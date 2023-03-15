War Against the Junta Nearly 50 Junta Forces Killed in Four Days of Resistance Attacks

Troops of Special Operation Force during sniper training. / SOF

At least 47 Myanmar junta forces as well as four resistance fighters were killed in the last four days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

In one case, a family of three internally displaced persons were killed by junta troops in southern Shan State.

Incidents were reported in Mandalay, Sagaing, Magwe and Bago regions and Shan and Mon states.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Seven junta troops killed by PDF drone strikes in Mandalay

PDF drones drop bombs on a military detachment in Madaya Township on Sunday. / Unicorn Guerrilla Force

At least seven regime forces were killed in Madaya Township, Mandalay Region on Sunday when Unicorn Guerrilla Force and Kaung Kin Revolutionary Alliance group jointly conducted drone strikes on a military detachment raiding villages, according to local media reports citing the PDF groups.

Junta township General Administration Department bombed in Mandalay

Many regime forces and staff were reportedly killed or injured in the town of Natogyi, Mandalay Region on Monday when Myingyan District Drone Strike team and Natogyi-PDF group used drones to drop eight bombs on regime forces at the junta-run township General Administration Department office and city hall in the town, the resistance groups said.

31 Myanmar junta troops killed in clashes with resistance forces in Shan

At least 31 junta soldiers as well as four resistance fighters were killed during three clashes with resistance forces in Pekon Township, southern Shan State on Saturday and Sunday, according to resistance forces that took part in the clashes.

PDF groups and the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) from neighboring Kayah State attacked military detachments raiding forests in the east of Pekon Township, according to Pekhon-PDF Battalion 2, which coordinated the attacks.

During the raids, a family of three internally displaced persons (IDPs) were killed by the junta soldiers while taking shelter in the forest.

In the clashes, PDF groups seized six junta soldiers alive and several firearms and some ammunitions, and found the bodies of killed soldiers.

Junta forces bombed in Sagaing

At least five regime forces were killed in Salingyi Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday when seven PDF groups used drones and improvised mortar shells to bomb regime forces stationed at the police station in the town, said Salingyi Spaceman Drone Army (SSDA), which joined the attack.

Combined resistance forces use drones and improvised artillery shells to bomb regime targets in the town of Salingyi on Sunday. / SSDA

After being bombed, the junta troops responded by using more than ten 60-mm explosives.

Shooting broke out in the area for a few minutes as a large number of regime forces came outside the town to attack the resistance forces, said the SSDA.

There were no PDF casualties though two PDF vehicles were hit by the junta attacks.

Regime targets shelled in Sagaing

Local PDF group Lightning Guerrilla Force-Wetlet said it and other PDF groups used mortar shells to bomb regime forces stationed at the office of the military proxy Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) and a fire station in the town of Wetlet in Sagaing Region on Monday.

PDF troops use mortar shells to bomb regime targets in the town of Wetlet on Monday. / Lightning Guerrilla Force

The PDF groups also shelled regime forces providing military training to pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia members at a football pitch in the town.

Some military bases were damaged by the PDF’s bombardments. Junta troops also responded with heavy explosives, but there were no PDF casualties, the resistance group said.

Regime base bombed by PDF drone in Magwe

PDF group Eagle Force said it and two other resistance groups used drones to drop two bombs on a military base in a village in Mindon Township, Thayet District in Magwe Region early on Tuesday.

A PDF drone drops bombs on a military base in Mindon Township on Tuesday morning. / Eagle Force

At the same time, the PDF groups also used a grenade launcher to fire a 40-mm explosive at a military checkpoint on the Pathein-Monywa Highway.

However, the regime casualties were known. There were no PDF casualties though junta soldiers responded with firearms.

Junta’s village administration groups attacked in Bago

Junta-appointed village administrator U Aye Tun and other two pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members were killed and five others injured in Gyobinkauk Township, Bago Region on Monday when three PDF groups raided the administration office of Yone Chaung Village, said Black Dragon PDF, which took part in the raid.

The group said the village administrator was also a Pyu Saw Htee militia leader.

Junta-appointed ward administrator assassinated in Mon

Resistance group Special Operation Force claimed to have assassinated Kyaw Soe Moe, a junta- appointed administrator for Phalet Ward, in Zinkyaik town in Paung Township, Mon State on Tuesday.

With the permission of regime forces, the administrator was operating a gambling business as well as dealing drugs in the town. The victim was helping the junta troops to arrest resistance forces and government staff who joined the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM).

The victim also extorted money from the families of those accused of being resistance force members or CDM staff, the resistance group said.