Nearly two years after the Three Brotherhood Alliance (3BHA) seized control of key sections of the Myanmar-China border, their hold over the lucrative Muse 105-Mile Border Trade Zone and Kyin San Kyawt Border Gate has evolved from a wartime victory into a political and economic stronghold.

Far from being temporary spoils of war, these have become critical revenue sources for the alliance’s member groups, reshaping the balance of power in northern Shan State and providing a real-world test of their governance capacity. The alliance captured the Muse 105-Mile Border Trade Zone just two months after the first wave of the military offensive known as Operation 1027.

The 3BHA—comprising the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), the Ta’ang National Liberation Army and the Arakan Army—has since entrenched itself as one of the most influential coalitions of ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) in the country. Operation 1027 showcased their unprecedented ability to coordinate large-scale offensives, seize strategic territory and sustain control in contested areas in northern Shan State.

Two of the three main export-import gates at Muse Station have come under the control of the 3BHA. Before their takeover, the three gates together handled trade worth an estimated US$5 billion annually, translating to roughly $13.7 million in trade value per day. Among them, Kyin San Kyawt handled the largest share and the majority of trade between the two countries.

From seizure to structured revenue

Following months of disruption, Chinese provincial authorities quietly allowed goods from the Chinese side to resume legal entry into Myanmar through a 3BHA-held checkpoint in March this year. This pragmatic move aimed to restore cross-border trade and prevent economic stagnation in the border region, rather than signal political endorsement. However, China continues to block the export of goods that could reinforce the military activities of EAOs.

Capitalizing on this, the 3BHA began systematically collecting taxes at the gates, implementing a system modeled after Chinese procedures—including online registration and vehicle licensing.

The new tax software was initially available only in Chinese but was upgraded within a week to include Burmese and English interfaces to assist local traders and logistics companies. To ensure smooth operations and rapid problem-solving, the 3BHA launched an official WeChat account dedicated to managing tax applications, registrations, permits and border entry and exit. A dedicated staff member promptly answers queries from logistics companies and traders, improving transparency and communication.

Normally, over 600 vehicles cross daily from China’s Yunnan Province into Myanmar, according to a Chinese logistics company. The border trade sustains nearly 400 logistics companies involved in China-Myanmar commerce, underscoring the checkpoints’ economic importance.

To further streamline trade, the 3BHA opened an online system, inviting China-Myanmar shippers and logistics firms to join. There are no special prerequisites beyond commitment to freight transport. Applicants must submit key documents within a week—including business licenses and ID copies—for verification. Approved companies gain access to the station’s customs tax account, enabling rapid and compliant online tax declarations and vehicle registrations.

“In the first month, it was quite difficult,” a local truck driver told The Irrawaddy. “But now trucks pass through smoothly. Their tax collection system is very fast.”

The Irrawaddy sought details from the MNDAA on the alliance’s daily collection rates but did not receive a reply.

After the border gate reopened under 3BHA control with the new tax system, China’s state broadcaster CCTV sent reporters to cover border trade activity on the Chinese side in Wangding, showcasing the efficient border management by the ethnic armed groups.

An economic lifeline EAOs won’t give up

Before the coup, the Muse 105-Mile border trade station handled an annual trade volume worth around $5.5 billion, making it the largest border trade station between two countries. Post-coup instability has slashed that figure to roughly $2.2 billion per year. For the military regime, losing direct control over these gates is more than an economic setback; it is a strategic humiliation. These checkpoints were once pillars of state revenue, and their loss signals both financial and symbolic weakening of military authority.

“The military has lost more than just territory here,” said a local businessman familiar with border trade. “They’ve lost access to the money that funds their operations.”

The regime has repeatedly pressed Beijing to pressure EAOs to return the gates, but such appeals have fallen flat. From the 3BHA’s perspective, the gates are not bargaining chips—they are steady revenue generators and leverage points in future political negotiations. The tax income supports military operations and emerging governance structures in newly controlled areas. Relinquishing them would mean surrendering financial autonomy and strategic advantage.

A major milestone was the official opening of the first large public hospital in Mong Yu, near the 105-Mile Trade Zone, on July 8. After more than two years of preparation, and managed by staff employed by the 3BHA, the hospital now offers 24-hour medical services—including blood tests, X-rays, ultrasounds and general care—serving locals, traders and workers who previously had to travel long distances for urgent treatment.

The management of the border gates, along with public services like the hospital, has become a showcase of the alliance’s governance ambitions. Efficient revenue collection and transparent procedures are central to its effort to present itself as a capable governing authority. This serves to bolster local legitimacy and signal to external actors, especially China, that the alliance can ensure stability where the junta cannot.

Fragmented control and the trader’s burden

On the other hand, the military continues to control Muse town, which has two border gates primarily allowing the entry and exit of people with hand-carried goods. These gates remain tightly controlled, limiting the flow of goods passing through. The Muse 105-Mile Border Trade Zone is located approximately 5 km from the town of Muse, Myanmar

In contrast, goods are flowing freely through the Kyin San Kyawt gate, which is controlled by the 3BHA, according to a local resident of Muse Township.

Due to the reopening of the border gates, goods are flowing back in, allowing trade to resume. As a result, Chinese products are also reappearing in Muse and in Lashio.

Aside from paying taxes, goods have been transported without major obstacles, and Chinese products have become widely available again since late April, a Lashio resident said.

While the 3BHA’s gate management appears organized, transporting goods between the border and Myanmar’s central markets remains costly and dangerous.

3BHA-controlled areas extend only as far south as Hsipaw; beyond that, the junta maintains control. The military has intensified vehicle inspections and even seized trucks en masse in Mandalay, disrupting trade.

Traders face a double or triple taxation system: official Myanmar military customs duties in Lashio, plus informal “security” or extortion fees at multiple checkpoints controlled by the Myanmar military and armed groups. These fees range from 200,000 to 700,000 kyats (about $95 to $330) per trip, forcing drivers to carry large amounts of cash.

“It’s not just the border—the road is full of checkpoints where you have to pay again and again,” said a highway driver. “Sometimes, we have to prepare extra money just to avoid trouble.”

This fragmented control and predatory taxation erode much of the efficiency gained at 3BHA-run gates, illustrating how Myanmar’s fractured territorial map imposes structural costs on commerce.

On the Chinese side, there is an agreement to keep border gates only at Kyin San Kyawt, and to not open additional gates along the route. However, a local resident said that this arrangement has yet to fully ease the difficulties faced by traders.

Although goods have returned in large quantities, prices have soared to sky-high levels. As a result, illegal activities, drug trafficking and gambling houses have become more rampant in the area, a Lashio local said.

China’s calculated pragmatism

Beijing’s role is one of careful balance. China has clear economic and security interests in a smoothly functioning border but recognizes the junta’s weakened grip on northern Shan.

China engages pragmatically with actors who deliver stability—currently, that means the 3BHA. This arrangement keeps trade flowing, minimizes disruptions, and allows China to retain influence on both sides without committing to one party outright.

Border as political laboratory

Control over the Muse 105-Mile Border Trade Zone and Kyin San Kyawt Border Gate offers more than financial gain—it is a political laboratory for the 3BHA’s governance model. Few armed groups in wartime Myanmar have the resources or opportunity to prove administrative competence over such a high-value, internationally connected zone.

Effective management of the gates strengthens the 3BHA’s negotiating power and provides China with stability along a key trade corridor. Long-term success depends on balancing revenue collection with economic development, as traders tolerate predictable taxes and services but remain vulnerable to extortion.

Control of these gates marks a structural shift in northern Shan’s political economy, boosting EAO revenues, reducing reliance on external backers and showcasing governance capacity through services like hospitals. The junta’s inability to reclaim these arteries highlights its waning leverage, while China’s pragmatic acceptance reflects that power lies with those who can hold and govern territory.

For the 3BHA, the gates symbolize enduring control and an evolving governance model.

Athena Awn Naw specializes in analyzing ethnic conflict dynamics in Myanmar, focusing on China’s expanding influence across economic sectors. Her expertise includes the socioeconomic impacts of China’s involvement, its role in Myanmar’s armed conflicts and peace processes, and its participation in regional initiatives.