War Against the Junta Myanmar Regime Checkpoints Near Govt Offices Raided in Resistance Stronghold

Fighters from Monywa People’s Defense Force Battalion 5

Five Myanmar junta soldiers were reported killed on Saturday when a combined force of People’s Defense Forces (PDF) attacked regime checkpoints near government offices in Monywa, the capital of resistance stronghold Sagaing Region.

Around 10 resistance groups including Monywa PDF Battalion 5 jointly ambushed two junta checkpoints near the town’s Road Transport Administration Department and Agriculture Department offices.

At least five military regime troops were killed in Saturday’s attack, according to Monywa PDF Battalion 5. The Irrawaddy was unable to verify the claim independently.

Local residents confirmed the attacks, saying that they heard gunfire.

A store owner close to the Road Transport Administration Department said that all shops nearby are closed following the attack.

“Most of the shops are still closed. I think I will probably open my shop in the next two or three days,” she said on Monday.

A Monywa PDF Battalion 5 resistance fighter said that his team members conducted the mission with great care to prevent civilian casualties.

“I think local residents have also become adept at adapting to the revolution and avoiding the areas where fighting occurs,” he added.

Resistance group Chindwin Attack Force, which took part in the attack, also released a short video showing the fighting between regime troops and the combined resistance forces.

The footage reveals resistance fighters trying to rescue a wounded comrade, as well as the reverberating sound of gunfire.

Four resistance fighters were injured in the attack, according to Monywa PDF Battalion 5.

The Monywa Road Transport Administration Department has been attacked several times this year.

Around forty junta troops have been stationed in the compound of the Road Transport Administration Department since the 2021 coup.