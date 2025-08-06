Fierce clashes erupted this week when as many as 250 junta troops encircled Kantdaunt village in Sagaing Region’s Pale Township to recapture it from resistance forces.

“There was a clash between the junta’s troops and our troops in the south of Kantdaunt near Tharsi village on Tuesday,” said Ko Oakkar, a battalion commander in the Black Leopard Army (BLPA) that is part of the resistance coalition in the area. “I saw five soldiers die in that clash. This morning, they reinforced the area.”

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and allies in June captured Kantdaunt police station, which sits in a strategic position on the Pale-Ganggaw-Kale road and had been turned into an ad-hoc military base.

The regime launched an offensive to recapture it at the beginning of this month. Ko Oakkar said the junta may have up to 250 troops left in the are who were airlifted in before the capture.

But PLA spokeswoman Daw Ni Ni Kyaw said she still does not know the details of the situation.

It appears that junta troops are trying to encircle Kandaunt by massing troops in the nearby villages of Inmahtee, Zeehpyukone, Nyaungyinkone, and Talaingkan.

Some 30,000 locals have fled 25 villages in the area due to the fighting.

On Aug. 1, the regime imposed martial law in 63 townships across the country to “ensure law enforcement and stability” ahead of elections planned for the end of the year, mostly in areas where its writ no longer runs. Pale was one of nine townships in Sagaing Region.