War Against the Junta Resistance Group Executes Myanmar Military Intelligence Officer in Kachin

Myanmar junta military intelligence officer Captain Paing Thu Soe

Resistance forces executed a Myanmar junta military intelligence officer Sunday, one day after arresting him in Mogaung Township, Kachin State, according to the People’s Defense Force (PDF) group responsible, UG Black K.

Captain Paing Thu Soe was detained on Saturday and killed after being interrogated the following day, the resistance group said.

According to UG Black K, Capt. Paing Thu Soe, 37, was a member of the Myanmar military’s Infantry Battalion 47 based in Bhamo Township, Kachin State, and gathered information on the movements of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and newly founded PDF groups, along with other local revolutionary groups in Kachin State, by donning plain clothes and posing as a driver.

“We had been watching his movements for a few weeks after finding out that he was a leading intelligence officer in this area operating under direct orders from Naypyitaw. We arrested him on a stretch of road at around 12 p.m. on Jan. 28,” said a spokesperson for UG Black K.

The group said it found evidence, including military documents, during the arrest showing that the captain led intelligence operations that had resulted in the arrests of 21 PDF members. It also said the officer had admitted to raping a woman.

The Irrawaddy has not been able to independently verify the claims.

According to UG Black K, in 2021 Capt. Paing Thu Soe arrested four PDF members who had returned to Mandalay from Kachin State after receiving basic military training from the KIA. He later led a separate intelligence operation that resulted in the arrests of at least 17 other PDF fighters in 2022 who had also returned to Mandalay from Kachin.

“We killed him [after the interrogation], as that was our mission objective for him,” the spokesperson said.

UG Black K has been specifically targeting the military’s surveillance operations. On Jan. 24 it arrested Ko Kyaw Thu Soe, a leader of the Shanni Nationalities Army (SNA) in Mogaung Township who worked alongside Capt. Paing Thu Soe.

UG Black K said Ko Kyaw Thu Soe had ties not only with the military, but also with a KIA major from Hpakant Township, Kachin State, adding that the SNA was operating a drug using site near a farm that it owned.

The UG Black K spokesperson said the PDF wanted the KIA leadership to investigate its corrupt officer and take action, as such behaviour was very harmful to the revolution.

The Irrawaddy contacted KIA spokesperson Colonel Naw Bu to ask about UG Black K’s claim, but the KIA spokesperson did not answer the phone.

“Nowadays, the junta’s military is increasingly using intelligence and surveillance systems to spy on the movements of the revolution. Therefore, it is very important for us to counter it and to eliminate military spies. Otherwise, all our revolutionary movements will be delayed,” said the UG Black K spokesperson.

UG Black K has arrested and executed at least 17 junta military intelligence personnel and others working for them.