War Against the Junta Over 20 Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Three Days of Resistance Attacks

Karenni Revolution Union troops during an operation / KRU

At least 21 Myanmar junta forces including pro-regime militia members were killed in the last three days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) stepped up their attacks on regime targets across the country.

In one case, PDF battalions of Myanmar’s civilian National Unity Government (NUG) shelled the bases of three military battalions in northern Shan State.

Incidents were reported in Shan and Kayah states and Sagaing and Mandalay regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Military battalions shelled in northern Shan State

PDF fighters fire mortar shells at a military base in northern Shan State on Monday. / Thabaikkyi PDF Battalion 1222

Thabeikkyin PDF Battalion 1222 said it and four other NUG PDF battalions used mortar shells to attack the bases of military battalions 223, 276 and 348 based in Mongmit Township, northern Shan State on Monday.

The PDF group said some mortar rounds exploded near the gate and military strategy office in the compound housing the battalions’ bases. Details of the damage and military casualties were unknown.

Six junta troops killed in resistance attack in Kayah

The Karenni Revolution Union (KRU), which comprises several Karenni resistance groups, claimed to have killed six junta troops in Demoso Township, Kayah State on Sunday when it ambushed regime forces stationed in Konethar Village.

The regime forces were ambushed while patrolling in the area. In the clash, a weapon and ammunition were seized from them.

All resistance forces retreated without casualties despite junta troops responding with heavy explosives.

Junta-run village administration office raided in Mandalay

Resistance forces raid a junta-run village administration office in Patheingyi Township on Tuesday. / Peacock Soldiers Madaya

A pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia member was killed and other militia members were injured in Patheingyi Township, Mandalay Region on Tuesday morning when three PDF groups raided the junta administration office in Sin Ywar Gyi Village, said Peacock Soldiers Madaya, which joined the raid.

In the raid, a weapon and rounds were seized.

Regime forces ambushed in Mandalay

At least four regime forces including Captain Nandar Min were confirmed killed and six others injured in Ngazun Township, Mandalay Region on Monday night when eight PDF groups ambushed regime forces stationed in Tharkyin Village, claimed Ngazun PDF, which coordinated the attack.

Regime forces were attacked while patrolling in the village. A military weapon was seized along with a mobile phone, the PDF group said.

The PDF’s video shows a shootout occurring in the dark.

Pro-regime militia leader assassinated in Mandalay

Natogyi Regional Defense Forces claimed to have killed Win Soe, a pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia leader, at his farm in Lay Ywar Sone Village in Myingyan Township, Mandalay Region on Tuesday.

A grenade, slingshot and a mobile phone were seized from the victim.

The militia leader was notorious for oppressing residents in the village.

Three regime forces killed in three days of PDF attacks in Sagaing

Minkin PDF troops shell regime targets on Monday. / Minkin-PDF

At least three regime forces were killed and 10 others injured in three days of clashes in Mingin Township, Sagaing Region as Mingin PDF attacked 70 regime forces including pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members between Saturday and Monday, the PDF group said.

After facing the series of PDF attacks, regime forces stationed at Pahtoelone Village retreated to the town of Mingin on Monday.

A PDF video shows PDF fighters firing mortar shells at regime targets.

Military checkpoint attacked in Sagaing

Two regime personnel were killed or injured in the town of Monywa in Sagaing Region on Tuesday when combined PDF forces attack a military gate, said Monywa Natsoe PDF group, which joined the attack.

The PDF’s video shows PDF fighters in a moving vehicle attacking regime forces in a bunker.

Regime forces at the military checkpoint have been extorting money from drivers of vehicles and motorbikes.

Four regime troops killed in PDF urban attack in Sagaing

At least four regime forces were killed in Kale Township, Sagaing Region on Monday when Kale Urban Underground Group attacked a military checkpoint on a road in Kale town, the PDF said.

PDF forces retreated without any casualties when 50 military reinforcements arrived in the area.

Regime forces bombed in Sagaing

Local resistance group Black Wolf Army said it used a drone to drop bombs on regime forces stationed in Hanlin Village in Wetlet Township, Sagaing Region on Monday.

Military casualties were unknown.