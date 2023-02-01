War Against the Junta Over 40 Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Three Days of Resistance Attacks

The Irrawaddy’s latest roundup includes incidents in Mandalay, Sagaing and Magwe regions.

At least 43 Myanmar junta troops were killed in the last three days as People’s Defense Forces continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Mandalay, Sagaing and Magwe regions.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks by PDFs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

13 junta troops including militia leaders killed in PDF ambush in Sagaing

At least 13 regime forces including pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia leaders were killed and six others injured in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Monday morning when 11 local resistance groups jointly ambushed a military detachment, said Wild Tiger Force, which was involved in the attack.

The military detachment from Taltheetaw Village was ambushed while traveling between two villages. After being ambushed, the regime forces fled back. All resistance fighters retreated from the area without any casualties, the PDF group said.

Five regime forces killed in drone strikes in Sagaing

Front FB- PDF drones drop bombs on a military checkpoint and junta base in Ayadaw Township on Tuesday. / Middle Revolutionary Technical Front

Five regime forces including pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members were killed in Ayadaw Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday when four PDF groups used a drone to drop eight bombs on a military checkpoint and a junta camp in Thalalbar and Sapardwin villages, claimed anti-regime group Middle Revolutionary Technical Front, which joined the attacks.

In the drone strikes, 10 regime forces were injured.

Two military detachments ambushed in Sagaing

At least two regime forces were killed and many others injured in Myaung Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday when 13 PDF groups attacked two military detachments and a police station in the township, said Civilian Defense and Security Organization of Myaung (CDSOM), which was involved in the attack.

CDSOM said it was forced to attack the regime forces from Kyaukyit Police Station as an officer there shot a civilian detainee in the arm in Nabat Village.

Two regime troops were killed or injured when four PDF groups attacked the military detachment returning to the police outpost from Nabat. Meanwhile, three other PDF groups shelled Kyaukyit Police Station with 60mm mortar rounds. Many regime forces are thought to have been killed or injured.

Then, seven more PDF groups used 18 land mines to ambush 60 regime reinforcements from the town of Myaung. A soldier was killed and many others injured.

The 60 troops were ambushed with a series of land mines in two locations while they were returning to the town from Nabat, said CDSOM.

Police outpost attacked in Magwe

PDF-Yenangyaung claimed it and other two resistance groups conducted a surprise attack on the junta police outpost in Yenangyaung Township, Magwe Region by using both mines and firearms on Tuesday night.

All PDF fighters retreated from the area without any casualties. However, military casualties were unknown.

Military motorboats ambushed in Magwe

A junta soldier was killed and two others injured in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region on Sunday when 11 PDF groups ambushed military motorboats traveling on the Irrawaddy River near a village, said Nagar Ni Guerrilla Force, which joined the attack.

A PDF video shows resistance fighters attacking the regime targets.

Seven regime forces including a captain killed by PDF land mines in Magwe

Seven junta troops including a captain were killed in Seikphyu Township, Magwe Region on Sunday when two PDF groups used land mines to ambush a military detachment of troops from a military weapons factory, said Seikphyu Barmahtee PDF group, which coordinated the attack.

The regime forces were ambushed while traveling on the Seikpyu-Saw Highway.

Regime forces torching houses bombed in Magwe

Myaing-PDF claimed to have seriously injured five regime forces when it used land mines and drones to attack 80 regime forces looting and torching a school and houses in Htan Pauk Kone Village in Myaing Township, Magwe Region on Monday.

On Tuesday, the PDF group also conducted 70 drones strikes on regime forces torching houses in the village, in which three more soldiers were injured. Around 50 buildings were burned in the junta arson attacks, according to the PDF group.

Also, a resistance fighter was killed and two others injured in a mine accident, Myaing-PDF said.

Ten regime forces killed, injured by PDF land mines in Mandalay

At least 10 regime forces were killed or injured in Myingyan Township, Mandalay Region on Monday when Nagar Ni Guerrilla Force (Myingyan) used a cluster of 15 land mines to ambush a vehicle carrying 30 soldiers, the PDF group said.

The vehicle was also damaged by the land mines.

Regime forces bombed in Mandalay

Drones drop bombs on regime targets in Shin Hla Taung Village, Madaya Township on Tuesday / Unicorn Guerrilla Force

Local resistance group Unicorn Guerrilla Force claimed it and six other PDF groups used five drones to bomb regime forces stationed at Shin Hla Taung Village in Madaya Township, Mandalay Region on Tuesday.

The drone strike was in response to arbitrary shooting by regime forces that injured two female villagers in the village. However, military casualties were unknown.

Five junta troops killed in Mandalay

PDF group Tawgyi Mwaybwae claimed to have killed five regime soldiers when it used land mines to ambush a military detachment traveling in the west of Madaya Township, Mandalay Region on Monday.