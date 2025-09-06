Intense fighting has erupted along the Rakhine State border as the Myanmar junta attempts to push the Arakan Army (AA) back into the western state from three directions.

After liberating most of its home state of Rakhine, the ethnic rebel army has expanded operations into neighboring Magwe, Bago, and Ayeyarwady regions in the Bamar heartland.

The AA on Friday said it fought a two-hour battle Thursday with a regime column comprising two battalions near Sum Tat Village in Magwe’s Ngape Township.

The regime forces were forced to retreat, leaving behind the bodies of their comrades as well as weapons, ammunition, and equipment, it said.

Sum Tat lies on the Ann-Padan Road about 9 km east of the Rakhine-Magwe border.

Clashes also intensified in Bago Region as the regime pushed to recapture bases lost to the AA in Padaung Township by deploying more than 1,500 troops, most of them conscripts, the AA said.

Another front has opened up as the regime tries to retake territory lost to the AA in Ayeyarwady’s Lemyethna Township, causing daily clashes near the Rakhine border.

Meanwhile, fighting within Rakhine State has also intensified as the AA steps up an offensive to capture Kyaukphyu, home to major Chinese-backed projects including a special economic zone, a deep-sea port, and the terminal for oil and gas pipelines supplying Yunnan Province.

Pro-regime telegram channels reported that regime forces recaptured an electric power supply substation in Kyaukphyu on Thursday.

The AA is a member of Brotherhood Alliance together with the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) from northern Shan State.

They launched major anti-regime Operation 1027 in northern Shan State in October 2023, seizing most of northern Shan State as well as Mogoke in nearby Mandalay Region.

The AA expanded the operation to its home state of Rakhine, liberating 14 of its 17 townships as well as Paletwa Township in neighboring Chin State.