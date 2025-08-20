Clashes erupted in Sagaing city on Sunday night as resistance forces launched a surprise assault on a military outpost near a pagoda in the west of the city.

The attack marked the first urban fighting while the regime was raiding resistance-held villages in Sagaing Township with large numbers of troops.

Sagaing residents reported firing, and a Buddhist monastery with more than 200 monks was hit by stray bullets, wounding a young novice, according to residents.

“The fighting broke out around 8pm. My house trembled from the blasts. We packed our belongings, ready to flee if necessary. But then we were unsure where to flee as it was our first time experiencing the fighting,” said a Sagaing resident.

The targeted outpost is at a key junction connecting resistance-held areas in western Sagaing Township to the city. From there, junta troops have been raiding nearby villages since May, emptying at least ten villages, according to residents.

“The outpost served as the gate between the city and villages in the west. Everyone heading to the city was checked at the outpost,” said another resident.

The abbot of Maha Kho Nan Monastery wrote on social media that the fighting scared monks and novices at the monastery. Some dormitories were hit and a novice was injured in the face.

The regime sent reinforcements from the Central Region Command headquarters in Mandalay following the fighting. Light Infantry Division (LID) 33, based in Sagaing city, however, did not send reinforcements, said a member of Sagaing People’s Defence Force.

“We don’t understand why reinforcements came from Mandalay and not from nearby battalions. Perhaps the LID 33 was out on a mission. Many junta personnel deployed in the Sagaing hills are from [junta-aligned] Pyu Saw Htee militias,” he said.

No resistance group has yet claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack and the regime has since tightened security.