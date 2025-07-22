Resistance forces sank one supply boat and damaged two more during an attack on a junta flotilla on the Irrawaddy River near resistance-held Thabeikkyin Township, Mandalay Region, on Saturday.

The flotilla of five boats and seven cargo vessels carrying weapons and reinforcements left Mandalay City’s Gaw Wein jetty last Thursday under air escort, bound for Bhamo in Kachin State.

The Mandalay People’s Defense Force (MDY-PDF) said it attacked the flotilla from the riverbank in Madaya, Singu, and Thabeikkyin townships.

“A vessel carrying food and ammunition was sunk on the river between Singu and Thabeikkyin townships”, MDY-PDF spokesperson Ko Osmond reported.

Resistance forces were shelled by the flotilla and harried by the junta’s Chinese-made Y-12 and Russian Mi-35 helicopters, he said.

Casualties from the attack are yet to be confirmed.

Mandalay PDF released photos showing the flotilla being attacked with recoilless rifles, machine guns, and drones.

An airstrike by the flotilla’s escort killed 19 civilians and one resistance fighter in Wetlet Township, Sagaing Region, on Friday, according to local reports.

The junta has increasingly turned to the Irrawaddy River as a logistics route after losing control of most roads in the area. The naval convoys are being sent upriver to Bhamo, which has been under attack by the Kachin Independence Army and allies since December last year.

The stricken flotilla was last spotted on Saturday near Malel village in Sagaing Region’s Kanbalu Township – still over 250 kilometers from Bhamo Town, Kachin State.

On Tuesday, the junta dispatched two patrol craft and two transport vessels from Mandalay to reinforce the flotilla as it struggled through resistance-held territory.