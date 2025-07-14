Karen resistance forces seized a supposedly impregnable regime outpost in Myawaddy Township, on the Myanmar-Thai border in Karen State, on Saturday, after around 100 defeated junta soldiers fled into Thailand.

The Ukayit Hta outpost had been encircled by the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), People Defense Force (PDF), and allied resistance groups since early June.

It guarded a key road junction in Wawlay, Myawaddy Township, and came under the junta’s No. 13 Military Operation Command.

The outpost was nicknamed the “Living Fence”, after a 2024 junta propaganda film that depicted it as an impregnable fortress defended by troops willing to fight to the death.

In stark contrast, its defenders abandoned the base during Saturday’s attack and escaped over the border.

Around 100 junta soldiers fled across the border to Ban Wale Tai village in Tak Province, according to Khaosod English news website.

“The Ukayit Hta outpost was key to the junta’s hold on Wawlay,” a resistance fighter who participated in the attack said.

He added that its fall leaves the regime with only two bases guarding this section of the border – Wawlay Strategic Outpost and Hte Thelei Guard Outpost.

A large haul of weapons, including 60mm mortars, arms, and ammunition, were seized from the outpost, according to Cobra Column, which participated in the battle.

“These three outposts relied on each other for support and supplies, so the regime will lose the remaining two outposts soon,” said Swe Taw, a former army major who defected to the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM).

A defeat on this scale would be humiliating for the junta and pro-military supporters, he added.

The Ukayit Hta outpost managed to repel a resistance offensive in June 2022 – a battle glorified by the junta two years later in “The Living Fence”. Following its fall on Saturday, the base is now being mocked as “Lifeless Fence.”

The Karen resistance has now captured more than half a dozen junta positions in Wawlay, just south of the Myawaddy – including Thaybawboe, Maw Khee, and Bayinnaung – during offensives in May and June.

On Sunday, it was attacking the two remaining bases, Wawlay and Hte Thelei, as the junta responded with airstrikes.