War Against the Junta Over 40 Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Three Days of Resistance Attacks

A junta outpost seized by the Karenni Army in Kayah State last year / KAIC

At least 43 Myanmar junta forces were killed in the last three days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and an ethnic armed organization (EAO) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Kayah State and Sagaing, Mandalay and Magwe regions.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and the EAO.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Junta border outpost occupied in Kayah

A commando unit of the Karenni Army (KA), the armed wing of the Karenni National Progressive Party (KNPP), managed to occupy a junta outpost near the Thai border in the east of Kayah State on Monday, said the Karenni Military Information Center (KMIC), the media unit of the KA.

At 5:45 a.m. on Monday, the resistance forces conducted a surprise raid on the border outpost, where regime forces and its allied border guard forces are stationed.

During the raid, seven weapons were seized and six bodies of dead soldiers were found on the base. Other junta forces fled after abandoning their outpost, said the KMIC.

Eighteen soldiers killed in coordinated PDF attacks in Sagaing

At least 18 soldiers are believed to have been killed and many others injured in Wetlet Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday when 10 PDF groups jointly attacked a military detachment raiding the villages, claimed Mandalay-PDF, which took part in the attacks.

In the attack, regime forces responded with artillery strikes after suffering heavy losses, the PDF group said.

Regime forces bombed by PDF fighters in Sagaing

Two junta soldiers were killed and three others injured in the town of Myinmu in Sagaing Region on Tuesday morning when resistance group True Fighter used a grenade to attack regime forces stationed at a school, according to the PDF group.

The PDF forces threw a grenade into a group of five regime forces preparing to rinse their dishes after eating.

Regime forces bombed in Magwe

At least six regime forces were killed or injured in the town of Yesagyo, Magwe Region on Tuesday when Yesagyo-PDF used land mines to ambush regime forces at a monastery, the PDF group said.

Regime forces were ambushed while arriving at the monastery after raiding villages in the township. The PDF’s video shows regime forces being hit by a blast at a monastery.

Junta soldier killed by PDF drone strike in Magwe

A soldier was killed and another injured in Pauk Township, Magwe Region on Tuesday morning when Myaing-PDF and another PDF group used a drone to drop bombs on regime forces carrying a water tank on a bullock cart in Phalan Kaing Village, the PDF group said.

In the afternoon, regime forces randomly shelled nearby Htapauk Kone Village, killing a 42-year-old male resident and injuring another male villager.

Regime forces ambushed with land mines in Magwe

At least four regime forces were killed and some others injured in the town of Yesagyo, Magwe Region on Monday when PDF group Myingyan Black Tiger used land mines to ambush 100 troops invading a PDF-controlled area, the resistance group claimed.

The regime forces stationed at the junta-controlled General Administration Department in the town were ambushed with land mines while traveling into a ward controlled by the PDF forces, the PDF group said.

Regime forces looting civilian houses bombed by PDF drones in Magwe

A PDF drone drops a bomb on regime forces looting houses in Gangaw Township this week. / Hyper UAV Force

Local resistance group Hyper UAV Forces said on Monday it used drones to drop six bombs on regime forces from military Infantry Battalion 50 who were looting houses in Sai Due Village in Gangaw Township, Magwe Region.

Two soldiers were killed and four others injured in the drone strikes, the PDF group claimed.

Police station bombed in Magwe

PDF-Yenangyaung said it and two other PDF groups used a remote-controlled bomb to attack the police station in the town of Yenangyaung in Magwe Region on Sunday night.

However, details of the damage and casualties were unknown. The PDF groups also apologized for accidently harming a civilian on a motorbike who passed near the police station during the attack.

Military battalion attacked in Mandalay

A resistance fighter fires an improvised rocket-propelled grenade at a military battalion in Myingyan Township on Monday. / MG6 Guerrilla Force

Local PDF group MG6 Guerrilla Force claimed to have killed two regime soldiers when it used improvised rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) to attack the entrance gate of military Light Infantry Battalion 15 in the town of Myingyan in Mandalay Region on Monday.

Regime forces bombed by PDF drones in Mandalay

PDF drones drop bombs on a base of regime forces in Chaung Sone Village in Taungtha Township on Monday. / Natogyi-PDF

Natogyi PDF claimed to have killed two junta policemen and injured two others as it and other PDF groups conducted drone strikes on regime forces stationed at a monastery in Chaung Sone Village in Taungtha Township, Mandalay Region on Monday.

The PDF groups also bombed regime forces stationed at the monastery last Friday.