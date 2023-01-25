War Against the Junta Myanmar Resistance Assassinates Junta 'Informant'

U Kyaw Min Than as an army officer.

A retired army major and his wife were reportedly shot dead by a resistance group in Mayangone Township, Yangon, on Wednesday morning.

Residents said two gunmen executed U Kyaw Min Than, 45, and his wife Naw Saw Mon Myat with shots in the head and chest. Both died on the spot.

U Kyaw Min Than retired from the military in 2018 and founded the Lucky Palace King company.

Revolutionary groups in Mayangone and Hlaing townships said he was a regime supporter and informant, giving details of protesters and urban resistance members. His information led to arrests and he was seen at some abductions, the resistance claimed.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

They said Naw Saw Mon Myat worked at a junta immigration office, a key department in preparing voter lists for the general election the regime is planning to hold this year.

U Kyaw Min Than is named as a Lucky Palace King director by the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration producing beverages and vehicles, trading vehicles and providing land and pipeline transport.

Residents said junta troops soon blocked off the area and began searching civilians. The ward administration office collected all the CCTV in the ward.

No urban guerilla force has claimed responsibility for the attack but the junta’s media said the couple were ordinary civilians killed by resistance groups following orders from the civilian National Unity Government.