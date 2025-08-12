Longtime military hardliner Myint Swe died last Thursday, cheating justice one last time.

Responsible for decades of brutality, corruption, and repression under successive military regimes, his death was more than the end of a life badly lived: it was another reminder of Myanmar’s bitter and ugly tradition where criminals in uniform escape justice and accountability for their sins.

They enjoy impunity till the end—facing no investigation, trial, or punishment for their crimes.

Stalwart enforcer

A trusted aide to former dictator Than Shwe, Myint Swe played key roles in crushing protests, attacking democracy activists and students, jailing monks, and leading violent crackdowns on peaceful uprisings like the 2007 Saffron Revolution.

He also helped create the notorious vigilante group Swan Arr Shin to target political opponents and student activists and was linked to corruption and land grabs.

After the 2021 coup, he became the junta’s acting president, enabling coup leader Min Aung Hlaing’s takeover that led to thousands being killed, tens of thousands arrested, and millions terrorized once again under military rule.

Despite these crimes, Myint Swe never saw the inside of a prison cell or courtroom to face the justice his victims demanded.

He took his last breath cosseted in a military hospital’s intensive care unit in Naypyitaw—a privilege that has been denied to many political prisoners who perished in detention, tortured and isolated and under dire conditions including lack of medical care.

On Monday, the junta graciously rewarded its longtime enforcer with a state funeral—only the third in the country’s modern history since independence hero General Aung San in 1947 and junta Prime Minister Soe Win in 2007.

A legacy of impunity

Monks who took part in the Saffron Revolution have long demanded that Myint Swe and others responsible for the crackdown acknowledge their crimes and apologize.

Myint Swe denied all responsibility. “If you think I’m responsible, I am ready,” he taunted them. “To be frank, I am ready to be hanged.”

But of course the trial never happened, and the victims never saw him answer for his crimes.

He is not alone.

The most prominent example of the many generals who committed countless crimes across the eras and died or retired peacefully without ever facing trial in Ne Win himself.

The country’s first putschist who ruled with an iron fist for 26 year from 1962 to 1988, impoverishing a once-prosperous nation, died at 93 in 2002 in his lakeside residence in Yangon without ever being held accountable.

Under his rule, soldiers killed 3,000 people countrywide during the 1988 uprising.

Than Shwe, the ruthless general who succeeded him and ruled for 19 years from 1992 to 2011, oversaw the violent suppression of dissents, including the 2007 Saffron Revolution crackdown. He too has evaded justice so far, living on in comfortable retirement.

Prime Minister Soe Win, nicknamed the “butcher of Depayin” for his role in the 2003 massacre, also cheated the hangman, dying of a long illness in 2007.

The Depayin Massacre saw at least 70 people killed after a mob directed by elements of Myanmar’s former military regime attacked Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s convoy of National League for Democracy (NLD) staff and supporters in Sagaing’s Depayin township on May 30, 2003.

Soe Win, too, was rewarded with a state funeral and three days of official mourning.

Retired Lt-Gen Kyaw Ba, one of the generals responsible for the brutal crackdown on protesters in the historic pro-democracy uprising of 1988, died at 90 in 2024.

Almost all were given the best treatment available in the region in Singapore.

The list of those who have escaped their final reckoning goes on: San Yu, a henchman of Ne Win; military spy chief Khin Nyunt; General Saw Maung; Khin Yi, who now chairs the junta’s proxy Union Solidarity Development Party; ex-President Thein Sein; junta air chief Tun Aung; and last but not least junta chief Min Aung Hlaing and his deputy Soe Win.

They either continue committing their blatant crimes by holding high office in successive regimes or retire in comfort and luxury. Some, like Myint Swe, die in peace.

A never-ending cycle?

On Monday, Myint Swe got his state funeral in Naypyitaw, attended by current and retired military leaders, their relatives, and government staff.

But there was no public mourning, since for many it was a grim reminder that justice has once again been denied.

When news of Myint Swe’s death broke, social media was flooded with bitter remarks: “Finally, he died.” Others were more direct, commenting “Rest in Hell.”

Myint Swe is gone. But the victims of his crimes remain unconsoled, and the generals who remain in power will ensure the tradition of impunity continues to protect themselves and to prolong their rule.

Only when Myanmar’s military dictatorship is dismantled will this ugly tradition end and the victims finally receive justice.