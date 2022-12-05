War Against the Junta Scores of Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Three Days of Resistance Attacks

A KNLA resistance fighter is seen during an operation in Tanintharyi Region. / KNLA

At least 73 Myanmar junta forces were killed over the past three days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Kayah State and Magwe, Mandalay, Sagaing, Bago, Yangon and Tanintharyi regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualty figures could not be independently verified.

20 soldiers killed in heavy clash in Kayah

At least 20 junta soldiers were killed and four others captured in Demoso Township, Kayah State on Saturday when a heavy clash broke out between a large number of regime troops and combined forces of the Karen Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) and the Karenni Army, claimed the KNDF.

Following the heavy regime losses, a military base nearby fired a large number of artillery rounds to help its ground troops, and a junta fighter jet bombed the clash area at 9 p.m.

During the clash, many military weapons and some ammunition were also seized by the resistance group, said the KNDF.

30 junta soldiers killed in Magwe



Combined resistance forces attack regime forces in Yesagyo Township on Sunday. / Myingyan Black Tigers

At least 30 regime forces were killed and some others injured in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region on Sunday when an intense clash broke out between a military detachment and six PDF groups, claimed Myingyan Black Tiger, which was involved in the shootout.

Two PDF fighters were also seriously injured. The clash with the military detachment broke out unexpectedly when the PDF groups were traveling to occupy the township police station in Yesagyo, the PDF group said.

Four junta troops killed by PDF land mines in Magwe

Regime forces in a supply vehicle are hit by mines in a village in Pauk Township last Friday. / Myaing-PDF

Four junta forces were killed and five others injured in Pauk Township, Magwe Region last Friday when Myaing-PDF group conducted drone strikes and a mine ambush against a vehicle carrying junta ammunition and rations, said Myaing-PDF.

The vehicle stopped near Nal Thet Village in the township after facing PDF land mines last Thursday.

The following day, Myaing-PDF group used drones to drop 58 bombs on regime forces who were repairing the supply vehicle. Meanwhile, seven regime forces who had been in the vehicle were ambushed with several land mines while entering Nal Thet Village.

After facing repeated attacks, the regime forces torched the vehicle along with the bodies of the dead soldiers and retreated from the area.

Over 3,000 rounds of ammunition, rice bags and some police uniforms were seized from the burning vehicles, the PDF group said.

The PDF’s aerial videos show regime forces from the vehicle being bombed and mined.

Three junta forces killed by PDF land mine in Sagaing

Local PDF group Myaung Bo Tauk Tun Special Force claimed to have killed three regime forces and injured many others when it used a cluster of land mines to ambush regime forces departing from the police station in Kyaukyit Village in Myaung Township, Sagaing Region last Friday.

Regime forces bombed in Sagaing



A PDF group fires improvised mortar rounds at regime targets in Shwebo Township last Friday. / Black Dragon

Resistance group Black Dragon said it and other PDF groups used improvised mortar shells to bombard regime forces torching houses in three villages in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region last Friday.

However, military casualties were unknown.

Junta forces injured, killed in Sagaing

Some regime forces are believed to have been killed and injured in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Friday and Saturday when combined PDF groups conducted drone strikes on regime forces, claimed Fire Dragon, which was involved in the attacks.

On Saturday morning, the PDF group used drones to drop three bombs on regime forces torching houses in Danyingone Village in the township.

The regime forces were also bombed by PDF drones last Friday while they were burning houses in Thaputtaw Village.

After the drone strikes, regime forces responded indiscriminately with firearms but all resistance fighters escaped without casualties.

The regime forces burned down five villages on Saturday and last Friday.

Three regime forces killed in Bago

Two junta soldiers and members of a pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia were killed in Yedashe Township, Bago Region last Friday when three local PDF groups used remote-controlled mines to attack regime forces, said Bago Region PDF.

The regime forces were ambushed while they were performing sentry duty on the Yangon-Mandalay highway.

Two junta forces including a captain killed in PDF attack in Mandalay

Two military regime troops including a captain were killed in Madaya Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday when combined PDF groups attacked an advance unit of a 100-troop military detachment in a village, said Bo Kaung Kin Revolutionary Alliance, which coordinated the attack.

The PDF group said it attacked the advance unit from close range and seized ammunition. The operation followed an attack mounted against the military detachment by the combined PDFs in the morning, while the soldiers were raiding villages in the township.

Junta outpost raided in Tanintharyi

Three regime forces were killed and eight injured in Bokepyin Township, Tanintharyi Region on Saturday when the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and allied PDF groups raided a junta outpost on the border with Thailand, said Kawthaung District PDF Battalion 1, which joined the raid.

In the raid, some weapons and ammunition were seized.

On Sunday, many more junta forces are believed to have been killed and injured when the combined PDF groups ambushed military convoys and detachments from several locations while they were traveling to the border outpost, the PDF group said.

Five junta soldiers killed in resistance ambush in Tanintharyi

Five regime forces were killed and 18 others injured in Tanintharyi Township, Tanintharyi Region last Friday when Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) troops ambushed a military convoy of five vehicles near Yephyu Village, the KNLA claimed.

Three traffic police killed in urban attack in Yangon

Underground PDF group Yangon Urban Guerrilla Army claimed to have killed three traffic policemen and injured two others when it used two remote-controlled mines to attack regime forces near Junction No. 14 in Shwepyithar Township, Yangon on Sunday.

The regime forces were attacked while seizing civilian motorbikes and inspecting vehicles.