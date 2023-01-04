War Against the Junta Over 40 Myanmar Junta Forces Killed by Resistance Forces in Recent Days

Troops of PDF-Kalay during an operation / PDF-Kalay

At least 42 military regime forces including pro-regime militia members were killed in recent days as the People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) escalated their attacks on regime targets.

In one case, a combined PDF group occupied a military camp in Sagaing Region.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing, Magwe, Bago and Tanintharyi regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

30 regime forces killed in PDF raid in Sagaing

At least 30 regime forces including pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members were killed in Taze Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday when four Shwebo District PDF battalions including local PDF groups raided a military camp at Sin Nge Village, according to local media reports citing the resistance groups.

The PDF groups raided the military camp in the village at 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning. After an hourlong firefight, they managed to occupy the camp.

Ammunition and at least 10 weapons were seized from the junta camp. Many regime forces abandoned the site and fled to a nearby pro-regime village, the media reported, quoting the PDF fighters.

In the clash, a resistance fighter was killed and another suffered injuries to his face.

Four junta soldiers killed by PDF land mines in Sagaing

People’s Defense Force (Kalay) claimed to have killed four regime troops and injured many others as they used four land mines to ambush a military detachment of 60 forces in Kale Township, Sagaing Region on Monday.

The regime forces were ambushed while they were heading to the east of the township for raids. After the ambushes, regime forces randomly opened fire.

Regime forces bombed in Sagaing

Four regime forces including a captain were injured in Kanbalu Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday when local resistance group Daung Yarzar used mines to ambush eight regime forces including pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members in Chat Thin Village, said Kyunhla Activist Group, a media wing of local PDF groups.

The regime forces were ambushed while they were going to a teashop for breakfast.

Five regime forces killed in PDF drone strikes in Sagaing



PDF drones drop bombs on regime targets in Shwebo Township last week. / C&T Shwebo

Local PDF group C&T Shwebo on Tuesday claimed to have killed at least five regime forces including pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members and injured many others in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region in late December as it and another PDF group conducted 12 drone strikes on the regime forces.

Regime forces stationed in Thelone Village were bombed while stealing paddy from rice fields owned by residents who have fled junta raids. The regime forces used looted agricultural machinery to steal the paddy.

A PDF video shows drones dropping bombs on regime forces harvesting paddy fields.

Military detachment ambushed in Sagaing

Many regime forces including pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members are believed to have been killed and injured in Kani Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday when three PDF groups ambushed a military detachment of 70 forces, said Anti-Dictatorship Revolution People’s Army, which joined the attack.

The military detachment was ambushed as they were transporting rations from the town of Kani to the pro-regime village of Alal Kyun using bullock carts.

During the ambush, a military base in the town of Kani used 60-mm and 80-mm explosives to defend their ground troops from the PDF’s ambush.

However, there were no PDF casualties, the resistance group said.

Junta-run immigration office bombed in Bago

The junta-controlled immigration office was bombed by the Oakpho Underground Resistance Group in Oakpho Township, Bago Region, claimed Bago Region PDF.

The attack, in which an immigration official was injured, was part of Operation Nann Htike Aung against regime targets.

The PDF group claimed that the immigration office is notorious for extorting a lot of money from civilians.

Regime camps bombed in Magwe

At least three junta forces were killed and many others injured in Myaing Township, Magwe Region on Sunday night when five PDF groups conducted artillery strikes on junta forces and pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia groups in the pro-regime village of Thayatkan, said resistance group Wolf Guerrilla Force-Myaing, which coordinated the attack.

They used seventy 100-mm and 80-mm improvised mortar rounds to bomb the village. In the attack, a junta vehicle was destroyed by the shelling.

All PDF fighters retreated from the area despite regime forces responding with both heavy weapons and firearms.

Military convoy ambushed in Tanintharyi

Many regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured in Palaw Township, Tanintharyi Region on Monday when Palaw-Karen People’s Defense Force used four land mines to ambush a military convoy of 10 vehicles near Tapo Village, claimed the PDF group.

All resistance fighters retreated from the area without casualties despite regime forces randomly opening fire.