When Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Myanmar junta Foreign Minister Than Swe on Thursday in Anning, Yunnan, it was more than a routine diplomatic handshake. Since the 2021 coup, the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC), led by Beijing, has quietly become one of the few regional platforms where Myanmar’s generals can meet neighboring leaders without facing open criticism.

At this meeting, Wang delivered a carefully crafted message: China’s roadmap for Myanmar’s upcoming regime-crafted general election. The directive was unmistakable—stability, controlled reconciliation and economic recovery matter far more than genuine democratic competition.

In his statement, Wang said China hoped Myanmar would “stay committed to reconciliation and cooperation, maintain openness and inclusiveness, focus on rallying public support, and achieve three goals through the election.” On the surface, this sounds like well-meaning diplomacy. In reality, it is a blueprint for a controlled political process aligned with China’s strategic and economic interests.

‘Domestic peace’ and governance

China’s first priority is “domestic peace” and governance “based on the will of the people”—language that sounds democratic but carries a clear subtext. The call for a “cessation of hostilities among parties” is a strategic appeal to all armed actors—the junta, ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) and resistance forces—to stop fighting. Ongoing conflict threatens cross-border trade, disrupts multi-billion-dollar projects, and endangers the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC). Over the past year, clashes along the border have forced shutdowns of crossings and delayed infrastructure, highlighting how Myanmar’s instability directly impacts China’s economic and strategic interests.

“Governance based on the will of the people” may sound like a nod to elections, but in China’s diplomatic lexicon, it prioritizes stability over competition. It does not call for open, multi-party democracy; rather, it signals Beijing’s explicit orchestration of an election carefully designed to project legitimacy while remaining tightly controlled. In practice, China is not merely endorsing the process—it is actively shaping it, ensuring it consolidates the junta’s authority, creates a stable, manageable Myanmar and safeguards Chinese interests along the border. Moreover, the LMC setting sends a clear signal to other regional leaders that Myanmar is expected to follow China’s lead, effectively laying the groundwork for regional recognition of a poll largely orchestrated by Beijing.

Beijing’s endorsement of the election stands in stark contrast to the widespread rejection of the vote by EAOs and resistance forces.

‘Unity’ that protects Chinese interests

China’s second goal—“national reconciliation and broadest solidarity”—is framed as a call to unite Myanmar’s diverse ethnic, political and social groups. On paper, it sounds inclusive. But reconciliation, in Beijing’s view, is less about genuine power-sharing and more about mitigating risks to Chinese investments and trade corridors. Armed resistance and ethnic unrest in northern and western Myanmar directly threaten infrastructure, energy pipelines and border trade.

The phrase “broadest solidarity” carries a subtle warning: ethnic and political groups may be tolerated only if their participation does not destabilize the country or interfere with Chinese strategic interests. In practice, Beijing’s reconciliation is top-down—encouraging ceasefires, facilitating peace talks and leveraging relationships with certain EAOs to pressure them into agreements favoring the junta. This approach safeguards China’s regional influence while reducing risks to its investments.

Disaster recovery and economic development

China’s third goal links social harmony directly to post-disaster reconstruction, economic development, and improved livelihoods. On the surface, this reads like a humanitarian concern. But the underlying message is strategic: development is a tool to secure political stability.

“Post-earthquake reconstruction” refers to recent damage in parts of Myanmar, giving China a pathway to provide aid while maintaining influence. By tying reconstruction to economic growth and social harmony, the election becomes a mechanism not only for projecting political legitimacy, but also for delivering tangible benefits that reinforce the junta’s authority. China expects the regime to rebuild communities, restart economic activity and use development to rally public support.

Stability enables development, and development consolidates power. For Myanmar, this also creates a friendlier environment for Chinese investments, allowing multi-billion-dollar CMEC projects—from pipelines to deep-sea ports—to operate without disruption. Beijing links prosperity and political order: A harmonious, economically productive Myanmar protects Chinese strategic objectives, gives leverage over the junta, and ensures continuity of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects critical to long-term access to the Indian Ocean.

Security demands behind the diplomacy

Wang’s three goals came with clear demands. He said China hopes Myanmar will “take concrete measures to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Myanmar, further combat cross-border crimes, and maintain peace and stability along the China-Myanmar border.” These are not casual requests. Chinese nationals and investments have been targeted by resistance forces; for example, personnel from the Letpadaung copper mine had to be rescued by the regime due to ongoing fighting. Moreover, the revival of online scams and cross-border crime in northern Myanmar, which affects Chinese victims, remains an unresolved concern for Beijing.

In response, Beijing increasingly relies on Chinese private security companies and consultants to protect investments, monitor risks and support local enforcement. By tying these security demands to its support for Myanmar’s political process, China effectively conditions assistance on the junta’s ability to safeguard Chinese interests—both through official channels and private security arrangements.

What it means for the junta

For Myanmar’s regime, China’s position offers advantages. Beijing’s endorsement lends the election a degree of international legitimacy, valuable amid widespread Western rejection. China’s engagement also opens access to economic aid, investment and reconstruction assistance to alleviate domestic challenges.

By aligning its political process with Beijing’s three goals, the junta can portray itself as pursuing peace, unity, and prosperity—while consolidating control and sidelining opponents. Chinese-backed projects offer tangible progress, and Beijing’s mediation with certain EAOs, particularly in northern Shan State, helps reduce fighting in key areas.

What it means for China

Taken together, Wang’s message frames Myanmar’s upcoming election not as a democratic transition, but as a stabilizing tool—one designed to halt fighting, forge a political settlement and create a platform for economic recovery and Chinese investment. Electoral credibility, open competition, and political freedoms are notably absent from the discourse. Instead, Beijing emphasizes outcomes that produce peace, unity and development—the precise conditions for a Myanmar government it can reliably work with.

For China, the election is less about mechanics and more about producing a cooperative government that protects investments, maintains stability and keeps Myanmar within Beijing’s strategic orbit. The three goals—peace, reconciliation and development—reflect China’s broader approach in fragile states: prioritizing security, infrastructure continuity and long-term influence over democratic norms. By tying them to reconstruction and economic growth, Beijing positions itself as Myanmar’s indispensable partner while safeguarding its strategic projects.

The timing is deliberate. By framing the poll around stability and development, the “three goals” narrative appears constructive publicly but quietly steers Myanmar’s political trajectory in China’s favor.

Wang’s remarks in Anning were a clear statement of intent: for the junta, a framework to claim legitimacy and secure Chinese support; for Beijing, a roadmap to a stable, cooperative neighbor that protects investments, curbs spill-over effects on the border, and maintains border security.

In this vision, the election is not about democracy—it is about securing order, the foundation on which China builds influence and economic partnership.

Athena Awn Naw specializes in analyzing ethnic conflict dynamics in Myanmar, focusing on China’s expanding influence across economic sectors. Her expertise includes the socioeconomic impacts of China’s involvement, its role in Myanmar’s armed conflicts and peace processes, and its participation in regional initiatives.