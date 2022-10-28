War Against the Junta Over Two Dozen Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Two Days of Resistance Attacks

--

A total of 26 Myanmar junta forces including a regime-appointed administration official were killed and more than two dozen junta troops suffered injuries in the last two days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) conducted a number of attacks on regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Yangon, Mandalay, Bago, Sagaing and Magwe regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks by PDFs. Some regime casualty figures could not be independently verified.

Five junta soldiers killed by PDF drone strikes in Mandalay

A drone of Natogyi-PDF drops rifle grenades on regime targets in the compound of a school in Suu Phyu Kone Village, Natogyi Towship on Wednesday. / NPDF

The Natogyi PDF group claimed to have killed five regime soldiers in Natogyi Towship, Mandalay Region on Wednesday when it conducted drone strikes targeting regime forces stationed at a school in Suu Phyu Kone Village in the township.

A PDF video shows a drone dropping rifle grenades on regime targets in the compound of the school.

Three soldiers killed by PDF land mines in Mandalay

Zero Guerrilla Force, which forms Battalion 7 of the Myingyan District PDF, claimed to have killed three soldiers and injured two when it used land mines to ambush regime forces collecting money from an illegal lottery gambling business near Myay Taing Village in Ngazun Township, Mandalay Region on Thursday afternoon.

Junta-appointed village administrator assassinated in Mandalay

Underground resistance group Generation Z Power (Mandalay) claimed that it and a township PDF group assassinated U Khin Maung Soe, who was the regime-appointed administrator of Tawtwin Village, in Patheingyi Township, Mandalay Region on Thursday morning.

The administrator was accused of extorting money and threatening residents in the village, the PDF group said.

Four regime soldiers killed in urban attack in Sagaing

PDF fighters of Myaung Revolution Army attack regime forces in the town of Myaung on Thursday. / MRA

Four Myanmar military soldiers were killed in Myaung Township, Sagaing Region on Thursday morning when resistance fighters of the Myaung Revolution Army (MRA) attacked regime forces guarding the junta-controlled Myanmar Economic Bank in the town of Myaung.

An MRA official told the media that three soldiers were gunned down in front of the bank building and another soldier near the PDF forces was killed while he was rushing towards the attacking PDF troops, under the mistaken impression that they were his comrades.

The MRA’s video shows a disoriented junta soldier in civilian clothes and armed with a weapon, unwittingly following the retreating PDF forces after the attack.

Three soldiers killed in PDF ambush in Sagaing

Three regime forces were killed in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday evening when combined local PDF groups used land mines to ambush five junta soldiers and Pyu Saw Htee pro-regime militia members on two motorbikes in the township, said the PDF group Lighting Storm, which was involved in the ambush.

The regime forces based at a school in Pan Hlaing Village were attacked while they were traveling to nearby Konseik Village. During the ambush, two other junta forces on a motorbike escaped from the PDF ambush.

Regime forces did not retrieve the bodies of the dead soldiers from the road till late at night. During the night, the combined PDF groups used improvised mortar shells to continue to attack regime forces arriving in the ambush area. All PDF fighters escaped from the area without any casualties while regime forces responded with firearms.

26 regime forces injured in Magwe

A total of 26 regime troops were confirmed injured in Gangaw Township, Magwe Region on Wednesday when resistance fighters of three PDF battalions clashed with a military detachment of 60 soldiers who left from the military’s Infantry Battalion 50 in the township, claimed PDF-Gangaw (Southern), which coordinated the attack.

No casualties were reported on the PDF side.

Six regime forces killed by PDF attacks in Bago

Six regime soldiers were reportedly killed at noon on Thursday in Paungde Township, Bago Region when the Paungde PDF, which forms Battalion 3601 of the Pyay District PDF, used land mines to ambush a military detachment of 60 soldiers near a village, according to the resistance group.

The military detachment was ambushed while it was raiding the area and randomly firing heavy explosives.

Police station bombed in Yangon

The resistance group Myanmar’s Royal Dragon Army (Yangon) claimed to have thrown a grenade into the police station in Bahan Township, Yangon on Thursday afternoon.

However, casualties were unknown. The group urged people to avoid regime forces due to potential attacks.