The lyric “A nation where martyrs dwell” from the song “Kabar Ma Kyay Bu” rings true when we look back at the history of our country. In every era, there has always been a force that boldly rises against injustice and oppression—young people, tender in age yet brave of heart. Let’s call them “Brave Hearts.”

Bogyoke Aung San, Salai Tin Maung Oo, Ma Win Maw Oo, Ko Phone Maw, Kyel Sin, Ma Thwe Thwe Khaing. These names are well-known. They gave their lives fearlessly for freedom, truth, and country, considering those things more precious than their own lives. But beyond them lie countless other young people and students who died unknown—on the streets during peaceful protests, or on the front lines of armed resistance.

It’s true to say that it’s the young who dare to fight, and also the young who dare to die. This seems to be a universal truth. Yet even compared to neighboring countries, Myanmar’s youth have engaged in more resistance movements and made greater sacrifices. This is due to our long history of political oppression over the past century.

This spirit has become the DNA of Myanmar’s youth. By DNA, I mean something in the blood and bones—passed down through generations. So when did this begin? Let’s search for the roots of this DNA through the pages of history.

The era of the independence struggle

The first young man to give his life peacefully protesting British rule was Ko Aung Kyaw, a student at Judson College, Yangon. He was killed in the 1300 Uprising at age 22. The uprising, which occurred in the year 1300 on Myanmar’s calendar (1938), was one of the biggest nationwide demonstrations against British rule.

On December 20, British mounted police violently dispersed student protesters at the Secretariat in Yangon. Ko Aung Kyaw, who led the front line of protesters, was struck on the head and killed. He was posthumously honored with the name “Bo Aung Kyaw” (“Bo” is an honorific title equating to “leader” that is used in Burmese to show respect for someone in a leadership role), and Sparks Street, where the Secretariat building stands and where he was struck by the police, was renamed Bo Aung Kyaw Street to honor his sacrifice.

Another student who was severely beaten alongside him was U Kyi Maung, who later became a leader in the NLD. He was 18 years old at that time. Despite being brutally beaten by the police, he held up the unit flag he was carrying so it wouldn’t fall to the ground. He was luckier than Ko Aung Kyaw.

Throughout the British period, there were many young people like them who courageously entered the struggle. Student leaders around 20 years old like Ko Aung San and Ko Ba Hein emerged and fought until independence was finally achieved.

The era of the first dictator

It was the Student Union that officially issued a statement opposing General Ne Win’s 1962 coup. Some political forces and parties supported the coup, being too afraid to openly oppose it.

So the Student Union became the first enemy of General Ne Win’s military regime. Four months after the coup, in attempt to quell the 7 July student protest, his military government dynamited the historic Student Union Building at Rangoon University.

Think about it: Was it necessary to demolish and destroy a Student Union building within the university campus? The destruction of a union building with dynamite seems to have happened only in Myanmar. Such was the brutality of General Ne Win’s military regime toward the students.

From another perspective, it showed how much the military dictatorship feared the student masses, who dared to oppose injustice without compromise.

This act reflected the uneducated general’s dislike of educated students. Politically speaking, it was about completely destroying the students’ will to fight for justice and freedom, as well as their traditionally great institution—the union building that was their movement’s birthplace.

July 7, 1962 became the starting point of an endless war between military dictatorship and students.

During the 1974 U Thant Affair, students again led protests. In the December 11 crackdown, about 18 students were reportedly killed and hundreds arrested.

One of those who joined the protest was ethnic Chin student Salai Tin Maung Oo, who later fled to the border and continued his activism. In 1976, after returning to Yangon, he was arrested. Three months later, he was executed by hanging in Insein Prison at age 25. Before his execution, his last words to the authorities: “I will never kneel before your military boots.”

Youth DNA in Myanmar and elsewhere

Before talking about the next generations, let’s examine why young people lead and enter struggles in every era and every country. When we study the mindset of young people, we see that because of their youth they have:

Less to lose, and fewer attachments to worry about

An inability to tolerate injustice

A love and reverence for truth

A spirit that desires change

The courage to take risks

These characteristics can be said to be the special traits of young people, who habitually sacrifice their self-interest to join social struggles. Take a look at the world. It’s young people who are at the forefront of opposing and rebelling against oppressive governments.

When protesters demanded democracy in China’s Tiananmen Square in 1989, young students took the lead. One young man even stood in front of a row of tanks to protest. The Arab Spring revolution began with a 26-year-old fruit vendor in Tunisia who set himself on fire in protest.

In Hong Kong, there’s student leader Joshua Wong. He participated in the Umbrella Movement for democracy starting in 2014, and is now facing arrest and legal action by the Chinese government.

In our regional neighbors, like the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand, it is typically young students who begin opposition movements to dictatorial systems, military coups and injustices.

Third-generation youth struggle

Likewise, young students in Myanmar lead from the front whenever there are injustices, whenever the era and system need to be changed.

In the 1988 Uprising initiated by students, the main clash between riot police and students first claimed the life of Ko Phone Maw, a 23-year-old student from the Rangoon Institute of Technology. Ko Soe Naing, who died later from injuries, was also a student at the Institute of Technology.

During the uprising, the military shot and killed over 3,000 demonstrators. Among the dead were many young students.

One of them was 16-year-old Ma Win Maw Oo. On September 19, 1988, the day after the coup, as Ma Win Maw Oo was marching at the front carrying a portrait of General Aung San, she was shot dead by the military. Before dying, she asked her father not to perform funeral rites until democracy was achieved.

With their fighting courage, they brought down General Ne Win’s one-party authoritarian system.

Brave Hearts of the Spring Revolution

In today’s Spring Revolution, which was resolved as “the final battle,” we have all witnessed the emergence of more young students who sacrificed and endured with no less spirit and courage than their predecessors in previous generations, like Bo Aung Kyaw, Salai Tin Maung Oo and Ma Win Maw Oo.

Many young people from various professions, including students like Khant Nyar Hein, Dr. Thiha Tin Tun, Kyel Sin and Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing have sacrificed their lives.

These were people who came out to demonstrate, knowing that their lives could be at stake if they protested against the oppressive and brutal military.

For example, before going out to demonstrate that morning, Kyel Sin wrote down his blood type and instructions to donate organs if he died.

Later, when peaceful protests were no longer possible, many other young people sacrificed their lives after taking up arms. Many fell in ethnic regions and towns in border areas where armed resistance was the main form of opposition.

Some unofficial documents show that resistance forces have lost over 5,000 comrades over the past four-plus years across the country. What’s certain is that most of them were young people.

Because they sacrificed not only their future and their limbs but also their lives in order to liberate the country from under the military jackboot, they are the Brave Hearts of the Spring Revolution—the owners of courageous hearts. It wouldn’t be wrong to call them martyrs, either.

Their courageous spirit emerged from the foundation of our country’s political history and political culture. It can be thought of as the country’s political genes, political blood. This is the political DNA of Myanmar’s youth in every era.

The unwavering ones—young or old

While young people are sacrificing their lives for the betterment of the country, we also see politicians who have collaborated with the regime and treacherous politicians who have turned their backs on truth and the people. Some of them were even participants in the 1988 democracy movement. They are “traitors” in the eyes of the people.

Meanwhile, there are those who, though no longer young, have remained unwavering and unchanged, continuing to fight without betrayal.

For example, Ko Soe Moe Hlaing (also known as Mae Gyi), who participated in the ’88 Uprising as a young person. He joined the 1988 democracy movement as a chemistry student and later served as a member of the All Burma Students’ Democratic Front forces in the jungle. Later, he endured incarceration as a political prisoner alongside us, persevering through tremendous hardships. He spent 13 years in prison. After the 2021 coup, he was arrested by military council forces in May 2021 for opposing the coup, and died within two days due to beatings and torture while in detention. At that time, his elder brother was Police Brigadier General Than Lwin, the military council’s Deputy Minister of Home Affairs. Regardless, Ko Soe Moe Hlaing, 53, sacrificed his life without compromising his beliefs or principles.

Another leader from the ’88 generation who gave his life was Ko Kyaw Min Yu, known as Ko Jimmy. As everyone knows, the 53-year-old was executed by hanging in July 2022 for opposing the military council. He was executed alongside former National League for Democracy (NLD) parliamentarian Ko Phyo Zeya Thaw, 41, Ko Hla Myo Aung and Ko Aung Thura Zaw, all of whom had resisted the military coup.

There are many others who are far more senior and much older, but who remain unbroken. Throughout earlier periods and even now, many in their 70s and 80s—including the country’s two most senior elected leaders, 80-year-old Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and 74-year-old U Win Myint—have spent long periods in prison, continuing to stand firm without changing their principles or betraying their cause.

Speaking of young people again, from Bo Aung Kyaw to today’s Gen Z youth, all those who have fought in various ways for truth and freedom across generations are Myanmar’s martyrs. Just as Bo Aung Kyaw never lived to see independence, and General Aung San, who was assassinated at age 32, never experienced the independence he fought to achieve.

In our country, the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives fighting against dictatorship across generations are countless.

In other words, Myanmar is a nation built upon numerous great and noble deaths. That’s why it’s even called “the nation where martyrs dwell.”

