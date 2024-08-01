The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) says it has seized complete control of a third town, Mongmit, in northern Shan State following the resumption of Operation 1027 in late June.

The junta’s Infantry Battalion 276, Light Infantry Battalion 348, and a tactical command overseen by the Northern Command fell on Wednesday, TNLA spokesman Lwei Yay Oo told The Irrawaddy.

“We seized total control of Mongmit today,” she told The Irrawaddy on Wednesday. Details of casualties are still unknown, she said.

Mongmit is bordered by Mandalay Region’s Mogoke to the south, Namtu to the east, and the Irrawaddy River to the west.

The northern Shan State town of Namtu was captured by the TNLA during the first phase of Operation 1027 in December.

The TNLA together with People’s Defense Force groups under the command of the civilian National Unity Government (NUG) took complete control of ruby hub Mogoke in northern Mandalay Region last week on Wednesday.

Mongmit is located 46 km north of Mogoke.

The ethnic Kachin Independence Army (KIA) briefly occupied Mongmit in November, but the town was retaken by the regime.

The TNLA and allied groups have also captured Nawnghkio town in northern Shan State. They are now focusing their assault on junta positions in Kyaukme and Hsipaw.

Elsewhere, the KIA has also seized Mabein town, 57 km north of Mongmit.

Much of the Shweli River basin has now fallen into the hands of anti-regime groups.

Meanwhile, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, a TNLA ally, has seized almost complete control of Lashio, the capital of northern Shan State.

PDF groups have also seized Singu town in Mandalay Region and are now conducting an onslaught on junta positions in Madaya and Thabeikkyin just north of Mandalay City.