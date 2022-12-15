War Against the Junta Nearly 30 Myanmar Regime Forces Killed in Three Days of Resistance Attacks

A KNLA fighter with a machine gun / Saw Yan Naing

At least 26 Myanmar junta forces were killed in the last three days as People’s Defense Force (PDF) groups and an ethnic Karen rebel group continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing, Magwe and Mandalay regions and Karen and Mon states.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and the ethnic armed organization.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Eleven regime forces killed in Sagaing

Local PDF group NZN Revolution Force claimed it and another PDF group killed at least 11 junta soldiers during a firefight in Myaung Township, Sagaing Region on Monday.

First, the PDF groups clashed with regime forces between Kyauk Phoo Kone and Hlay Tin Oo villages in the township.

The resistance groups then ambushed the retreating soldiers with land mines. In the attack, four regime troops were killed on the spot. Seven other soldiers with serious injuries died later while being treated at a hospital, the PDF group claimed.

Regime forces burning villages ambushed in Sagaing

Many regime forces are believed to have been killed in Ye U Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday when two PDF groups attacked a military detachment near an irrigation canal, claimed Ye U Freedom Comrades-YFC, which was involved in the operation.

During the attack, military weapons and ammunition were seized. The regime forces targeted in the attack burned down 20 villages in Ye U and neighboring Depayin Township from Dec. 1.

Four junta soldiers killed in PDF drone strike in Sagaing

Black Eagle Defense Force-Myinmu claimed to have killed four junta soldiers and injured three when it used a drone to drop a bomb on regime forces in a village in Myinmu Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday.

After the strike, regime forces followed the drone and attacked the PDF forces, but there were no resistance casualties.

A video shot by the PDF group shows a drone dropping a bomb on regime targets.

Junta troops torching villages ambushed in Sagaing

At least four regime troops were killed in Taze Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday when combined local PDF groups ambushed a military detachment of 200 troops and pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members near a bridge, according to local media outlet Taze News.

The regime forces were ambushed while heading to Aung Swar Village after burning 160 houses in two nearby villages on Tuesday.

The military detachment raided and burned villages located in the border area linking three Sagaing townships—Kanbalu, Kyunhla and Taze—in recent days.

Regime forces attacked in Sagaing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Resistance fighters use grenade launchers to attack regime forces in Ayadaw Township on Wednesday. / Moe Gyo Mon Tine-PDF

Resistance group Northern Brotherhood Alliance Revolution Squad launched three 40-mm grenades at regime forces stationed at Naung Gyi Ai Village in Ayadaw Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday, the PDF group said.

Military casualties were unknown.

The regime forces have been looting houses in the village daily and selling the stolen property for profit.

After the PDF attack, regime forces randomly opened fire.

Military detachment ambushed in Magwe

A soldier was killed and at least 10 others injured in Tilin Township, Magwe Region on Wednesday when Yaw Revolution Army-Tilin ambushed a military detachment heading to Nyaung Haung Village, the PDF group said.

First, a soldier was killed when a PDF scout attacked the detachment. Later, the PDF group used seven explosives to target regime forces. After suffering casualties, the regime forces retreated from the area without raiding their targeted village.

Junta camp raided in Karen

Two military tents were destroyed by the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) during their raid on a military camp in Luthaw Township, Hpapun District, Karen State on Monday, said KNU-Mutraw News, the media wing of Brigade 5 of the Karen National Union (KNU).

On that morning, a soldier was killed and another injured when a clash broke out between KNLA troops and regime forces near a mountain in Dweloe Township in the district, the media outlet said.

Junta cargo train bombed in Mon

A cargo train reportedly transporting military weapons and ammunition to Karen State was hit by a mine planted by the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) in Thaton Township, Mon State on Tuesday evening, according to local media outlet Salween Press.

In the attack, 20 regime forces were reportedly killed, the media outlet said. The Irrawaddy was unable to independently confirm the figures.

A KNLA official told the media the group attacked the cargo train after being tipped off that it was transporting weapons and ammunition to regime forces fighting the KNLA in the area controlled by KNU Brigade 6 in Karen State.

After the train crashed, junta personnel removed the ammunition from the train and took it away in vehicles, a KNU official said.

Regime forces attempting to arrest PDF members ambushed in Mandalay

Five regime forces were killed and two PDF detainees were rescued in Madaya Township, Mandalay Region on Tuesday when two PDF groups ambushed junta soldiers who were dressed in civilian clothes and riding motorbikes near an irrigation canal, said Natsoe Underground Resistance Force, which conducted the ambush.

The regime forces with four PDF hostages were ambushed while attempting to arrest more resistance members.

The four PDF members were arrested by the regime forces on Monday.