Last week, Myanmar’s military regime recaptured the strategic town of Nawnghkio, on northern Shan State’s border trade route with China, from the ethnic the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA).

The junta had lost the town in July last year during phase two of Operation 1027, the major offensive launched by the Brotherhood Alliance of three ethnic armed groups including the TNLA.

This marks the junta’s second major gain in northern Shan, following its Chinese-backed recapture of the capital, Lashio, in April.

Junta media hailed the recapture of Nawnghkio on July 15 after “11 months of intense aerial and ground offensives.” Photos show junta troops – mockingly nicknamed “mohinga,” after the funeral-mass soup due to their high death toll – celebrating the victory while eating biryani.

Meanwhile, social media reflected mounting internal criticism among retreating resistance forces.

The Nawnghkio offensive was led by General Naing Naing Oo, who heads the Bureau of Special Operations 2. In his former role as Northeastern Command chief, he oversaw major defeats across northern Shan State, including Kunlong, Hseni and Kokang. The victory at Nawnghkio suggests he learned from those failures.

He was suspended last August after the fall of Lashio and its Northeastern Command, only to resurface in January as chief of Bureau of Special Operations 2, leading the junta’s offensives on Taunghkam and Nawnghkio.

Military analysts say Chinese pressure played a crucial role in weakening local ethnic alliances, providing a strategic opening for the junta. The regime also exploited internal tensions among ethnic forces to wage psychological warfare.

Resistance fighters report the regime used aircraft, drones, missiles, and heavy artillery to bomb the town into submission, finally forcing the TNLA and allied forces to retreat from Nawnghkio and Taunghkam.

How did the regime attack Nawnghkio?

After capturing Nawnghkio, TNLA-led forces cut supply routes to artillery battalions and their 902 Headquarters in Taunghkam, some 30 kilometers from the town. They also captured key transit points on roads leading to the junta garrison town of Pyin Oo Lwin and Mogoke, Myanmar’s ruby hub.

Nawnghkio is strategically located at the junction of northern and southern Shan, on the border with Mandalay Region. It sits on the key China border trade route between Mandalay and Muse, serving as a logistics lifeline for the junta.

The regime launched its 11-month counteroffensive from southern Shan’s Lawksawk, seizing Taunghkam before retaking vital routes and ultimately reclaiming Nawnghkio.

It said the operations spanned 20 major battles and 566 clashes, with 171 bodies of resistance fighters recovered and 166 weapons seized.

Military analysts, defectors and resistance sources estimate that the regime deployed between 2,000 and 3,000 troops, comprising remnants of defeated northern Shan battalions reinforced by conscripts. The junta also stands accused of deploying chemical bombs, drugged soldiers and excessive artillery, drone and air strikes, with many attacks targeting Shan civilian populations.

“The regime used excessive force. Junta soldiers were drugged and given one order: march forward. Forbidden from retreating, they faced death whether they advanced or withdrew. They kept coming in waves – we could barely shoot them all down,” said Tun Tun Naing, chief of the Danu People’s Liberation Front, which is fighting alongside the TNLA in northern Shan.

Frontline resistance fighters reported being pounded by artillery and drone strikes every two to three minutes.

Zing Yaw, a former army captain who defected after the 2021 coup, said junta firepower was the decisive factor in the battle for Nawnghkio.

“The regime deployed warplanes, artillery, and hundreds of drones daily. The barrage tactics used in Nawnghkio and Moebye could now spread to other battlefields,” he warned.

Chinese pressure favors the junta

Launched on June 25 last year, phase two of Operation 1027 saw the TNLA and allies swiftly capture towns across northern Shan and Mandalay Region, including Nawnghkio.

The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) seized Lashio – home of the junta’s Northeastern Command – on August 3, after a month of fighting.

The regime lost control of five other strategic towns, including the ruby-rich Mogoke in Mandalay Region. The Mandalay People’s Defense Force (MDY-PDF) also captured junta bases in Thabeikkyin, Singu, and Madaya townships.

Alarmed by these developments, China pressured the MNDAA and TNLA to halt their offensives by cutting off cross-border supplies of food, fuel, medicines and arms. Analysts say this gave the junta crucial breathing space to regroup.

China intervened as the TNLA was attacking Taunghkam, around 80 km from Pyin Oo Lwin, home to the junta’s elite military academies.

“The intervention forced them to halt the offensive. That shifted the dynamic – resistance forces became passive defenders while the junta regained the initiative,” said a military observer in northern Shan.

Following Chinese pressure, the TNLA stated on November 25 that it was ready to hold talks with the junta.

Tun Tun Naing, the Danu army chief, said regime the resistance side was outgunned by junta troop numbers and weaponry.

“More importantly, we treat our comrades as human beings while the enemy considers its soldiers to be expendable. So, we must reorganize with a different approach, and I think everyone will understand that.”

On June 16, the TNLA announced its Nawngkhio civil administration had relocated to a more secure location. However, it has yet to officially acknowledge the town’s loss.

Lessons for the Resistance

Several factors led to the fall of Nawnghkio, according to the human rights group Legal Aid Network. It identified weakening coordination among ethnic alliances and PDF groups, the TNLA’s unilateral control over captured territories and their natural resources, a lack of sustained support from local people, and the junta’s overwhelming firepower.

It urged the TNLA to formally recognize the rights and identities of other ethnic groups and engage with key political-military actors in Shan State to manage captured territories.

It said the TNLA should also formally recognize resistance fighters – including the People’s Defense Forces loyal to the parallel National Unity Government – who fought alongside the group during Operation 1027 and reward them with appropriate positions in its administrative or military apparatus, while compensating families of fallen resistance fighters.

Additionally, the network urged the TNLA to incorporate political strategies in its military operations to strengthen the rule of law in territories it controls.