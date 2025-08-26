On Aug. 18 the Union Election Commission in Myanmar announced that it will hold nationwide elections beginning Dec. 28, setting a date for polls that have been denounced as a sham to normalize the army’s 2021 seizure of power, even as much of the country continues to be wracked by civil war.

Four days before the official announcement, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC’s) Central Committee, met with junta Foreign Minister Than Swe, who was in China for the 10th Lancang-Mekong Cooperation meeting held in Anning, Yunnan.

During Wang’s meeting with Than Swe the Chinese foreign minister expressed the hope that Myanmar would stay committed to “reconciliation and cooperation”, maintain “openness and inclusiveness”, focus on rallying public support, and achieve three goals through the election: “first, domestic peace with a cessation of hostilities among parties and national governance based on the will of the people; second, national reconciliation and broadest solidarity and third, social harmony, advancement of post-earthquake reconstruction and economic development, and improvement of people’s lives,” Xinhua reported. Interestingly, Western governments, which are usually so quick to take positions countering China’s moves in Asia, have been largely silent on its endorsement of the junta’s election.

Nevertheless, the key message delivered to the Myanmar regime from Beijing was to protect China’s national interest—and that was conveyed in Wang Yi’s message.

Xinhua reported that Wang told his Myanmar counterparts that China hopes that Myanmar will take concrete measures to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Myanmar, further combat cross-border crimes, and maintain peace and stability along the China-Myanmar border.

Game-changing visit

In fact, Wang’s meeting with Than Swe marked the anniversary of the Chinese foreign minister’s game-changing visit to Myanmar in August 2024.

On Aug. 14 2024, Wang walked into the Diplomatic Hall at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw and shook hands with the country’s illegitimate ruler, who seized power in February 2021, the widely condemned war criminal Min Aung Hlaing.

Indeed, Beijing broke the regime’s international isolation and has provided much needed diplomatic backing, coverage and financial assistance to the regime since. Now, emboldened by this backing, the military regime will hold an election at the end of this year, hoping to legitimize its rule despite a vow of a boycott from the opposition groups.

China has reiterated its support for the electoral process and the regime has even invited China to observe the voting.

Meeting Xi in Moscow

After Wang’s visit last year, the regime gained the upper hand and escalated shelling and airstrikes targeting both opposition armed groups and civilians. (It is important to note that Moscow also backs the regime.)

Then in November, less than three months after Wang Yi’s visit, China invited Min Aung Hlaing to the Greater Mekong Subregion summit, facilitating his engagement with leaders of regional countries including Thailand. That trip marked Min Aung Hlaing’s first visit to China since the 2021 coup. It was followed by visits to Thailand, Belarus, and Russia, where he met President Vladimir Putin and other leaders.

In May this year Min Aung Hlaing met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow, where he had been invited to attend Russia’s Victory Day Parade. The meeting with Xi unquestionably elevated the status of the regime and sent a chilling message to Myanmar’s diverse—some would say divided—opposition. It represented contact between the Myanmar junta and China at the highest possible level.

At the meeting, Xi expressed support for the election and rebuilding efforts following Myanmar’s deadly earthquake in March. China has since invited Min Aung Hlaing to attend its Victory Day Parade in Beijing.

Xi’s pledge of post-earthquake assistance was not an empty gesture. China did not hesitate to follow up on Xi’s promise.

In July, Chen Xiaodong, chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), visited Naypyitaw and met with high-ranking officials including Than Swe. China announced an additional 1 billion yuan (US$136.6 million) worth of emergency humanitarian relief assistance at Myanmar’s request. Similarly, Myanmar continued to receive assistance from the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) forum. According to official statistics, since 2018, Myanmar has received support from the LMC fund for a total of 132 projects in eight batches, making it the largest Mekong country in terms of number of projects approved. Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and China are members of the LMC.

Hidden message? Or read between the lines?

The question now is: Will China recognize the outcome of the election, which is obviously a sham and simply an exercise in extending oppressive military rule in the country? Probably, yes.

Soon after the UEC announced the election date, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a press conference in Beijing: “The general election is Myanmar’s internal affair. China maintains that all parties and factions in Myanmar need to bear in mind the long-term interests of the country and the nation, seek dialogue and reconciliation within the framework of the Constitution and laws, restore social stability in the country as soon as possible and promote the political transition process.”

If the election is held “successfully” in Myanmar, Beijing could endorse the outcome and launch full engagement with the new government.

However, how do we parse Wang’s message to Than Swe in Anning, Yunnan?

The Chinese minister mentioned “national reconciliation” and “broadest solidarity.”

Analysts said these messages might indicate that Beijing wants ethnic armed organizations to enter a ceasefire agreement and political dialogue framework with the military in Naypyitaw.

China and the regime have been working hand in hand to increase military and political pressure on several key ethnic armed organizations on the border with China.

For instance, under mounting pressure from the Chinese government, the United Wa State Party (UWSP)—the political wing of the United Wa State Army (UWSA), the most powerful ethnic armed group in Myanmar—announced that it will cease all forms of support to allied groups, including two ethnic armies fighting the regime near the Chinese border. Several ethnic armed forces are under enormous pressure from China to enter a ceasefire agreement with the regime. Wa and several other armed groups on the border are considered to be under the heavy influence of China.

If so, what about the thousands of political prisoners languishing in prisons, and the banned political parties? The fate of elected government leaders and politicians including Daw Aung San Suu Kyi? These are not China’s primary concerns, as can be seen from the above statements. China is there to protect its national interest.

It is up to the regime to decide how to treat the issue of political prisoners, including the most prominent ones. These days, Western democracies have gone quiet (or are in disarray). Beijing and Naypyitaw are controlling the game. What Beijing cares about is stability on the border. The men in uniform in Naypyitaw care about controlling the country. Thus, instability is a serious threat to both.

About the rest? Beijing doesn’t care.

Min Aung Hlaing and his thugs have found no opposition in Beijing. The regime has stepped up its repressive measures and introduced new laws to control the population and dissent. The regime has escalated its airstrikes. China has remained quiet.

As Wang clearly stated during his meeting with Than Swe, it is Myanmar’s duty to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Myanmar, further combat cross-border crimes, and maintain peace and stability along the China-Myanmar border. Myanmar has allowed Chinese private security forces to be stationed in Rakhine State, where China has invested heavily. Rakhine is the site of a planned deep-sea port and special economic zone under China’s Belt and Road Initiative—projects that would give China direct access to the Indian Ocean. It is also the starting point of the China-Myanmar pipeline transporting natural gas to China’s Yunnan Province.

In any case, if the regime can hold elections “successfully” without much bloodshed, Beijing will consider full engagement and likely recognize the outcome. Neighbors including India and Thailand will likely follow suit.

If not, China will retain its option to engage Myanmar’s authorities strictly on border security, crime control and reconstruction without conferring full political endorsement.