After the 2021 military coup, pro-democracy resistance forces sprang up across the country, armed with whatever weapons they could find. In the Bamar heartland of central Myanmar, this gave birth to outfits like the People’s Defense Forces (PDF), the Bamar People’s Liberation Army (BPLA), the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the Student Armed Force (SAF), the People’s Revolutionary Alliance (PRA – Magwe), and the Burma National Revolutionary Army (BNRA).

Initially, Spring Revolution forces lacked formal military training and had limited weapons, relying on guerrilla tactics. Their hit-and-run strategy meant that they were largely underestimated.

Many believed that these newly formed resistance groups would be no match for the well-trained and heavily armed Myanmar military, which even long-established ethnic armed organizations had been unable to defeat for decades.

Under the command of the parallel National Unity Government (NUG), they operate across the country, unlike EAOs, which are often limited to specific territories. Now, thanks to training from better-organized ethnic rebels, their military capabilities have expanded beyond guerrilla tactics to include ambushes, offensives on bases, and even towns.

In the ethnic states such as Kachin, northern Shan, Karenni, Karen, Mon, and Rakhine, they often work in coordination with EAOs, but in central regions like Sagaing, Mandalay, Magwe, Bago, Tanintharyi, Yangon, Naypyitaw, and Ayeyarwady, they now increasingly operate independently.

The following is a breakdown of their military operations:

Assaults

PDFs carried out successful ambushes on junta troops in Bago, Mandalay, and Sagaing regions in 2024 and this year, inflicting heavy casualties on the junta and seizing large piles of weapons. In one ambush, they attacked a junta convoy consisting of 10 military trucks from Northwestern Command based in Sagaing Region’s Monywa.



Offensives on junta bases

According to the NUG’s Defense Ministry, revolutionary forces had captured 742 bases as of Dec. 29 last year, 162 of them—in Sagaing, Mandalay, Magwe, Bago, and Tanintharyi—by PDF and People’s Defense Teams.

Offensives on towns

Nov. 6, 2023—In their first major capture, PDFs took Kawlin town in Sagaing, defeating all the junta positions and seizing arms and ammunition and cash. But they were forced to abandon the town in 2024.

Nov. 7, 2023—PDFs captured Khampat town in Sagaing’s Tamu District. They ambushed around 200 junta troops from Kale town on their way to Khampat between Dec. 10 and 16, killing 30 soldiers, and wounding 18 others.

Nov. 22, 2023—They captured Shwepyiaye town in Sagaing’s Homalin Township. Eight junta soldiers were captured alive, and around 40 arms were seized together with a haul of ammunition.

Dec. 13, 2023—PDFs seized Mawlu town in Sagaing.

May 11, 2024—They seized Myothit town, also in Tamu District, where around 250 junta soldiers, police, and junta-aligned Shanni Nationalities Army (SNA) and Pyu Saw Htee militias were deployed.

July 17, 2024—They seized Singu town in Mandalay Region. Many junta soldiers were captured alive together with weapons and ammunition.

Aug. 12, 2024—They seized Tagaung on the Irrawaddy River in Thabiekkyin Township, Mandalay Region.

Aug. 25, 2024—They seized Thabeikkyin town downriver.

Oct. 8, 2024—They seized Pinlebu town in Sagaing’s Kawlin District after nearly two months of fighting. Nearly 800 junta soldiers and SNA troops had guarded the strategic town on the Mu River, and the regime carried out some 670 air attacks during the battle. Over 400 small arms and heavy weapons were seized.

April 7, 2025—They seized Indaw town in Sagaing after eight months of fighting, cutting off the Shwebo–Myitkyina Road. The junta’s 77th Light Infantry Division was based in the town. Its commander and his team fled in disarray, but over 40 junta soldiers were captured alive. Many weapons and ammunition including two howitzers were seized. The fugitive commander and another 170 junta soldiers were later captured near Katha town.

This means PDFs currently control eight towns.

The role of PDFs

Although PDF forces control less territory than ethnic armies, they are gradually expanding their strongholds as their combat capabilities and materiel improve.

Now armed with weapons seized from junta bases, PDFs are operating across multiple fronts. Thousands of troops now have the resources and logistical ability to carry out offensives that last for months. In several places they have driven junta forces out of the countryside and confined them in the towns.

In a historical context, their progress has been remarkably quick. It took the tripartite Brotherhood Alliance of the Arakan Army (AA), Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), and Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) 10 years to achieve their breakthrough military victories. The PDFs, working hand in hand with ethnic armies including the Brotherhood Alliance, have become a force to be reckoned with within four years.

Though PDFs and the NUG still have much ground to cover, their role in Myanmar’s political and military landscape is growing rapidly thanks to these improvements in operational effectiveness.