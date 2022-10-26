War Against the Junta Nearly a Dozen Myanmar Junta Personnel Killed in Two Days of Resistance Attacks

--

Myanmar’s regime saw the deaths of nearly a dozen more of its personnel, including ward administration staff, in the last two days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) attacked junta targets.

PDF groups also targeted a junta-controlled gas pipeline in central Myanmar.

Incidents were reported in Yangon, Mandalay, Bago and Sagaing regions and Kayah and Kachin states.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks by PDFs and EAOs, as well as regime raids.

Explosion at junta gas pipeline in Mandalay

A local resistance force, Myingyan 35, claimed on Tuesday that it and another PDF group blew up a gas pipeline of junta-controlled Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE) in Myingyan Township, Mandalay Region on the weekend.

Explosions hit the gas pipeline, which transports gas from a plant in Minbu Township, Magwe Region to Mandalay, in two locations, the PDF group said.

PDF camp raided in Sagaing

A PDF camp in Pale Township, Sagaing Region was raided and occupied by two Mi-35 military helicopter gunships and troops flown in on two other choppers on Tuesday afternoon, according to local media reports.

Quoting resistance forces, the media reported that all PDF fighters escaped from the air raid as they had been tipped off.

Military detachment hit by mines in Sagaing

Three junta soldiers were killed and around 20 injured when three PDF groups joined forces to ambush a military detachment by triggering land mines in Myinmu Township, Sagaing Region on Monday, Myinmu PDF group, which coordinated the attack, claimed on Tuesday.

Regime forces abandoned the bodies of three dead comrades in an irrigation canal nearby, the PDF group said.

Military convoy ambushed in Sagaing

Many regime troops are believed to have been killed or injured in Myinmu Township, Sagaing Region on Monday evening when Zero Guerrilla Forces (Myingyan District) used a cluster of eight land mines to ambush three military vehicles, the PDF group claimed.

One of the vehicles was directly hit by the blasts.

On that morning, a regime solider was killed in the township when a resistance sniper of the PDF group ambushed an advance unit of the convoy that was searching for land mines on the Myinmu-Sagaing highway.

Woman killed in junta raid in Sagaing

A woman resident was killed and a family of three injured in Budalin Township, Sagaing Region early Tuesday when a military detachment raided and attacked Magyi Oak Village, said Budalin Ture News, a local media outlet sharing information about the township. In the raid, a resistance fighter was also killed, it said.

Military informant assassinated in Bago

Yedashe-PDF claimed on Tuesday that it killed military informant Ko Nga Htay from a village in Taungoo Township, Bago Region on Monday.

The PDF group said the victim helped and guided junta forces in raiding a camp of Yedashe-PDF in the township in April.

In the regime raid, five PDF fighters were killed by regime forces. The victim was also accused of helping regime forces threaten and arrest civilians.

Junta police officer killed in Kayah

Junta police officer Thant Zaw Oo, 41, died in a ward in Kayah State’s capital Loikaw on Tuesday after being shot by unknown gunmen, according to reports by local media.

The policeman in civilian clothes was gunned down while patrolling in the town with a motorbike.

Ward administration office attacked in Yangon

A woman staffer of a ward administration office was killed and the junta-appointed ward administrator and other workers injured when PDF fighters of Yangon Urban Guerrilla Army attacked the ward administration office near Hlawga junction in Shwepyitha Township, Yangon on Monday afternoon, the PDF group claimed.

The attack was in response to the junta air strike on a Kachin concert in Hpakant Township, Kachin State that killed more than 60 people on Sunday.

On Monday night, the PDF force and other resistance groups also used grenades to attack a police station and a house that is selling civilian motorbikes seized by regime forces in the township.

KIA clashes with junta forces in Kachin

A clash broke out in Hpakant Township, Kachin State on Tuesday morning when the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) ambushed a military detachment near a village, local media outlet The 74 Media reported.

In the clash, a nearby military base supported its ground troops with artillery strikes on the KIA forces.

However, casualties on both sides were unknown.