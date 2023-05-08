War Against the Junta Over a Dozen Myanmar Junta Forces, Five Resistance Members Killed in Three Days of Clashes

Resistance fighters of the Thaton People’s Defense Force in Mon State. / TPDF

At least 13 Myanmar junta forces as well as five resistance members were killed in the last three days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and an ethnic armed organization (EAO) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

In one case, regime forces killed and beheaded eight people including five resistance members in Chaung U Township, upper Myanmar.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and the EAO.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Military column attacked in Sagaing

Combined resistance fighters engage in a clash with regime forces in Myaung Township on Saturday. / MBT

Many regime forces are believed to have been killed and injured in Myaung Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday evening when five PDF groups jointly attacked a military detachment raiding villages, said the resistance group Myingyan Black Tiger, which coordinated the attack.

The regime forces were attacked from close range while traveling to Kyaukyi Police station from a village. During an hourlong clash, PDF groups used several heavy explosives to attack the regime troops.

After the clash, the bodies of killed and injured soldiers were transported to the west bank of the Chindwin River on three motorboats, said the PDF group.

Eight people including five PDF members killed by junta troops in Sagaing

Local media outlet Chaung U Revolution reported that eight people including five resistance members were killed by junta forces in Chaung U Township, Sagaing Region last Friday night.

A military column beheaded three resistance members during their raid on a training camp of Chaung U PDF in the township. The junta raid came after a clash with local resistance forces in the area.

The regime forces also beheaded two other male civilians from a nearby monastery. The same military column later killed three more people including a 65-year-old woman fleeing the regime forces, said the media unit.

Two junta soldiers killed by drone strikes in Sagaing

Myaung Special PDF group claimed to have killed two regime soldiers as it and other PDF groups jointly used drones to drop bombs on a military column from Kyaukyit police outpost in Myaung Township, Magwe Region on Saturday.

Military vehicle bombed in Mandalay

A truck carrying soldiers faces a mine ambush in Myingyan Township on Sunday. / Myingyan Messages

At least four regime troops were killed in Myingyan Township, Mandalay Region on Sunday when local resistance group Shwe Chan Thar guerrilla force used land mines to attack a truck carrying 25 regime forces, claimed the resistance group.

The vehicle was ambushed while traveling from a village to the Myingyan town.

The video shot by the PDF group shows a moving truck facing a heavy blast.

Junta immigration office bombed in Mandalay

At least three office staff were injured in Amarapura Township, Mandalay city last Friday when the revolutionary group No More Dictatorship PDF used a grenade to attack the junta-run township immigration office, said the PDF group.

The group also urged people to avoid regime forces and government offices working for the military regime.

Military base, police outposts attacked in Mon

At least six regime forces including policemen were killed in Bilin and Kyaikhto townships, Mon State on Saturday when several PDF groups including the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen Nation Union (KNU), attacked a military headquarters and two police outposts, claimed Kyaikhto Revolution Force (KRF), which joined the attacks.

First, the combined group used 60-mm mortar shells to bomb the base of Military Division 44 in Kyaikhto Township, killing three junta soldiers and injuring another.

On that afternoon, resistance groups raided the Win Ka police outpost in Bilin Township, killing two policemen, said KRF.

At the same time, other members of the resistance groups used drones to drop four bombs on Taung Swun police outpost in Bilin.

In the drone strikes, one more policeman was killed, claimed the KRF.

Military convoys ambushed in Magwe

Pakokku PDF claimed to have injured four regime soldiers on Sunday as it conducted drone strikes and a mine ambush against military vehicles in Pakokku Township, Magwe Region.

First, it used 12 land mines to ambush three military vehicles transporting rations near a village.

It later dropped bombs on five more military vehicles using drones while the convoy was heading to the ambush site.

Junta-appointed administrator assassinated in Bago

Bago Region PDF said its members assassinated Ko Maung Myo, a junta-appointed administrator of Yay Lal Village in Phyuu Township, Bago Region on Saturday.

The victim, who attended Pyu Saw Htee militia training, was notorious for oppressing civilians and reporting to the regime about the movements of revolutionary groups in the area.

Prior to the assassination, Phyuu PDF repeatedly warned him in person not to collaborate with the regime, but the victim failed to comply with the suggestions, said Bago Region PDF.

Township police station bombed in Ayeyarwady

The resistance group Ayaarwaddy Dolphin Defense Force (Mawgyun) said it and other two PDF groups used a 40-mm bomb to attack the township police station at Bogalay town, Ayeyarwady Region on Saturday night.

Details of the damage and police casualties were unknown. After being attacked, regime police randomly responded with firearms and heavy explosives, the PDF group said.