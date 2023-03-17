War Against the Junta Scores of Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Six Days of Resistance Attacks

PDF fighters of Galone Guerrilla Force-Myaing during a clash with regime forces / GGF-Myaing

At least 79 Myanmar junta forces as well as a resistance fighter were killed in the last six days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and an ethnic armed organization (EAO) stepped up their attacks on regime targets nationwide.

In one case, PDF groups bombed the base of the North West Military Command in Sagaing.

Incidents were reported in Mandalay, Sagaing, Magwe and Tanintharyi regions and southern Shan State.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and the EAO group.

Some military casualty figures could not be independently verified.

27 junta forces killed in land mine attacks in Mandalay

At least 27 regime forces were killed and many others injured in Thabeikkyin and Sintgu townships, Mandalay Region from Saturday to Tuesday when three PDF groups used around 70 explosives including 54 land mines to attack a military detachment raiding villages at the border of two townships, said Bo Linn Yone PDF group, which joined the attacks.

During the raids, regime forces burned and looted civilian houses and also shot dead two cows belonging to the residents.

Intense clashes break out in southern Shan

At least 20 regime soldiers were killed in Pinlaung Township, southern Shan State on Thursday when the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF), Pa-Oh National Defense Force (PNDF), Karenni Revolutionary Union (KRU) and PDF groups jointly attacked 200 regime forces raiding mountains near Nam Name Village, said the KRU, which took part in the clash.

During the firefight, five resistance forces were injured.

North West Military Command base shelled in Sagaing

Chindwin Attack Force said six regime troops were killed when it and nine other PDF groups used heavy weapons to shell the base of the North West Military Command in the town of Monywa in Sagaing Region on Tuesday night.

They bombarded the junta base for 45 minutes. Regime forces responded with heavy weapons and firearms, but there were no PDF casualties.

The next day, the PDF group also bombarded regime forces stationed at a newly built junta prison in Monywa with eight 60-mm and 120-mm improvised mortar rounds.

Two PDF bases raided in Sagaing

PDF group Zarmani Guerrilla Force said its base and another camp of Myitnge PDF group were raided by two military columns in Myaung Township, Sagaing Region early on Wednesday.

During the junta raids, four PDF fighters were injured and another was killed.

Regime forces also burned weapons, ammunition, equipment and machinery used for producing weapons and explosives, which was worth over 100 million kyats (nearly US$34,850 at the current black market exchange rate).

The junta raid came a day after the two PDF groups and two other resistance groups used 38 land mines to ambush a military detachment between two villages in Myaung Township on Tuesday, killing 15 soldiers.

Regime forces face resistance attacks in upper Sagaing

Many regime forces were believed to have been killed or injured in Indaw Township, upper Sagaing Region on Tuesday when PDFs and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) used firearms and land mines to attack convoys of military vehicles in four locations, said Indaw Revolution, a media wing of local PDF groups.

A 30-year-old female resident was killed when regime forces randomly attacked the villages after facing the resistance ambushes. Regime forces also stole four mobile phones and 1.5 million kyats from vehicle drivers in the township.

The PDF groups also shelled regime forces and pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia members stationed at Thit Kyin Gyi Village in Ayadaw Township, Sagaing Region on the same day. Military casualties were unknown.

Military checkpoint raided in Magwe

At least three regime forces were killed in Pakokku Township, Magwe Region early on Monday when four PDF groups attacked a military checkpoint at Kyauk Hlay Khar Village at the entrance to the town of Pakokku, said Galone Guerrilla Force-Myaing, which joined the raid.

Military detachment ambushed in Magwe

Yesagyo-PDF claimed it and two other PDF groups killed at least eight soldiers and injured many others when they ambushed 70 regime forces on the Yesagyo-Chaung-U road in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region on Wednesday.

During the ambush, a PDF fighter was injured when a police station nearby shelled the resistance forces. All PDF forces were forced to retreat from the ambush site as junta reinforcements arrived in the area.

Junta-run immigration office burned down in Tanintharyi

PDF group Oak Awe Column Dawei claimed that it and two other PDF groups raided and burned down the regime-run immigration office in Ye Phyu Township, Tanintharyi Region on Wednesday night.

The PDF groups also burned household documents collected by the office for the coming illegal election the junta plans to hold.

During the PDF raid, regime forces stationed in the area opened fire at random, but there were no PDF casualties.