With Operation 1027, Myanmar’s ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) and resistance forces achieved what once seemed impossible—a sweeping military campaign that shattered junta defenses across northern Shan and beyond. The results were historic: the military regime suffered humiliating defeats, losing key bases, troops and strategically vital areas. As momentum grew, the possibility of a “collapse of Naypyitaw” gained credibility—an outcome that posed a serious strategic threat to China, Myanmar’s powerful neighbor with deep economic and geopolitical interests.

For Beijing, the success of the resistance was not just a regional shake-up—it was a direct threat to the security architecture it had long cultivated with the junta. Initially, China tolerated the first wave of Operation 1027, hoping it would dismantle cross-border online scam syndicates. But as resistance forces rapidly expanded their territorial control, Beijing shifted its posture. Rather than support or engage with the resistance groups, China responded with coercion—particularly across northern Shan State—aimed at halting their momentum and protecting its own strategic interests.

Above all, China fears the collapse of the regime in Naypyitaw, which has reliably safeguarded its economic corridors and border trade routes. The emergence of a new political and military order—led by EAOs like those comprising the Brotherhood Alliance—could fall outside Beijing’s sphere of influence, or worse, align more closely with resistance forces and, potentially, Western actors. This loss of leverage over Myanmar’s internal dynamics poses a fundamental challenge to China’s regional dominance.

In response, Beijing has launched a calculated campaign to disrupt and fragment the resistance through six interlocking strategies. If left unchallenged, this effort could derail Myanmar’s anti-regime revolutionary movement, weaken the push for federal democracy, and entrench the country in prolonged instability.

First, China has sharply restricted the flow of arms, funding and logistics to frontline EAOs, ending years of tacit permissiveness. This pressure manifests in a “Five Cuts” strategy—severing electricity, water, internet, supply chains, and manpower—particularly targeting groups like the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), a member of the Brotherhood Alliance. The MNDAA’s quiet retreat from Lashio, without having been defeated militarily, underscores the weight of Chinese coercion. Its leader, Peng Deren, was reportedly placed under effective house arrest, while Beijing imposed sweeping restrictions to reclaim control over Lashio, a strategic hub for China-Myanmar trade.

A similar pattern emerged with the withdrawal from Nawnghkio of the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), also a Brotherhood Alliance member. While military limitations, strategic calculation and assistance from allies played a role, China’s behind-the-scenes pressure—tightening logistics and exerting political influence—proved decisive. These examples highlight Beijing’s strategic shift: from passive observer to active disrupter, using indirect coercion to reverse territorial gains and blunt the momentum of Myanmar’s most organized resistance forces.

The TNLA, meanwhile, faced not only battlefield setbacks but growing economic hardship as Chinese restrictions on border trade created resource shortages and hardship for civilians—openly acknowledged by the group in repeated press appeals. Prior to the loss of Nawnghkio, the TNLA repeatedly held press briefings and openly appealed for assistance to counteract Chinese pressure. These efforts demonstrate that China’s coercive influence was a clear and direct factor contributing to the group’s weakening and eventual territorial losses.

Second, China has targeted potential resistance allies with intense pressure to prevent support for the anti-junta front. In August 2024, Chinese Special Envoy Deng Xijun met United Wa State Army (UWSA) leaders, demanding they halt military aid to the MNDAA and TNLA. China threatened sweeping sanctions, including halting all trade and development with the Wa region. The UWSA, which had previously acted as a patron to the Brotherhood Alliance during Operation 1027, was pushed toward neutrality under threat of economic isolation. This divide-and-contain strategy weakened the resistance network while ensuring that powerful EAOs remained tethered to China’s strategic orbit.

Third, despite calls for regional stability, China has continued to shield the Myanmar junta through diplomatic support, economic lifelines and low-profile military assistance. During his visit in August 2024, Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed China’s backing of the regime’s political roadmap and reiterated Beijing’s “three stand” principles: Opposing internal instability and civil strife in Myanmar, preserving ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) centrality, and rejecting foreign intervention. These principles serve to legitimize military rule and prevent international engagement with Myanmar’s democratic opposition—further entrenching the junta’s grip with Beijing’s tacit support.

Fourth, Beijing deliberately undermined the unity of the Brotherhood Alliance by engaging each member—the MNDAA, TNLA, and Arakan Army—through separate bilateral negotiations, rather than the usual multilateral approach. Despite their unified front during the 1027 offensive, China’s divide-and-rule strategy diluted their collective leverage. By compartmentalizing talks and offering selective incentives, Beijing secured asymmetrical influence over each group, ensuring no single bloc could challenge its dominance along the China-Myanmar border.

Fifth, China has abandoned its role as a neutral broker and adopted a transactional, commerce-first model of conflict management. Beijing now pushes for de-escalation not through political solutions but through trade normalization and the reopening of key border routes. Central to this is pressure on EAOs, particularly the Brotherhood Alliance, to withdraw from strategic towns such as Hsenwi and Hsipaw—areas crucial to the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC) and China-Myanmar border trade.

While the demand for withdrawal from these key towns originates from the military regime, China aligns itself with this demand, reinforcing it to transform contested conflict zones into secure commercial corridors. This approach prioritizes infrastructure security and economic access over inclusive dialogue or lasting peace.

Six, China has also exerted direct pressure on the MNDAA and other actors to sever or reduce any ties with the People’s Defense Force (PDF) and the National Unity Government (NUG). Beijing demands that the MNDAA halt all training, coordination and cooperation with these groups, viewing any such relationships as threats to regional stability and its own strategic interests. This insistence reflects China’s broader aim to isolate resistance forces politically and militarily, preventing them from consolidating a unified front against the junta and undermining the legitimacy and capacity of the NUG-backed resistance movement.

China’s sixfold strategy reveals a coercive, self-interested intervention aimed at restoring its dominance over northern Myanmar by undermining the Spring Revolution. By obstructing their operational momentum through indirect coercive measures, Beijing seeks to reverse key territorial gains and weaken resistance forces at a critical juncture in Myanmar’s federal-democratic struggle. Through political fragmentation, economic pressure and tacit military support for the junta, China disrupts the unprecedented unity and territorial gains of ethnic armed organizations and resistance forces at a critical moment.

The Myanmar Spring Revolution, a unified popular uprising for a federal democracy, faces fragile progress threatened by both internal divisions and China’s strategic interference. Beijing’s prioritization of geopolitical interests over inclusive political solutions risks stalling or reversing revolutionary momentum, prolonging conflict and jeopardizing democratic transition.

If left unrestrained, China’s maneuvers will derail Myanmar’s fragile democratic transition, entrench authoritarian rule, and fuel greater instability—casting Beijing not as a stabilizer, but as a primary external menace.

Athena Awn Naw specializes in analyzing ethnic conflict dynamics in Myanmar, focusing on China’s expanding influence across economic sectors. Her expertise includes the socioeconomic impacts of China’s involvement, its role in Myanmar’s armed conflicts and peace processes, and its participation in regional initiatives.