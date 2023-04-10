War Against the Junta Nearly 90 Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Four Days of Resistance Attacks

Thaton PDF forces during an operation in Mon State / TPDF

At least 89 Myanmar junta troops as well as six resistance fighters were killed in clashes over the last four days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) stepped up attacks on regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Tanintharyi, Yangon, Magwe, Mandalay and Sagaing regions and Mon State.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Eighteen junta soldiers killed in clashes in Tanintharyi

A total of 18 soldiers were killed in two clashes with combined resistance groups in Tanintharyi Township, Tanintharyi Region on Sunday, said Myeik District PDF Battalion 2, which joined the attacks.

The combined PDF groups clashed with regime forces near Thein Khun Village in the township at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, killing 10 junta troops.

Earlier that morning, eight soldiers were killed in a separate clash with the combined PDF groups near Kan To Village in the township.

Eleven junta troops killed in resistance ambushes in Mandalay

Troops of PDF, KIA and ABSDF during a raid on Lal Gyi military checkpoint in Mogok Township on April 7 / Momeik District PDF

At least 11 junta soldiers were killed and over a dozen soldiers injured in Mogok Township, Mandalay Region last Friday when combined resistance groups including the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and the All Burma Students’ Democratic Front (ABSDF) attacked regime forces, said Momeik District PDF, which joined the attacks.

First, the resistance groups raided the military camp and police bases at the Lal Gyi military checkpoint on the Mogok-Pyin Oo Lwin Highway in Mogok Township at 7:40 a.m. last Friday. In the raid, seven regime forces were killed and seven others injured.

Separately that morning, resistance forces ambushed a military convoy carrying reinforcements near a village on the Mokok-Mai Lon Highway while they were traveling to the Lal Gyi military checkpoint, which was also being attacked by resistance forces.

In the ambush, four soldiers were killed and five others injured, Momeik District PDF claimed.

14 junta soldiers, two PDF fighters killed in clashes in Mandalay

At least 14 regime troops as well as two resistance fighters were killed during clashes in Natogyi Township, Mandalay Region on Saturday, said Natogyi People’s Defense Force, which is also Myingyan District PDF Battalion 4 of the civilian National Unity Government (NUG).

At 2 a.m. Saturday morning, six PDF groups clashed with 30 regime forces who were returning to their base after raiding forests on a mountain in the township.

The combined PDF forces also used land mines to ambush a military convoy of reinforcements travelling to the clash sites. Two weapons were seized from the regime forces, said Natogyi PDF.

Regime forces repeatedly bombed in Mandalay

Resistance drones drop bombs on regime targets in Kyaukse Lay Village in Madaya Township on April 7. / Nat Soe Underground Resistance Group

Many regime forces are thought to have been killed or injured in Madaya Township, Mandalay Region last Friday when three PDF groups repeatedly conducted drone strikes and mine ambushes against 50 regime troops who were planning to set up a base in Kyaukse Lay Village, said Nat Soe Underground Resistance Group, which joined the attacks.

On March 23, the regime forces beheaded resistance member Ko Win Htay in the village. The PDF’s attack on regime forces was in response to the murder of Ko Win Htay, the PDF group said.

Military column ambushed in Sagaing

At least three junta soldiers were killed and eight others injured in Budalin Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday when combined resistance groups ambushed a military column of 70 troops burning villages, said Student Armed Force, which joined the attack.

All resistance forces retreated from the ambush site without casualties, though regime forces used a large number of heavy explosives.

Military bases bombed in Sagaing

PDF drones drop bombs during an attack on a military base and pro-regime village in Sagaing Township on April 7. / Unicorn Guerrilla Force

Local PDF group Unicorn Guerrilla Force said it and five other PDF groups used drones to drop bombs on a military battalion and a regime camp in a pro-junta village in Sagaing Township, Sagaing Region last Friday.

However, military casualties were unknown.

Three pro-regime militia members killed in land mine ambush in Sagaing

Three pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia members were killed in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday when at least 10 local resistance groups jointly used land mines to ambush a pro-militia group from the pro-regime village of Myin See, said Bo Japan Gyi PDF group, which joined the ambush.

The military group was ambushed while traveling in a vehicle to other villages. The body of a killed militia member and weapons were dumped out of the fleeing vehicle, the PDF group said.

Military detachment ambushed in Sagaing

Many regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured in Depayin Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday when resistance group Freedom Revolution Force conducted several attacks including three mine attacks against a military column of 90 troops heading to a village, the PDF group said.

Heavy clashes erupt in upper Sagaing

More than 40 regime forces and four resistance fighters were killed during two days of intense clashes last Thursday and Friday in Indaw Township, upper Sagaing Region, said Indaw Revolution, the media wing of local resistance groups.

On April 6, the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and Kachin Regional PDF group jointly ambushed 100 regime forces heading to Maw Taik Village in the township, killing around 30 regime forces. Two KIA troops and a PDF fighter were also killed.

Fierce fighting continued near a village in the area on April 7. Ten more regime forces and a PDF fighter were killed, said Indaw Revolution.

Military weapons factory bombed in Magwe

The resistance group People’s Revolution Alliance (PRA) and two other PDF groups used improvised rocket launchers to fire two 107-mm artillery rounds at the No. 10 military weapons factory in Minhla Township, Magwe Region last Friday.

The factory produces rockets and bombs for use by tanks, aircraft and artillery.

In the attack, some factory buildings were burned and regime forces were thought to have been killed or injured, the group claimed.

Police station bombed in Yangon

The Kayan People’s Defense Force claimed it used an 81-mm bomb to attack the police station in the town of Kayan, Yangon Region on Sunday evening. The bomb landed in the compound of the police station.

However, details of the damage and casualties were unknown.

Military checkpoint bombed by resistance drones in Mon

Two officers of the junta-allied Border Guard Force (BGF) were killed and some others injured in Belin Township, Mon State on Sunday when six resistance groups including the Karen National Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Karen National Union (KNU), used a drone to drop bombs on a BGF checkpoint, said Thaton PDF, which joined the drone strikes.