Myanmar’s regime retook its artillery battalion in Bhamo, Kachin State, on Tuesday, five days after the arrival of a reinforcement flotilla, Kachin Independence Army (KIA) spokesman Colonel Naw Bu told The Irrawaddy.

Artillery Battalion 366 near 21 Military Operations Command was seized by the KIA and its allies in February.

On July 17, a regime flotilla of 17 vessels reportedly carrying reinforcements, food and ammunition left Mandalay through resistance-controlled areas up the Irrawaddy River. Six boats were destroyed by resistance forces including the KIA along the river and the rest reached Bhamo on August 1.

On arrival, it unloaded the weapons, ammunition and soldiers to reinforce the military outposts that were under attack from the KIA and its allies.

Col Naw Bu said the regime strongholds are getting stronger and have launched counteroffensives against all the bases they lost last year.

“Artillery Battalion 366, which the junta lost, was re-seized by the junta on August 5,” Col Naw Bu told The Irrawaddy.

Junta supporters posted a video showing the military using FPV drones to attack the Artillery Battalion. The drones, known for their agility, are difficult to jam and provide live video for precise targeting.

Although they reseized the Artillery Battalion, the junta force suffered heavy losses, Col Naw Bu said.

The KIA and its allies launched an offensive on Bhamo town in December last year. They seized Bhamo Airport, Artillery Battalion 366, Tank Battalion 5014, Light Infantry Battalion 236 and many outposts, including the Win Light Hotel adjacent to the town hall where regime forces were stationed.

There has not yet been a decisive result in Bhamo.

The KIA needs to defeat at least seven military outposts, including Military Operations Command 21, Light Infantry Battalion 47 and 88 Division units.