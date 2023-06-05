War Against the Junta Over a Dozen Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Three Days of Resistance Attacks

Yaw Defense Force based in Magwe Region / YDF

At least 14 Myanmar junta soldiers were killed in the last three days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and an ethnic armed organization (EAO) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

The Myanmar junta is attacking an ethnic armed group in northern Shan State amid peace talks.

Incidents were reported in Shan State and Sagaing, Magwe and Bago regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from the PDFs and the EAO.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Junta clashes with Kokang group amid peace talks

Clashes broke out in northern Shan State in the last two days when junta forces raided the territory of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) in Hseni Township and Kokang District on Friday and Saturday, said The Kokang News, the media wing of the MNDAA.

The incident occurred as the junta’s representative team was meeting with the Northern Brotherhood Alliance Squad, which comprises the Arakan Army (AA), Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and the MNDAA, with the involvement of Chinese government facilitators.

However, the meeting ended without any settlement on June 2.

On that morning, a clash broke out in Hseni Township as regime forces launched a raid on a temporary base of the MNDAA.

On Saturday and Sunday, firefights continued to break out in Kokang district as regime forces raided the MNDAA’s areas, according to The Kokang.

An MNDAA fighter was also killed and another injured in the clashes.

Military base bombed in Sagaing

Resistance drones drop bombs on a military base in Htee Saung Village in Myinmu Township on Sunday. / Moe Nyo Revolution Force

At least five regime soldiers were killed and 10 injured in Myinmu Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday when combined PDF groups used drones to drop 20 bombs on a military base housing 50 troops in Htee Saung Village, claimed Moe Nyo Revolution Force, which coordinated the attack.

Junta soldiers killed in urban attack in Sagaing

Four junta troops were killed in Chaung-U town, Sagaing Region on Sunday morning when Farmer Revolution Force attacked regime troops stationed at the junta-controlled immigration department, the PDF group claimed.

Regime forces were attacked by resistance fighters from a vehicle while they were extorting money from vehicles and civilians on the road in front of the immigration office.

Four military weapons and some ammunition were also seized by the PDF group.

Military vehicles bombed in Sagaing

Some regime forces are thought to have been killed or injured in Sagaing Region on Sunday when Ronin Thirteen PDF used three land mines to ambush two military vehicles carrying jammers on the Monywa-Chaung-U highway, the PDF group said.

One of two vehicles was hit by the mine blasts. After being ambushed, regime forces randomly opened fire, but there were no PDF casualties.

Pro-regime militias bombed in Sagaing

Two pro-junta Pyu Saw Httee militia members were killed in Pale Township, Sagaing Region last Friday when Royal Eagle PDF used land mines to ambush 14 militia members from the pro-regime village of Zee Phyu Kone, the PDF group claimed.

The militia group was ambushed while patrolling outside the village.

On Saturday night, eight PDF groups also used 60-mm, 80-mm and 90-mm improvised mortar rounds to bomb the pro-junta village.

The village also responded with both heavy explosives and firearms.

Clash erupts in Bago

A two-hour-long firefight broke out in Yedashe Township, Bago Region on Saturday when Taungoo District PDF forces ambushed a military detachment of 70 troops near a village, said Bago Region PDF.

During the clash, military units nearby used heavy explosives to shell three villages near the clash site.

There were some military casualties in the battle. At 10 p.m. that night, military Infantry Battalion 84 based in Swar town used three 120-mm artillery rounds to shell the villages again.

A family of three civilians were injured and three houses were destroyed by the junta shelling, Bago Region PDF said.

Military column ambushed in Bago

A soldier was killed and another injured in Paungde Township, Bago Region on Saturday morning when Paungde PDF ambushed a military column of 40 troops that was extorting money from local farmers as it traveled through the Bago Yoma mountain range, said Bago Region PDF.

After being ambushed, the junta column burned the dead body of a soldier in a farm hut, before burning eight more farm huts of local farmers.

Last Friday, the military detachment left over 70 villager detainees in the sunlight without any shade for about nine hours, without allowing them to have meals, in a village they occupied for two days, Bago Region PDF said.

Resistance groups attack military column in Magwe

Yaw Defense Force (YDF) said it coordinated with other local resistance groups to attack a military column of 180 troops attempting to retake control of an area near Kyaukhtu town in Saw Township, Magwe Region on Saturday.

Two soldiers were killed and four others injured in the clash, the PDF group claimed. Some military ammunition was seized from the clash site.

Regime forces bombed in Magwe

The underground guerrilla group Young Force said it coordinated with other PDF groups to conduct drone strikes on regime forces stationed at a garment factory in Koe Pin Village in Pakokku Township, Magwe Region last Friday.

PDF groups used five drones to bomb the regime forces. The PDF group later attacked two military vehicles from the town of Pakokku that were traveling to retrieve injured soldiers from the garment factory.

After being bombed, junta units at the factory and another military checkpoint nearby randomly opened fire for the whole evening using both heavy explosives and firearms.