at institutions such as the CPC Central Party School. The itinerary for the June 16-23 trip included tours of data and surveillance hubs like the Guizhou Big Data Center, observations of rural revitalization initiatives linked to agri-industrial development, visits to state-owned enterprises, and studies of smart city infrastructure designed for social management and control.

The announcement of the trip may have been low-key, but the message was clear: Beijing is once again opening its doors to Myanmar’s election stakeholders—not for dialogue, but for indoctrination and political validation.

Political theater with Chinese characteristics

China’s invitations have grown increasingly strategic. These are no longer symbolic gestures of party-to-party goodwill; they are targeted political grooming tours, often facilitated by the IDCPC. Myanmar delegates—including politicians, election officials and even ethnic party figures—are guided through the inner workings of China’s authoritarian development model.

Delegations tour high-tech surveillance hubs like the Guizhou Big Data Center, visit state-owned enterprises, observe CPC rural revitalization programs, and study at political indoctrination institutions such as the Central Party School. They are shown how party dominance can be maintained under the guise of public participation—how one can hold elections, but only with pre-selected outcomes. Development, in this model, does not depend on democracy, and power is maintained not through consent but through control.

For leaders like U Khin Yi and others preparing for a managed transition from overt military rule to a more “civilianized” authoritarianism, China’s system offers a political survival blueprint—where elections are used not to transfer power but to formalize it under controlled conditions.

The makeup of recent delegations reflects this carefully calibrated engagement. In the latest visit, 10 senior members of the USDP, four representatives from the Farmers’ Development Party, four from the PPP and officials from the junta-appointed Union Election Commission (UEC) were included.

The presence of UEC officials—those directly responsible for overseeing the election—raises red flags. Rather than ensuring an impartial and inclusive process, the UEC’s participation in China’s tightly curated political showcase suggests a coordinated effort to manufacture electoral legitimacy under military control.

This is not the first time China has extended invitations to regime-friendly actors. Over the past few months, Beijing has also hosted former leaders of the 88 Generation movement and political figures from Shan State, including members of the Shan Nationalities Democratic Party and Pa-O representatives with well-known military ties.

These curated visits reveal a strategic pattern: China is actively cultivating relationships with actors who are poised to hold influence in a post-election Myanmar—not necessarily those with public legitimacy, but those who offer political predictability and a guarantee of cooperation.

Beijing’s election bet

China’s behind-the-scenes support extends not only through political invitations but also by pledging technical assistance to the junta’s election machinery. In August 2024, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing and promised “necessary technological assistance” for Myanmar’s nationwide census, a critical step ahead of the vote, as well as broader support for the election process itself.

China views Myanmar’s upcoming election as a political transition—a strategy to transfer power from one military leadership to another under the guise of civilian rule. Beijing supports this approach and is encouraging regional countries to accept the election results, even if they represent a superficial or staged change.

Since 2023, Chinese officials, including former Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai, have held multiple meetings with UEC Chairman Thein Soe. These meetings involved China inquiring about the status of political parties, the progress of voter list preparation, and the development of key election laws and regulations, while urging the regime to hold the election. This reflects China’s active involvement and influence in shaping Myanmar’s electoral process.

China’s intensifying engagement comes as Western isolation of the junta deepens. With the US, EU and other partners continuing sanctions and political pressure, Beijing sees a vacuum—and an opportunity. At the heart of China’s interest is the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC), a vital link in Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Key pipelines, ports and infrastructure projects run through contested and conflict-prone areas in Myanmar. Border stability, military cooperation and infrastructure security are Beijing’s top concerns, not human rights or democratic reform.

By cozying up to regime-backed parties and the UEC, China is securing its strategic footprint, ensuring that whoever wins—or is allowed to win—will maintain policies favorable to Beijing. But in reality, the regime can only guarantee ballots in around 260 townships, many of which are under the control or partial influence of resistance forces. Even in these areas, the junta cannot ensure the safety and security of election staff or voters involved in the process.

Meanwhile, resistance forces—especially those aligned with the National Unity Government (NUG) and ethnic armed organizations—strongly oppose the military-staged election, viewing it as a tool to entrench illegitimate rule rather than a step toward genuine political transition.

Illusion of inclusivity amid regional push

Despite widespread repression, Myanmar’s military is now attempting to frame the upcoming vote as “inclusive.” Smaller ethnic parties and newly re-registered groups have been encouraged to participate, creating the illusion of political diversity. But key democratic forces—such as the Shan Nationalities League for Democracy (SNLD) and the National League for Democracy (NLD)—have either refused to re-register or have been banned, exiled or imprisoned, effectively excluding them from the political process.

China is expected to leverage this illusion of inclusivity to push for regional and international acceptance of the election results, particularly among its immediate neighbors and within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Through quiet diplomacy, Beijing is likely to urge governments in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and even Indonesia and Vietnam to accept the military’s electoral roadmap as a step toward “stability” and “national reconciliation”—despite its democratic deficits.

For ASEAN, already fractured over how to handle the Myanmar crisis, China’s pressure could further weaken any united front. The risk is that China’s narrative of legitimacy will override Myanmar’s realities on the ground.

Beijing’s quiet vote

The visits by military-backed parties and UEC officials to China may seem trivial, but they actually reflect a deliberate and subtle endorsement. In place of diplomatic statements, China is casting its vote through political invitations, economic incentives, and regional lobbying.

As Myanmar approaches a deeply flawed election, China is already shaping the outcome—not by counting ballots, but by shaping the players allowed to run, the rules of the game and the regional response to the final act.

In the shadows of election banners and staged campaign speeches, China’s message is loud and clear: Legitimacy isn’t built at the ballot box—it can be sponsored, trained and exported.

Athena Awn Naw specializes in analyzing ethnic conflict dynamics in Myanmar, focusing on China’s expanding influence across economic sectors. Her expertise includes the socioeconomic impacts of China’s involvement, its role in Myanmar’s armed conflicts and peace processes, and its participation in regional initiatives.