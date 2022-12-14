War Against the Junta Scores of Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Week of Resistance Attacks

A TNLA fighter with a rocket-propelled grenade launcher. / The Irrawaddy

At least 79 Myanmar junta forces including a regime-appointed administrator were killed in the past seven days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and an ethnic armed organization (EAO) escalated their attacks on regime targets across the country.

The junta suffered heavy losses during a fierce, week-long battle with an ethnic rebel group in northern Shan State.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing, Mandalay, Magwe, Bago and Tanintharyi regions and Chin and Shan states.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks from the EAO and PDF groups.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Nearly 50 junta soldiers killed in week-long clash in Shan

At least 47 regime soldiers were killed and 24 captured during seven days of intense firefights with the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) in Nansang Township, northern Shan State, according to local media reports.

The heavy clashes started on Dec. 7 when five regime helicopters dropped regime troops in an area controlled by the TNLA near two villages. The intense fighting continued until Tuesday.

During the clashes, the junta used helicopter gunships and fighter jets to attack the ethnic rebel forces and to bomb two villages, the TNLA said. Two villages were destroyed by the junta’s aerial bombardments.

There were also casualties on the TNLA side, an official of the ethnic resistance group told the media.

Eight junta soldiers killed by PDF land mines in Sagaing

Local resistance group Brother Defense Forces claimed it and three PDF groups killed eight regime forces and injured 12 others when they jointly used clusters of land mines to ambush a military convoy of five vehicles on the Monywa-Pathein Highway in Sagaing Region on Monday.

The convoy, which departed from a military base in Monywa, was ambushed with land mines at four locations on the highway, the PDF group said.

PDF fighter killed in clash in Sagaing

A resistance fighter was killed in Ye-U Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday when local PDF group People’s Defense Comrade attacked a military detachment attempting to raid Ywar Maik Thar Village, said the PDF group.

There were also military casualties, the PDF group said.

Five regime forces killed by PDF land mines in Sagaing

Local resistance group Tiger Ye-U Local PDF group claimed to have killed five regime forces on Monday when it used landmines to ambush regime forces departing from Moke Si Village in Ye U Township, Sagaing Region.

Before the ambush, the regime forces occupied the village for two days and burned 122 houses. Regime forces also killed and burned Moke Si villager Ko Phoe Kite, who was suffering from a mental illness, the PDF group said.

Four regime forces killed in PDF attacks in Sagaing

At least four regime soldiers were killed in Kale Township, Sagaing Region on Monday when combined PDF groups used land mines and firearms to ambush 70 soldiers stationed at Kyaung Tike Village in the northern part of the township, said PDF-Kalay, which coordinated the attack.

They ambushed the military detachment while it was heading to Nan Chaung Village. After the ambush, regime forces burned down 19 houses in Nan Chaung Village and arrested some villagers to use as human shields. Two PDF fighters also suffered injuries in the mine blasts.

On Tuesday, the PDF group continued to bomb regime forces in the village using drones. More regime forces are believed to have been killed and injured in the drone strikes. After being bombed, the regime forces burned down three more houses in the village, PDF-Kalay said.

Pro-regime village bombed by PDF groups in Sagaing



PDF members fire improvised mortar shells at a pro-regime village in Sagaing Township on Monday. / Demo Paukkwe

PDF group Demo Poukkwe said it and another PDF group jointly used more than a hundred 60-mm improvised mortar rounds to bomb pro-regime Kywel Pon Village in Sagaing Township, Sagaing Region on Monday.

Many militia members were killed or injured, the PDF group said.

Five regime forces killed in clash with PDFs in Magwe

A least five regime forces were killed and 13 others injured in Laungshe in Saw Township, Magwe Region on Saturday when five PDF groups jointly attacked a military detachment of 70 troops from a military weapons factory, said Laung She Regional PDF, which was involved in the attack.

The regime forces were ambushed from close range by the PDF groups using land mines, heavy explosives and firearms while they were raiding the villages.

In the clash, two PDF fighters were also killed, the PDF group said.

After being ambushed, the regime forces torched two houses in nearby Kan Lal Village and used some resident detainees as human shields in their retreat.

Three regime forces killed in shootout with PDFs in Magwe

Three regime forces were killed and three resistance fighters were injured in Pauk Township, Magwe Region on Tuesday evening when a shootout broke out between regime sentries and the PDF group Southern Pauk Guerrilla Force, the PDF group said.

In the clash, the PDF group also lost a G-3 rifle, a vehicle and a mobile phone.

Pro-regime militia group bombed in Magwe



A PDF drone drops bombs on pro-regime militia targets in Pauk Township on Monday. / ASTF-Pauk

At least four pro-regime Pyu Saw Htwe militia members were seriously injured in Pauk Township, Magwe Region on Monday when local PDF group Anonymous Special Task Force-Pauk used improvised rockets, mortar shells and drones to attack the militia group in Kokko Su Village, the PDF group said.

Military detachment ambushed in Magwe

A military detachment including pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members was ambushed by several PDF groups in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region on Sunday, said Urban Underground Revolution Force-Yesagyo, which was involved in the ambush.

Regime forces, who were taking civilian detainees along with them, were ambushed by four PDF groups from Yesagyo, Pakokku and Myingyan townships near a village.

All regime forces fled from the area when four more PDF groups approached to attack them.

Military casualties were unknown.

Regime sentries ambushed in Chin

Three regime troops were killed and two others injured in Mindat Township, Chin State on Tuesday afternoon when resistance fighters of Chin Defense Force-Mindat attacked a patrol of 20 regime forces from close range on a road, the ethnic defense group said.

After the ambush, regime forces attacked villages with heavy explosives, the resistance group said.

Military convoy hit by mines in Mandalay



Two land mines explode near a moving military vehicle. / BKKRA

Bo Kaung Kin revolutionary alliance group said it and two PDF groups used land mines to ambush seven military vehicles in Madaya Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday.

Military casualties were unknown.

A video shot by the PDF shows land mines exploding near a moving military vehicle.

Junta-appointed ward administrator killed in Mandalay



A junta-appointed ward administrator is shot dead by a gunman in the city of Mandalay. / STF-Mandalay

Underground resistance group Special Task Force-Mandalay claimed it assassinated U Sein Win, a regime-appointed administrator for Yadanar Bumi Ward in Mahar Aungmyay Township, Mandalay Region, on Tuesday evening.

A video shot by the PDF shows the victim being shot dead by gunmen while he stands in a food shop.

Military checkpoint attacked in Bago

Four regime forces and pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members were seriously injured in Kyaukkyi Township, Bago Region on Tuesday when Bago PDF-Yoma forces raided a military checkpoint at a bridge over the Salween River, the PDF group said.

After being attacked, regime forces blocked the bridge, the resistance group said.

Military checkpoint attacked in Tanintharyi

Three regime forces were killed and five injured in Dawei Township, Tanintharyi Region on Sunday when four PDF groups used six 40-mm explosives to attack a military checkpoint in Maung Mal Shaung Village, said Dawei Guerrilla Revolutionary Force, which was involved in the attack.

The PDF group said they had to abandon their original mission to occupy the junta checkpoint after information about their operation leaked. Therefore, they attacked the checkpoint with grenade launchers instead of raiding it.

After being attacked, regime forces randomly attacked nearby areas with both heavy explosives and firearms. However, there were no PDF casualties, the resistance group said.