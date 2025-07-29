If, as reports suggest, US President Donald Trump is interested in Myanmar’s rare earth deposits, he may have to make a phone call or two to Kachin leaders and ethnic armies based along the border with China. Make a deal with them and that will no doubt upset Beijing!

Rare earth elements are essential for high-tech applications including smartphones, electric vehicles, wind turbines, and advanced military systems. Myanmar, particularly its northern border regions like Kachin State, has become a significant source of these minerals.

Reuters reported Tuesday that the Trump administration “has heard competing proposals that would significantly alter longstanding US policy toward Myanmar, with the aim of diverting its vast supplies of rare earth minerals away from strategic rival China,” citing four people with direct knowledge of the discussions.

This has fueled concerns that a major shift is underway in US policy, but it is too early to say anything definitively.

The reality is there are huge logistical obstacles to securing minerals in war-torn Myanmar. But regardless of the outcome, Trump hopping on a call to Kachin would doubtless upset China, a major buyer and processor of rare earths from Kachin State. Beyond these sought-after minerals, China has been a major exploiter of Myanmar’s natural resources for decades.

Indeed, the Trump administration has been trying to secure critical minerals, and is in strategic competition with China in this arena. In the case of Myanmar, China is ahead of the US, as it has cultivated close relations with several Kachin ethnic armed groups, which are involved in billions of dollars’ worth of rare earth mining projects with China. Myanmar’s rare earth exports to China reached a peak of nearly 42,000 metric tons by 2023, according to the Critical Minerals Security Program of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Ethnic armies along the border are often viewed as China’s proxies, but the Kachin—for all the lucrative mining deals—are an exception: They are Christian and known to be Western-leaning—something China is not happy about. Fiercely opposed to any Western influence on its border, China made its displeasure known after past visits to Kachin’s capital Myitkyina by US diplomats. Several prominent Kachin opposition members and activists are based in the US.

The truth is, when it comes to discernible policy, the Trump administration doesn’t have one: Its approach is entirely ad hoc. Many knowledgeable and experienced foreign service staff have been laid off.

That said, the sudden US interest in rare earths in Myanmar should come as no surprise. It is no secret that the US Department of Defense plans to “continue investing in critical minerals projects to ensure a diverse American supply of the building blocks for weapons and many electronics”, Reuters reported this month, citing a US defense official.

But this is not the only worrying sign for Myanmar’s anti-regime forces as regards the US, analysts and opposition members warn.

Last week, the Trump administration lifted sanctions on several junta cronies involved in the arms trade and with ties to banking circles in Myanmar. The lifting of sanctions sent shockwaves through the Myanmar opposition, advocacy groups and Myanmar observers. Some went so far as to suggest that the US will support the election in Myanmar scheduled to be held at the end of this year. Maybe, maybe not. Either way, there’s no denying that arms-dealing cronies help to supply the weapons that enable the regime’s ruthless rule of the country.

The timing of their removal from the sanctions list was intriguing, to say the least. The US Treasury Department’s announcement came two weeks after regime leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing lavished praise on Trump in a letter while issuing a plea for light treatment in response to a warning of stiff sanctions from the White House. Desperate to capitalize on the perceived legitimacy boost for his regime that came from being directly addressed by Trump, the regime publicized the letter, though it drew mockery from Myanmar people at home and abroad.

US administration officials later insisted that there was no link between the letter and the sanctions decision.

The White House spokeswoman said the sanctions delistings “were collected over the last year in accordance with standard Treasury courses of business.” However, human rights advocacy groups expressed concern and called the sanctions move “extremely worrying.”

Historically, Washington has been careful never to lend Myanmar’s oppressive rulers any legitimacy, while the country’s pro-democracy opposition forces have long enjoyed bipartisan support in the US Congress, mostly in the form of anti-junta sanctions and non-lethal assistance to resistance groups.

Recently, however, the US administration has been eerily silent on the Myanmar issue, despite the junta’s daily bombings and unrelenting slaughter of civilians.

The most recent condemnation we heard was in April, when Sean O’Neill—the US State Department’s Senior Bureau Official for East Asian and Pacific Affairs and soon to be US ambassador to Thailand, if confirmed—called on Myanmar’s military regime to immediately cease violence against civilians and release those arbitrarily detained. Speaking during the ASEAN-US Dialogue held in Cambodia, he also called for unhindered humanitarian access to those in need.

It feels almost absurd to read news of the US interest in rare earths in Myanmar with no mention whatsoever being made of the country’s detained elected politicians—including Aung San Suu Kyi, currently held in an unknown location in Naypyitaw—and of the many other opposition members and activists languishing in prisons, not to mention the regime’s daily airstrikes, the ongoing humanitarian crisis, and the deaths in custody of young political prisoners. These days, US diplomacy is devoid of any ethical or moral framework, especially with rare earth minerals up for grabs.

Myanmar today is the sick man of Southeast Asia, having descended into failed state status since the 2021 coup. A few weeks ago, in his letter to Trump, Myanmar’s blood-soaked regime leader praised the US president’s “strong leadership”. This week, we learned that the Trump administration has heard “competing proposals” regarding rare earths in Myanmar.

Once, Myanmar’s democracy activists were welcomed at the White House to share their views on their country’s progress—or lack of it. Today, it’s the country’s rare earth minerals that may be drawing attention there. While the precise details of the discussions in Washington remain unclear, a strong stomach is needed when we read that Myanmar’s future is being discussed by US leaders in terms of minerals, not in terms of democracy. The idea of Trump picking up the phone to Kachin leaders would no doubt enrage Beijing. But it would be hard for Myanmar people too, if it were purely about securing a mineral deal.