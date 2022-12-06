War Against the Junta Myanmar Resistance Inflicts More Casualties on Junta Forces

A KIA soldier / The Irrawaddy

The Myanmar junta’s military suffered casualties as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and an ethnic armed organization (EAO) attacked regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Kachin and Mon states and Sagaing, Magwe and Mandalay regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and the EAO.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Clash breaks out in Kachin

A clash between regime troops and a combined force of Kachin Independence Army members and fighters from several PDF groups broke out in Hpakant Township, Kachin State on Monday, according to local Kachin media outlets.

Around 80 troops raided Hmawbon Village in the township, sparking an hourlong clash with resistance forces, the media reported, citing residents.

Casualty figures were not known for either side.

Junta forces bombed by PDF drones in Sagaing



PDF drones drop bombs on regime targets in Depayin Township on Sunday. / Bo Ba Taw

Resistance force Bo Ba Taw said it and other PDF groups used drones to drop bombs on regime forces torching houses in Yin Kyay Village in Depayin Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday.

After suffering casualties, the regime forces dispersed, hiding in civilian houses.

The PDF groups said they stopped their drone strikes as residents are also trapped in the houses.

A PDF aerial video shows blasts in the village after a drone drops bombs.

Military checkpoint attacked in Mandalay



Resistance fighters use grenade launchers to attack a military checkpoint in Ngazun Township on Monday. / Myingyan District PDF

Resistance group Myingyan District PDF Battalion (6) claimed that it and three other PDF groups used three 40-mm bombs to attack a military checkpoint at the entrance of Ngazun Town in Mandalay Region on Monday morning.

Military casualties were unknown.

PDF drones attack pro-regime militia members stealing peanut crop in Magwe

PDF drones drop bombs on pro-regime militia members stealing the peanut crop of war-displaced farmers in Pakokku Township on Monday. / Myaing-PDF

At least three pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members were injured in Pakokku Township, Magwe Region on Monday morning when Myaing-PDF conducted drone strikes on 20 pro-regime militia members stealing the peanut crop of civilian farmers displaced by junta raids.

The militia members from Nyaung Jit Pin and Ye Lar villages used around 20 forced laborers to harvest the crop, the PDF group said.

The group said it halted the drone attacks to avoid harming civilians. After being attacked, the militia members randomly opened fire.

Junta-run ward administration office bombed in Mon

A junta informant was killed and another ward administration member was injured in the town of Mudon, Mon State on Monday when resistance fighters of Mudon-PDF threw a bomb into a regime-run ward administration office, the PDF group claimed.

The group said the attack was a part of Operation Nann Htike Aung against regime targets.