The junta retook most of the district-level town of Thabeikkyin in northern Mandalay Region on Wednesday, ending 11 months of resistance control.

Military supporters celebrated by posting photos of junta troops posing at the Thabeikkyin town hall, hospital, and fire service department office.

A member of the Mandalay People’s Defense Force (MDY PDF), which had controlled the town along with their resistance allies, told The Irrawaddy on Wednesday evening that fighting is still ongoing despite the entry of regime troops.

“The situation here is very complicated now,” he said.

The fall of Thabeikkyin would mark the third victory by regime troops this month, following the recapture of Mobye in southern Shan State’s Pekon Township on July 2 and Nawnghkio town in northern Shan on July 16.

Thabeikkyin, a gold-mining hub, is located 100 kilometers from Mandalay City on the bank of the Irrawaddy River, a vital junta supply route connecting the city to upper Sagaing and Kachin State.

It is also lies 75km west of Mogoke, a ruby-mining town still held by the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA). The TNLA ceded Nawnghkio to junta forces last week.

Thabeikkyin had been seized on August 25 last year by the Mandalay People’s Defense Force (MDY PDF) and resistance allies during Operation Shan-Man (Shan State and Mandalay Region).

Regime troops entered the city center on Tuesday evening after intense clashes with resistance defenders.

“The enemy controlled half of the town on Monday, but we have received no updates since,” said People’s Liberation Army (PLA) spokesperson Daw Ni Ni Kyaw. The PLA is fighting alongside MDY PDF near Thabeikkyin.