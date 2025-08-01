If General Aung San and his six ministers had not been assassinated on July 19, 1947, what kind of country would Myanmar be today?

Or if Captain Ohn Kyaw Myint had succeeded in assassinating dictator General Ne Win in 1976, would Myanmar have been freed from military dictatorship four decades ago?

Looking back on political assassinations in our country, a tragic pattern emerges: the victims have often been good, decent and responsible leaders who might have guided the country toward a better future. Those who bring destruction are seldom the ones killed.

Consider just a few names: Gen. Aung San and his cabinet members; the country’s first foreign minister, U Tin Tut; its first president, Sao Shwe Thaik; Saopha Sao Kya Seng, a Shan prince; Karen national leader Saw Ba U Gyi; and in recent decades, Padoh Mahn Sha, secretary general of Karen National Union (KNU); and legal advisor to the National League for Democracy (NLD) U Ko Ni.

If only the destructive military leaders had been removed instead of these figures, would our national destiny have changed for the better?

Quite likely. But this leads to deeper, more difficult questions: Should assassination be used to change a political system? Is it morally defensible? Or even politically effective, for that matter?

Ill omen for independence

Before independence was even achieved, Myanmar’s road to nationhood was marred by political murder. The most consequential assassination in the country’s history was committed on July 19, 1947. Gen. Aung San and six cabinet ministers were gunned down, just six months before independence. Gen. Aung San was shot 13 times.

Had Galon U Saw not orchestrated the attack, and had Gen. Aung San’s cabinet continued to lead the country, Myanmar’s history could have unfolded very differently. To build a new nation and to rebuild a war-torn country from scratch, what is most essential is strong and visionary leadership—practiced by firm, decisive and forward-thinking leaders.

However, the country’s first prime minister, U Nu, who found himself leading the country after the July 19 assassinations, was found to be weak in these qualities. Not only was he not a strong, decisive leader, but he was also someone who mixed politics with religion. And—crucially, in such an ethnically diverse country—he ignored the voices of ethnic minorities when implementing federal policies that were supposed to guarantee equality.

His weak leadership contributed to the country’s slide toward military rule. Unfortunately, the first assassinations weren’t the last—they were merely the beginning.

In independent Myanmar, killings continue

Even after the country gained its independence in 1948, prominent figures and political leaders continued to be assassinated.

In September of that year, about nine months after the country’s independence, U Tin Tut, who had earlier served as the first post-independence foreign minister, was killed. He had participated alongside Gen. Aung San in the London negotiations with the British for independence, and was trusted by him. He was killed by a hand grenade while getting into his car after leaving his New Times of Burma newspaper office.

The perpetrator was never identified, though some accounts point indirectly to then-Brigadier Ne Win, who was serving as deputy commander-in-chief of the military at that time.

In 1950, Karen leader Saw Ba U Gyi, a Cambridge graduate and former minister under British rule, was ambushed and killed by government troops near Kawkareik in Karen State. The operation was reportedly led by Colonel Sein Lwin, one of Ne Win’s henchmen.

Ne Win’s 1962 coup unleashed further assassinations. President Sao Shwe Thaik died in Insein Prison, allegedly by lethal injection. Saopha Sao Kya Seng disappeared at a military checkpoint and is believed to have been killed later by Ne Win’s soldiers.

Thakin Than Tun, chairman of the Communist Party of Burma (CPB), and a veteran of the independence struggle, was assassinated by a government agent in 1968 at the CPB’s headquarters in the Pegu Yoma hills. In 1975, Zau Seng and Zau Tu, brothers and founders of the Kachin Independence Army, were assassinated in an internal conflict.

Hoped-for assassination foiled

In 1976, 36-year-old Captain Ohn Kyaw Myint hatched a bold plan to assassinate dictator Ne Win and his top officers. The plan was to strike during a Resistance Day (later renamed Armed Forces Day) banquet at the Presidential Palace in Yangon. But it was a doomed mission.

After the plot was uncovered, Ohn Kyaw Myint sought asylum at the US Embassy in Yangon. Ambassador David Osborn, however, rejected the request and informed military intelligence chief Colonel Tin Oo, according to The New York Times. Protocol required only that he inform the Foreign Ministry, but it is possible the US wanted to avoid damaging relations with the Ne Win regime.

Others accused of involvement in the plot were rounded up, and Capt. Ohn Kyaw Myint was eventually executed by hanging.

The Myanmar people continued to live under Ne Win’s military boot for many years—haunted by what might have been had Capt. Ohn Kyaw Myint achieved his goal.

Assassination as political tool

Assassination has long been used as a tool to advance political agendas, in Myanmar and around the world.

Encyclopedia entries on “politics” tend to focus on the activities of governments and officials, and the workings of political systems, but in the real world, killings have been a part of politics in every era and every country. Assassination continues to be used to:

Remove rivals to gain political power

Halt political movements

Silence reformers and revolutionaries

Overthrow dictatorships

The use of assassination is not confined to certain countries, or to certain races or religions. In the US, President Abraham Lincoln, who preserved the Union by defeating the Confederacy in the American Civil War; the popular mid-20th-century President John F. Kennedy; and African-American civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. were all assassinated. India lost Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. Benazir Bhutto was slain by an assassin in Pakistan.

Assassinations have occurred in the East and the West, in countries that are Christian, Buddhist, Hindu and Muslim, in rich and poor nations—and they continue to occur.

When we define politics not just in terms of theories but in the light of historical reality, then assassination, sadly, is one of the acts that defines it.

Even in modern times, political assassination remains relevant. In 2003, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi survived an attempt on her life in Depayin. Dozens of her supporters were beaten to death.

In 2008, Padoh Mahn Sha, secretary general of the KNU, was assassinated at his home in Mae Sot, Thailand. His murder was widely believed to have been orchestrated by Karen splinter groups aligned with the Myanmar military.

In 2017, U Ko Ni, a constitutional expert and NLD adviser, was assassinated in broad daylight at Yangon Airport. The assassin himself was a hired gunman, but those behind the plot were ex-military officers. The killing sent a chilling message: reformers would not be tolerated.

After the 2021 coup, a plot to assassinate UN Ambassador U Kyaw Moe Tun, who remained loyal to anti-junta forces, surfaced in the US. Two Myanmar nationals were arrested, though the military regime denied involvement.

Examining some notable assassinations, including some in our country, in light of the points discussed above, we see that:

The assassination of Gen. Aung San and his entire cabinet was motivated by a political grudge and ambition.

The killing of Saw Ba U Gyi aimed to render the Karen revolution leaderless.

The assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. aimed to destroy the struggle to end racial discrimination that he was leading.

The attempt to assassinate Daw Aung San Suu Kyi aimed to decapitate Myanmar’s democracy movement.

The assassination of U Ko Ni can also be seen as intended to end constitutional reform efforts and as a warning to deter all supporters of that cause. In other words, by assassinating U Ko Ni, a message was sent to the entire country: “Don’t interfere with the military’s political path.”

On the other hand, since the 2021 coup, resistance groups have targeted junta officials and informants. There have even been unconfirmed reports of plots against junta chief Min Aung Hlaing and his deputy Soe Win.

Moral and political reckoning

Is assassination ever justifiable? Many attempts were made to kill Nazi Germany’s leader Adolf Hitler. Had he been killed in 1939, could World War II have been avoided, saving tens of millions of lives? Would the entire world, including Myanmar, have been spared the devastation of war?

In Myanmar, what if Ohn Kyaw Myint had eliminated dictator Ne Win in 1976? Would we have been spared decades of military dictatorship?

Today, many Myanmar people wish for the removal of Min Aung Hlaing, who is even worse than his predecessors, by any means. He has crushed democracy and plunged the nation into war. But would his assassination bring lasting change?

Again, we need to consider two important points: Is assassination morally justifiable? And more importantly, is it politically effective?

If eliminating someone like Hitler can be justified for the sake of the world and humanity, then by the same logic would it be right to eliminate a dictator who is destroying Myanmar, a country of more than 50 million people?

The real question is not whether removing one man is morally acceptable. It’s whether removing him would dismantle the evil system that spawned him. If one evil general falls, will another simply rise in his place?

Assassinations have shaped Myanmar’s past, but they cannot define its future. True liberation must come not just by eliminating tyrants, but by uprooting the system that enables them. Until then, the legacy of political killings will haunt our nation’s destiny.