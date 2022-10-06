War Against the Junta Myanmar Resistance, Ethnic Forces Kill at Least 15 Junta Personnel in Two Days

At least 15 junta forces including a pro-junta militia leader were reportedly killed during attacks by People’s Defense Force (PDF) groups and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) targeting regime forces in the last two days.

Myanmar has seen clashes and urban attacks involving PDFs and EAOs in Yangon, Sagaing, Bago, Ayeyarwady and Tanintharyi regions and Karen and Rakhine states.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks by resistance and ethnic forces as well as the junta’s arbitrary shelling of civilian targets.

Ward administration office bombed in Yangon

The Yangon Underground Association (YUA) claimed that member organization Generation Z Defense Force (GZDF) managed to bomb the junta-run Kyaungkone Ward administration office in Shwepyithar Township, Yangon on Wednesday afternoon.

The group used two remote-controlled bombs to attack the office. In the attack, an office staffer and some civilians who were visiting the office to register on guest lists were injured.

The group apologized for injuring civilians and urged people to avoid regime forces, their allies and junta-run offices and departments due to potential attacks.

Junta official’s store bombed in Yangon

Yangon-based resistance group the South Dagon Guerrilla Force (SDGF) claimed to have bombed the liquor store of junta-appointed ward administration member U Aung Kyaw Saw in the Yusana Garden Housing complex in South Dagon Township, Yangon on Wednesday night.

The group said the attack was intended as a warning to the owner to stop contributing to the junta and selling the military-linked product Myanmar Beer. A vehicle was also damaged in the attack.

10 junta soldiers killed in upper Sagaing

At least 10 junta forces including an army officer were reportedly killed in Kyunhla Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday when the township PDF group and PDF Battalion 1 of Kantbalu District attacked a military detachment of 40 troops traveling to a village near Tha Phan Seik dam, local media outlet Infinity Group reported.

Many troops were injured in the clash. There were no PDF casualties, Infinity said.

Junta-run immigration department bombed in Sagaing

Two junta soldiers were seriously injured in the town of Sagaing, Sagaing Region on Tuesday when the People’s Dictatorship Revolutionary Force-PDRF bombed the immigration office, the group said on Wednesday. Some office staff were also injured.

The group urged civilians to avoid regime forces and junta-run departments due to potential attacks.

Four junta forces killed, injured in Bago

A junta police officer was killed and three others including a Pyu Saw Htee pro-regime militia member were injured during a firefight with the Bago Region PDF group in Paukkhaung Township, Bago Region on Wednesday, according to the resistance group.

A shootout broke out between two villages when the PDF fighters ambushed regime forces escorting a group of junta-appointed administrators returning from a meeting.

Pro-junta militia leader killed in Ayeyarwady

Ayeyarwady Dolphin PDF group claimed to have killed U Khin Maung Kyi, the leader of a pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia, in Mawlamyaingkyun Township, Ayeyarwady Region on Wednesday evening.

The assassination was part of Operation Nann Htike Aung, the group said, adding that it will continue to target junta informants, administrators and businesses contributing to the military regime. People are urged to avoid them, it said.

Pro-junta militia member arrested in Tanintharyi

Pyu Saw Htee pro-regime militia member Ko Naing, 35, was arrested and his M-16 rifle and ammunition seized by the PDF group Dragon Soldiers of Tanintharyi on Tuesday evening while he was going out to bathe near Nyaung Pin Kwin Village in Tanintharyi Township, Tanintharyi Region, the PDF group said on Wednesday.

KNLA, resistance snipers kill three junta soldiers in Karen

Three junta soldiers were killed in Myawaddy Township, Karen State on Wednesday when resistance snipers of the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and allied resistance groups ambushed regime forces of Light Infantry Battalion 104 attempting to occupy an area near Taung Ni Village, said KNLA’s cobra column.

Clashes have been reported nearly every day for weeks, as junta forces have been trying to conduct raids in the area.

On Wednesday afternoon, a fierce clash broke out in the township when KNLA and Cobra Column troops attacked regime forces of three military battalions attempting to occupy the Lukhoe area with 120-mm artillery support from two junta outposts nearby.

Resistance forces also responded to the junta raid with drone strikes. In the clash, at least three soldiers were injured, but no casualties were reported on the resistance side.

Clash breaks out in Rakhine

A clash erupted between junta forces and the ethnic Arakan Army (AA) near Thayatpyin Village in Buthidaung Township on Wednesday morning, according to local media.

Details of casualties were not known for either side.

The same morning, villages near Manyin Mountain were attacked by a junta jet fighter and military forces stationed on the mountaintop using heavy explosives, despite the fact that no clash was occurring with AA troops.

On Wednesday night, junta forces randomly fired artillery shells at villages in Minbya and Buthidaung townships without provocation. Due to the junta shelling, a 40-year-old female internally displaced person from Pharpyo Village was injured while sheltering in Kyantike Village in Minbya.