Myanmar’s military regime retook control of Thabeikkyin, a town in northern Mandalay Region, and Nawnghkio, a strategically important town in northern Shan State, this July.

Both were seized by the People’s Defense Force (PDF)—the armed wing of the civilian National Unity Government (NUG)—along with resistance allies and the ethnic Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), during Phase 2 of Operation 1027 and the related Operation Shan-Man, which began in June last year.

Their fall has raised concerns about which resistance-controlled towns are likely to become the next targets of the junta’s counteroffensive in northern Mandalay and northern Shan State.

Before the recapture of Thabeikkyin town, most of northern Mandalay Region—including the whole of Singu Township and large parts of Madaya—was under the control of the PDF and its allies. In Thabeikkyin Township, only about four regime military strongholds remained, all of which had been surrounded by resistance forces. The only access the regime had to these outposts was by air.

After reinforcing the bases with troops and ammunition by air, the regime last Wednesday retook Thabeikkyin, a town on the east bank of the Irrawaddy River, from the PDF. Its fall means the junta can now use the Irrawaddy River to resupply its strongholds in the area.

However, resistance groups still control many rural parts of Thabeikkyin Township, including the region’s gold mining sites. The military strongholds in Thabeikkyin are located about 63 km west of Mogoke, a ruby-rich town currently held by the TNLA. The fall of Thabeikkyin has made this TNLA-controlled ruby hub more vulnerable to further military operations.

So, could Mogoke be the regime’s next target?

A military analyst closely following the conflict said it would be impossible for the junta to fully control Thabeikkyin Township, as PDF forces still dominate most of the surrounding rural areas. Therefore, the regime would first need to eliminate the resistance forces encircling its strongholds in the township before launching a broader offensive against Mogoke.

Former army captain Zin Yaw, who joined the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) after the 2021 military coup, believes the regime may launch offensives either on Mogoke or on PDF-held gold mining areas in Thabeikkyin.

“The regime might attempt to advance on Mogoke without first engaging the PDFs in Thabeikkyin. Alternatively, it could try to clear PDF forces from Thabeikkyin before turning its focus to Mogoke. Another possibility is a two-front strategy—staging offensives on both sides, feigning an attack on the weaker front to divert attention, then launching the main assault on the other,” he said.

The PDF-held territories in Thabeikkyin and Mogoke town are important to the resistance groups, as their gold and ruby mines serve as key sources of funding for the armed movement.

In Mandalay Region, although PDF forces have lost control of Thabeikkyin town, they have advanced elsewhere—capturing two more junta bases in Myakantha and Thayatkine villages along the Mandalay-Myitkyina Road in Patheingyi Township, Mandalay. This is particularly significant as Mandalay is Myanmar’s second-largest city and home to the junta’s Central Military Command headquarters.

The seized bases lie just 20 km north of the military headquarters. Notably, Mandalay PDF group captured a haul of weapons, ammunition and drones from the regime bases, including several crates of ammunition supplied by Chinese state-owned defense corporation NORINCO.

Meanwhile, in northern Shan State, a pressing question remains: Which towns will become the junta’s next targets following the recent recapture of the strategic town of Nawnghkio?

Most of northern Shan State including its capital Lashio was seized by the Brotherhood Alliance of three ethnic armies—the TNLA, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and the Arakan Army—in the wake of the launch of Operation 1027 in November 2023.

However, under pressure from the Chinese government, the MNDAA handed back control of Lashio—which it had liberated with the support of several resistance groups—to the regime in April.

Lashio and other TNLA-held towns such as Nawnghkio, Kyaukme and Hsipaw hold strategic importance as they lie along the Mandalay-Lashio-Muse trade route, a vital corridor linking Myanmar and China. Nawnghkio, in particular, serves as a key gateway connecting Mandalay and southern Shan State to the northern part of the state.

Given their location and economic significance, Kyaukme and Hsipaw—situated just beyond Nawnghkio—are likely to be the regime’s next targets as it seeks to reclaim control over northern Shan State and the lucrative cross-border trade route with China.

Military analysts say it is all but certain the regime will eventually launch attacks on Kyaukme and Hsipaw, suggesting it is currently working to establish Nawnghkio as a buffer zone or staging ground.

Since launching its operation to retake Nawnghkio, the regime has conducted frequent aerial bombardments of Kyaukme and Hsipaw towns, killing residents and forcing many to flee.

When PDF groups and the Brotherhood Alliance launched Phase 2 of Operation 1027 in June 2024, speculation was rife that they were planning to attack Mandalay city. However, after facing threats and intense pressure from China, which closed its borders with territories controlled by the MNDAA and TNLA, the two armies were forced to slow their operations late last year.

Since then, an emboldened junta has launched counteroffensives to retake the territories it lost to resistance groups, making use of the large number of troops drafted under its forced-conscription laws as well as heavy firepower—including drones—and more advanced technology and equipment reportedly supplied by China and Russia.

In southeastern Myanmar, the regime in early July also retook control of Mobye town, which had been under the control of Karenni resistance groups and their allies.

Military analysts say the resistance groups’ main weakness is a shortage of weapons and ammunition. As a result, they say, if the regime launches a prolonged offensive, anti-regime forces may be forced to abandon more liberated towns.

“Abandoning a town doesn’t mean the revolution is weakening, nor does capturing one mean it has been won. True victory comes only with the fall of the enemy’s headquarters and key strongholds,” former army captain Aung Myo Thet, who joined CDM after the coup, told The Irrawaddy.