War Against the Junta Thirty Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Three Days of Resistance Attacks

Resistance fighters of Aung San Force, which forms Monywa District PDF’s Battalion 5 / ASF

At least 30 Myanmar junta forces were killed in the last three days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) stepped up attacks on regime targets in Sagaing and Mandalay regions.

In one case, seven PDF groups raided and occupied a military base in Sagaing, killing at least 20 regime forces.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Regime base occupied by PDF groups in Sagaing

Combined resistance forces raid and occupy a junta base in Zee Phyu Kone Village in Shwebo Township on Tuesday. / KLG PDF

At least 20 regime forces including pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia members were killed in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region early Tuesday when seven PDF groups jointly raided a junta base in Zee Phyu Kone Village, said Kyauk Lone Gyi PDF from Kani Township, which joined the raid.

Four resistance fighters also suffered injuries. All PDF fighters retreated from the junta base after learning that 150 regime forces and militia members from three nearby villages were headed there.

Six regime soldiers killed in drone strikes in Sagaing

PDF group Eagle Guerrilla Forces claimed to have killed six regime forces and injured seven others as it and three other PDF groups jointly conducted drone strikes on 15 regime forces in a village in Wetlet Township, Sagaing Region on Thursday morning.

Their bombs directly hit a group of regime forces gathered in Ywar Thar Gyi Village, the resistance group said.

Police station bombed by PDF drones in Sagaing

A PDF drone drops bombs on a police outpost in Sar Taung town on Tuesday. / Unicorn Guerrilla Force

A junta policeman was killed in Sar Taung town in Sagaing Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday when six PDF groups used drones to drop six bombs on a police outpost in the small town, said Unicorn Guerrilla Force, which joined the drone strikes.

In the attack, a PDF drone was destroyed when a bomb accidentally detonated. People are urged to stay away from the police outpost, which has been oppressing residents, the group said.

Military convoys repeatedly bombed in Sagaing

Military vehicles face mine blasts in Myinmu Township on Wednesday. / BEDF (Myinmu)

Many regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured in Myinmu Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday when combined PDF groups conducted five ambushes against two military convoys on the Sagaing-Monywa Highway, said Black Eagle Defense Force (Myinmu), which coordinated the attacks.

First, the PDF groups used several land mines to conduct four ambushes against a military convoy of 14 trucks traveling to Monywa from military Division 33 based in Sagaing.

Later, the resistance groups ambush another convoy of 17 military vehicles from the military division traveling to Monywa on the same highway. In the ambushes, a total of 28 land mines were used and three military vehicles were destroyed, the PDF groups claimed.

The convoy of 17 military vehicles faced further land mine ambushes by Monywa District PDF Battalion 5 at an entrance to the township of Monywa. Another vehicle was damaged, the PDF group said.

Junta convoy transporting ammunition attacked in Sagaing

Resistance fighters ambush a military convoy transporting ammunition in Myaung Township on Wednesday. / 11 Brother Revolution Force

Local resistance group 11 Brother Revolution Forces said it and three PDF groups ambushed a military convoy transporting ammunition on the Sagaing-Monywa highway in Myaung Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday.

Details of damage to the convoy were unknown.

Police outpost bombed in Sagaing

A regime soldier was killed and five others injured in Myaung Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday when two PDF groups used firearms and 40-mm explosives to attack the police outpost at Kyauk Yit Village, claimed Myaung Special PDF, which coordinated the attack.

Regime forces responded with firearms, but there were no PDF casualties. A PDF video shows resistance fighters launching explosives at regime targets.

Junta base attacked in Sagaing

PDF members fire improvised mortar rounds at a regime base in Pale Township on Wednesday. / Chindwin Toe Na Yar PDF

The Chindwin Toe Na Yar PDF group said it and five other PDF groups used 60-mm, 80-mm and 90-mm improvised mortar rounds to attack a military base in Pale Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday night.

Nine regime forces suffered serious injuries in the attack, the group said. Regime troops responded with both firearms and heavy explosives, but all resistance forces escaped without casualties.

Two junta troops killed in Sagaing

Khin U PDF claimed to have killed two regime soldiers during an ambush in Khin U Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday afternoon.

The two junta sentries were killed on the Khin U-Ye U highway after intruding into an area controlled by resistance groups. Two weapons and some ammunition were seized by the PDF group.

Regime forces bombed by PDF drones in Mandalay

Some regime forces are thought to have been killed or injured in Taung Tha Township, Mandalay Region on Tuesday when several PDF groups conducted drone strikes on regime forces stationed in Zayat Gyi Village, said Myingyan District Drone Strike Team, which joined the attack.

On Monday, the PDF groups also used drones to drop bombs on regime forces at Yadanarpon Village in the same township, injuring five regime soldiers.

Resistance headquarters bombed by junta jets in Chin

Chinland Defense Force Senthang said junta fighter jets bombed its headquarters and Khwar Pee Village in the Senthang area in Hakha Township, Chin State on Thursday morning.

Damage and casualty details were unknown.