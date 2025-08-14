Myanmar’s junta recaptured three towns last month—Moebye, Nawnghkio and Thabeikkyin— prompting speculation of a push to reclaim more rebel-held territory ahead of its planned elections in December.

Military supporters are spreading rumors that the regime is preparing offensives along coastal Rakhine State to reclaim townships captured by the ethnic Arakan Army (AA). The ethnic army has seized 14 of 17 townships in Rakhine. Only three towns—the state capital of Sittwe, Kyaukphyu and Manaung—are currently under junta control.

The AA has conducted limited attacks in Sittwe and Kyaukphyu for months, and the regime is responding with artillery and drone attacks. Meanwhile, the ethnic army and its allies have advanced across Rakhine’s border with Ayeyarwady, Bago and Magwe regions, resulting in clashes. However, the AA is threatened from the rear by junta-aligned Muslim armed groups in Maungdaw and Buthidaung bordering Bangladesh.

The following is an overview of the battlefield situation in Rakhine as of the first week of August.

Kyaukphyu

Kyaukphyu, home to China-backed infrastructure including a deep-sea port and oil-and-gas pipelines, has experienced fighting since February.

Clashes are taking place in at least three locations: an onshore gas terminal, Police Battalion 32, and Thitt Taung naval base. Fighting subsided through July but flared up again on August 3. Despite repeatedly reinforcing troops and weapons in Kyaukphyu, the regime has been unable to drive AA troops out of the township.

The AA has yet to launch a large-scale attack in Kyaukphyu, apparently because of pressure from Beijing. The ethnic army is believed to be exercising restraint to avoid damaging China-backed projects.

Sittwe

The regime has heavily fortified Sittwe after losing control of other Rakhine townships. After the fall of neighboring Ponnagyun, it blew up a bridge at Sittwe’s entrance, cutting off road access from Ponnagyun. It also destroyed villages around Sittwe town, forcing villagers to relocate into the town amid speculation they will be used as human shields against AA attacks.

The AA has only carried out sporadic artillery attacks on Sittwe so far.

AA forces have now advanced as far as Sittwe’s waterfront ward of Mingan, launching limited artillery strikes but not attempting a direct assault. Unconfirmed reports of tunnel-digging suggest they may be preparing a siege against the city. The junta has reinforced Sittwe with troops, police, Pyu Saw Htee militias, and fighters from the Arakan Liberation Party (ALP).

Sittwe is home to a regional operations command led by the head of Western Command, which has relocated from Ann Township after it was captured by the AA.

Junta artillery in Sittwe has also bombarded AA-controlled Ponnagyun over the past year.

Rakhine’s border with Magwe

AA troops are advancing on the Magwe border after taking Ann town, overrunning several military positions along the mountain road. The junta has concentrated its counteroffensive at Nat Yay Kan camp in Padan, deploying troops from the 99th Light Infantry Division. Repeated regime counteroffensives have been repelled by the AA and allies.

Rakhine’s border with Bago

After capturing Taungup, the AA seized four junta outposts on the border of Rakhine and Bago between January and April. Junta troops are pushing to reclaim Nyaung Kyo base with reinforcements from Pyay and Padaung, using Ordnance Factory No. 6 as a temporary base.

After reports of fighting in May just south of Nyaung Kyo, at Ma Thone village, there have been no new developments.

Both Magwe and Bago are home to junta ordnance factories that churn out weapons, including bombs, used in indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas.

Ayeyarwady

The AA and allies penetrated into Ayeyarwady at the end of January, resulting in clashes in Thabaung, Yekyi and Lemyethna townships.

Fighting halted in Thabaung in March, but clashes are ongoing in Yeki’s Ngathaingchaung sub-township where the AA is attacking the junta’s Artillery Battalion 344.

Fighting has also raged near the Pathein-Monywa road in Lemyethna Township since March, with the regime reinforcing its positions along the road linking Ayeyarwady Region’s capital, Pathein, and Sagaing’s Monywa. The regime has reportedly deployed warships in the Irrawaddy and Ngawun rivers to block the AA’s advance.

By early August, AA fighters had taken several villages and a section of the Pathein–Monywa road in Lemyethna Township.

Bangladeshi border

After the fall of Maungdaw in 2024, pro-junta Muslim armed groups including the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), Rohingya Solidarity Organization (RSO) and Arakan Rohingya Army (ARA) retreated toward Bangladesh’s border and refugee camps, where they reorganized and rearmed.

They are currently conducting cross-border raids from the Mayu mountain range. The AA has maintained strong forces along this stretch, conducting continuous sweeps and small-scale engagements to prevent larger incursions.

Other Fronts

The regime has continued to attack AA-controlled towns in Rakhine with sporadic airstrikes, causing further damage to war-torn infrastructure and communities.

Rakhine’s coastline stretches over 500 km, offering opportunities for junta amphibious assaults with naval landing craft along the coast from Maungdaw down to Gwa.

Rumors about the regime preparing such attacks are spreading in towns like Thandwe, Ramree, Pauktaw, Minbya, Ponnagyun.

Observers say the rumors stem from junta psychological warfare rather than actual intent, though such assaults cannot be ruled out entirely.

The AA apparently lacks enough manpower to the guard coastline. However, it previously managed to overrun junta coastal bases fortified with air and naval support.

The AA has retained control of every town it has seized, despite superior junta weaponry and air power. This is partly due to the AA’s disciplined chain of command, combat effectiveness and strong defensive network of bunkers and trenches. Meanwhile, morale among junta units remains low, eroded by past defeats to AA forces.

Aye Chan Hsu is a political and military analyst.