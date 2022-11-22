War Against the Junta Over 60 Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Three Days of Resistance Attacks

Around 65 regime forces were killed in the last three days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) escalated their attacks on regime targets across the country.

A junta police outpost was also seized by resistance groups.

Incidents were reported in Mon State and Tanintharyi, Sagaing and Magwe regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualty figures could not be independently verified.

Junta police outpost seized in Mon

Sixteen junta policemen including officers were killed in Kyaikmayaw Township, Mon State on Monday when combined Karen resistance groups occupied the Taungkalay police outpost, said Lion Battalion Commando, which was involved in the raid.

At 4 a.m. on Monday, the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), Kawthoolei Army and allied PDF groups jointly raided the police outpost.

The resistance groups said they managed to seize the police outpost amid 20 air strikes conducted by military helicopter gunships.

In the shootout, a resistance fighter was also killed. Eleven junta weapons and ammunition were seized by the resistance groups, said Lion Battalion Commando.

Seven regime forces killed by PDF shelling in Magwe

Local resistance group Nagar Nyinaung Guerrilla Force claimed to have killed seven junta soldiers and injured four others when it used 40-mm and 8-mm bombs to attack 20 soldiers stationed at a village in Pakokku Township, Magwe Region on Monday.

The group said two bombs exploded amid a group of regime forces.

A video shows PDF fighters using improvised mortar shells to attack regime targets.

Six regime troops killed in Magwe

Six regime forces were killed and nine injured in Myaing Township, Magwe Region on Saturday when combined PDF groups ambushed a military detachment transporting rations to a junta outpost in Zeepyar Village, said Myaing-PDF, which coordinated the attacks.

The regime forces were hit by land mines planted by the resistance groups before facing the attack by PDF groups.

In response to sustaining the losses, the regime forces torched 13 houses in nearby Kyun Kyaing Village, the PDF group said.

A PDF video shows resistance fighters engaging in a clash with junta forces.

Junta checkpoint shelled in Magwe

Resistance group Black Leopard Army claimed it used improvised rockets and 80-mm explosives to attack a regime checkpoint at a junction in Myaing Township, Magwe Region on Saturday.

After the bombardment, an ambulance transported the regime forces from the checkpoint. However, details of regime casualties were unknown, the PDF group said.

10 regime forces killed in Sagaing



A vehicle carrying soldiers is attacked in a mine ambush in Wetlet Township on Sunday. / PAFD

The resistance group People’s Army to Fight Dictatorship claimed it and four other PDF groups killed at least 10 regime forces and injured many others when they used six land mines to ambush a vehicle carrying around 35 junta troops in Wetlet Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday.

In a video shot by the PDF group, an exchange of gunfire can be heard after a vehicle is hit by a blast.

The PDF group said the vehicle crashed into a roadside after being hit by the blast.

10 junta forces killed by PDF land mines in Sagaing

At least 10 regime forces were killed in Myaung and Chaung-U Townships, Sagaing Region on Saturday when combined resistance forces used 35 land mines to ambush a military convoy of 18 vehicles from three locations, said the Civil Defense and Security Organization of Myaung (CDSOM), which coordinated the ambushes.

The convoy was reportedly transporting weapons and ammunition from Sagaing Township to Monywa.

At 11:55 a.m. on Saturday, the combined PDF groups ambushed the convoy using a cluster of seven land mines near a Myaung branch route of the Sagaing-Monywa highway. A vehicle was hit by the blasts, but military casualties were unknown.

The PDF group again ambushed the convoy between two villages in Chaung-U Township using a cluster of 22 land mines. In the ambush, three vehicles were also hit by the blasts. Regime forces in the vehicles responded by indiscriminately firing 60-mm explosives and firearms.

Ten regimes forces were killed and a military vehicle was destroyed when the PDF group used four additional land mines to again ambush the convoy on the highway at 12:15 in the afternoon, the PDF groups claimed.

A video shot by the PDF group shows a military convoy being hit by a mine ambush.

Two regime forces killed in Sagaing

Myaung Bo Tauk Tun Special Force claimed to have killed two regime soldiers and injured three others in Myaung Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday when it used two land mines to ambush 10 regime sentries at Kyaukyit Police Station.

Six regime forces killed in PDF drone strikes in Sagaing



A PDF drone drops bombs on regime targets in Shwebo Township on Sunday. / Northern Tigers Group

Six regime forces were killed and seven injured in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday and last Friday when combined PDF groups conducted drone strikes on regime targets, said Northern Tigers Group, which coordinated the attacks.

Last Friday, the groups used drones to drop five bombs on regime forces performing sentry duty at a storage building near a village in the township. In the strikes, four soldiers died and three others were injured.

Two more regime troops were killed and four injured on Sunday when PDF drones dropped eight bombs on a police station in Sin Inn Village in the township, the PDF group claimed.

An aerial video shot by the PDF groups shows several regime targets being bombed by the drones.

Seven regime forces killed in Sagaing



PDF groups use improvised mortar shells in attacking regime forces raiding a village in Khin-U Township on Saturday. / Northern Tigers Group

At least seven regime forces were killed in Khin-U Township, Sagaing Region when local PDF groups jointly attacked 80 regime forces raiding and burning villages in the west of the township from last Thursday to Monday, said Khin U Special Force Organization, which was involved in the attacks.

The PDF groups used land mines and improvised mortar shells to attack the regime forces.

The PDF group claimed regime forces destroyed the bodies of seven soldiers killed in PDF attacks, by burning them in a village.

Junta soldier killed in resistance ambush in Tanintharyi

A junta soldiers was killed in Dawei Township, Tanintharyi Region on Saturday when three resistance groups ambushed a military detachment of 70 soldiers near a creek in the township, said Thanmani Guerrilla Force, which joined the attack.

All resistance troops retreated from the ambush without any casualties.