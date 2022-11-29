War Against the Junta Officer Among Over a Dozen Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Three Days of Resistance Attacks

A PDF sniper of the People’s Servant Revolution-Wetlet takes part in a clash with regime forces in Wetlet Township. / PSR-Wetlet

At least 14 regime forces including an army major were killed in the last three days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

The army major was killed as he attempted to attack PDF forces who had detained him.

Incidents were reported in Tanintharyi, Magwe and Sagaing regions and Kayah State.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Junta major killed in Tanintharyi

People’s Defense Force-Federal Column said on Monday that it killed army Major Win Htay Naing while detaining him in Thayat Chaung Township, Tanintharyi Region.

The army major was posing as a civilian when he was detained by the PDF group while traveling from Myeik to Dawei in an express passenger vehicle.

He was killed as he attempted to attack resistance forces who were interrogating him, the PDF group said.

Six regime forces killed in clashes with PDF in Tanintharyi

Six junta forces and a resistance fighter were killed in a series of clashes between military troops and combined resistance groups over the last three days in Tanintharyi Township, Tanintharyi Region, said Myeik-PDF, which was involved in the clashes.

PDF groups from three townships attacked a military detachment including pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members heading to Lal Thit Village in the township in a series of clashes starting last Friday.

Two regime forces killed in PDF ambushes in Magwe

Regime forces flee PDF drone strikes in Pauk Township on Monday. / Myaing-PDF

Two regime forces were killed and eight injured in Pauk Township, Magwe Region on Monday when a combined force of PDF groups from several townships used land mines and drones to attack a military detachment departing from their base in Zeepyar Village, said Myaing-PDF, which joined the attacks.

The regime forces faced land-mine ambushes in seven locations. After suffering losses in the PDF ambushes, the regime forces torched nearly 100 houses in three villages nearby.

A PDF aerial video shows the detachment that was torching houses fleeing a village after being bombed by the PDF drones.

In the clashes, a resistance fighter suffered minor injuries.

Junta soldier killed in PDF ambush in Kayah

A regime soldier was killed and two others seriously injured in Bawlakhe Township, Kayah State on Sunday morning when PDF snipers of two resistance groups ambushed regime forces at the Htoo Chaung junta outpost, said the Karenni Revolution Union, which was involved in the attack.

The resistance fighters retreated from the ambush area as regime forces indiscriminately responded with heavy explosives.

Junta police station attacked in Sagaing



PDF fighters fire improvised mortar shells during a raid on Nyaung Pin Wun police station in Sagaing Township on Sunday. / Tike Nal Swun

Some regime troops were reportedly killed in Sagaing Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday when combined resistance groups attacked the junta police station in Nyaung Pin Wun, according to the PDF groups.

The Tike Nal Swun resistance group claimed two out of their three improvised mortar rounds hit their targets in the police station compound.

Resistance forces abandoned their attack when civilian vehicles passed through the clash area.

PDF videos show resistance forces attacking the police station with both improvised heavy explosives and automatic firearms.

PDF group defends village from junta raid in Sagaing

An intense, five-hour-long clash broke out in Mingin Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday when Mingin PDF (Taung Dwin) attacked regime forces and pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members wearing civilian clothes who were attempting to raid Pyar Thone Village, the PDF group said on Monday.

The regime forces have been stationed in Kyaw Village since last year, and have been raiding, looting and burning houses in nearby villages in the township.

Prior to Sunday’s attempt, regime forces conducted five raids on Pyar Thone Village and looted and burned houses there.

On Sunday, the regime forces abandoned their attempted raid after facing the attack by PDF groups defending the village.

Four junta forces killed in clash with PDFs in Sagaing

Four regime forces were killed and five injured in Wetlet Township, Sagaing Region on Monday morning when four PDF groups jointly attacked regime forces departing from their base in Hla Taw Village, claimed People’s Servant Revolution-Wetlet.