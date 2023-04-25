War Against the Junta Myanmar Regime Forces Continue to Clash With Karenni Resistance in Southern Shan

Weapons and ammunition seized by the KNDF in clashes with regime troops in Pekon Township on April 24. / KnIC

Myanmar junta troops clashed heavily with a combined force of resistance groups on Monday in Pekon Township on the border of Kayah and Shan states in southeast Myanmar, according to local sources.

The Karenni Information Center (KnIC) reported that a combined force from the Karenni Army and Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) seized several weapons and ammunition in intense fighting with regime soldiers that broke out north of Hsa Long Village on April 24.

KnIC said also that junta troops suffered casualties in the clashes, but didn’t provide any detailed information. The fighting continued on Tuesday, according to the KNDF.

“Fighting is still escalating in Pekon Township at the moment and the number of casualties from both sides is still unclear,” said a KNDF spokesperson.

Military regime troops are advancing in Pekon, having deployed six detachments in the township since February 24. More than 6,000 civilians in Pekon have fled their villages since early March, according to local sources.

Clashes have also been ongoing in the east of Kayah State’s Demoso Township since February.

“Even though we have achieved many good results on the ground, the cost of a battle is very high. So we would like to urge people to support our fundraising campaign,” added the KNDF spokesperson.

Over 40 regime troops were killed between April 16 and 18 in eastern Demoso Township, according to the KNDF.

In total, the KNDF claims that at least 281 regime soldiers have been killed and more than 80 wounded in March in clashes in Demoso and Pekon townships.

At least 12 resistance fighters from the KNDF were also killed in the fighting.