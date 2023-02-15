War Against the Junta Over 40 Myanmar Junta Troops Killed in Three Days of Resistance Attacks

Troops of Kyauk Lone Gyi PDF during an operation in Kani Township / KLG-PDF

At least 42 Myanmar junta troops including pro-regime militia leaders and a regime-appointed administrator were killed in the last three days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) stepped up their attacks on regime targets across the country.

Several junta bases including the North West Military command were attacked in Upper Myanmar.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing, Magwe and Bago regions and Mon State.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs.

Some military casualty figures could not be independently verified.

North West Military Command base shelled in Sagaing



PDF members fire heavy explosives at the headquarters of the military’s North West Military Command in Monywa on Monday. / Chindwin Attack Force

Resistance group Chindwin Attack Force claimed it used 120-mm mortar rounds to attack the headquarters of the North West Military Command in the town of Monywa in Sagaing Region on Monday.

Their rounds hit the base’s barracks. Military casualties were unknown.

On the weekend, the group also attacked the Naung Gyi Ai police outpost in Ayadaw Township using both heavy explosives and firearms.

Regime forces attacked in Sagaing

Three junta soldiers were killed in the town of Monywa, Sagaing Region on Monday when three PDF groups attacked five regime forces at the Immigration Department office, said 5/Teachers PDF group, which joined the attack.

The regime forces were attacked by resistance fighters from a moving vehicle while heading to their checkpoint in front of the immigration office.

Two junta soldiers escaped, the PDF group said.

Military detachment ambushed in Sagaing

Local resistance group Kyauk Lone Gyi PDF claimed to have killed at least five junta soldiers and pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members when it ambushed a military detachment of 50 forces transporting rations in bullock carts in Kani Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday.

The PDF group used heavy explosives and firearms as well as land mines to ambush the military detachment near the entrance of Kani Town.

The military detachment was transporting rations to the pro-regime village of Alal Kyun, which has been surrounded by local PDF groups for months.

Before being blocked, regime forces and pro-regime militia members from Alal Kyun looted and torched houses in several villages in the township for months.

Military base bombarded in Sagaing

PDF groups shell regime forces in Budalin Township on Monday. / SBTF

At least five junta soldiers were killed in Budalin Township, Sagaing Region on Monday when seven PDF groups used improvised 60-mm, 80-mm and 120-mm improvised mortar shells to bombard regime forces that have been stationed in Kuutaw Village for nine months, said Salingyi Border Task Force, which joined the attack.

All PDF fighters retreated without casualties despite junta forces responding with heavy explosives.

Pro-regime militia leader killed by PDF land mine in Sagaing

Local PDF group Wild Tiger-Shwebo claimed it and five other PDF groups used land mines to assassinate pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia leader Myo Hlaing in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Monday.

While traveling from his pro-regime village of Nyaung Kine to nearby Zeephyu Kone Village, where regime forces are stationed, the militia leader was killed when he triggered land mines laid by the PDF group.

Pro-regime village attacked in Sagaing

Two pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members were killed in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday when four PDF groups used improvised mortar shells and firearms to attack the pro-regime village of Taw Pu, said PDF-South Monywa, which joined the attack.

There were no PDF casualties despite militia forces responding with 60-mm and 90-mm mortar rounds.

Base of military training unit bombarded in Sagaing

Danger Force PDF group claimed it and four other PDF groups used five 80-mm improvised mortar rounds to attack the base of a military training unit in Ayadaw Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday.

In the attack, nine junta troops were killed or injured, the PDF group said, citing their scout team.

Regime forces responded with both heavy explosives and firearms.

Junta camp raided in Magwe

At least 15 junta soldiers were killed in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region on Monday when seven resistance groups jointly raided a military camp in the town of Yesagyo, claimed Myingyan Black Tiger group, which coordinated the attack.

With only one soldier left alive in the camp, the PDF fighters were forced to abort the raid due to the arrival of military reinforcements.

The clash continued on the Chindwin River as junta reinforcements chased and attacked PDF groups crossing the river in motorboats.

Junta troops stationed at a school raided in Magwe

Resistance group Young Force-UG said it and four other PDF groups raided regime forces stationed at a school in Pan Tine Chon Village in Pakokku Township, Magwe Region on Monday.

In the raid, three regime troops were seriously injured. A civilian and some PDF fighters suffered minor injuries during the clash.

The PDF group said it intended to occupy the base but had to retreat after 15 minutes of fighting when problems occurred with the operation.

Junta-appointed administrator, pro-regime militia member assassinated in Bago

Bago Region PDF said two of its member PDF groups assassinated Soe Naing, a member of the junta-appointed village administration group of Kyun Kone in Min Hla Township, Bago Region on Monday.

Responding to a report from Soe Naing before he was killed, junta forces managed to occupy the base of Min Hla PDF in Bago Yoma Forest, killing a PDF fighter.

Soe Naing had been granted permission to engage in illegal logging by the junta. He was also notorious for oppressing residents in the village.

On Sunday, Kyauktaga PDF groups also killed pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia leader Kyaw Oo in his village of Kanyin Kyo in Kyauktaga Township, Bago Region, said Bago Region PDF.

He had been providing the junta with information about revolutionary organizations and civilians opposing military rule. He was actively engaged in efforts to organize the junta’s sham election, the PDF group said.

Military battalion attacked in Mon

The Mon Sate Revolutionary Organization (MSRO) said it used a 40-mm grenade launcher to attack the entrance gate of Military Light Infantry Battalion 587 in Ye Township, Mon State on Tuesday.

Military casualties were unknown.